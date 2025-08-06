Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 15
FT
7 - 41
FT
5 - 7
FT
33 - 15
FT
WOMENS
22 - 39
FT
21 - 27
FT
29 - 10
FT
Friday
02:10
Friday
08:00
Friday
21:05
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:10
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
16:10
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
The Rugby Championship

Scott Robertson explains 'hugely challenging' five-halfback situation

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 14: Kyle Preston of the Crusaders celebrates after scoring a try during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and Hurricanes at Apollo Projects Stadium, on February 14, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Five halfbacks have been included in the All Blacks‘ 42-man wider squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship, with key injuries making life a little difficult for selectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Cam Roigard and Noah Hotham are under injury clouds heading into the tournament, with Roigard suffering a stress fracture in his foot and Hotham having surgery on a high ankle sprain.

Roigard’s injury in particular will be of worry to Kiwi fans, with stress fractures being one of the more difficult injuries to manage, or predict a recovery timeline for.

With one of the most anticipated men’s contests of the year coming in round three of the competition when the All Blacks host the Springboks at Eden Park, head coach Scott Robertson will be eager to have as many of his top-form players available as possible.

“We’ve got two injuries. We’ve obviously got Cam Roigard, who’s got a fracture in his foot, and so that makes it hugely challenging, and with Noah (Hotham) with a high ankle sprain, he’s had an operation on it,” Robertson said at the squad announcement.

“And so those two will have cover. Obviously, with Kyle (Preston) coming in and Fin Christie coming in, we’ve got someone with experience, and a debutant.”

He said having Roigard and Hotham become available at some point during the Rugby Championship was “the plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The docs have been on overtime in the last couple of weeks, we’re asking for every medical opinion we can get in the world – that’s what it feels like, so we can fast track them. They’re obviously hugely important to us, and we’re trying to find any way we can to make it as quick as possible for them to return safely.”

Related

'Intimidating' All Blacks rookie receives stirring haka after call-up

Chiefs hardman Simon Parker was the lone uncapped talent to be named in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad on Monday, with three further Test rookies included as injury cover. For Parker, the international call-up is a full-circle moment.

Read Now

The team is working with various timelines, meaning not all of the 42 players named will fly to Argentina. 37 will be taken abroad for the two-week tour, which kicks off in Cordoba on August 16, local time.

One of four potential debutants in the touring party, Super Rugby rookie Kyle Preston, has the opportunity to cap a remarkable 12 months by completing his journey from construction worker to All Black.

The halfback was rewarded for his influence in Wellington’s 2024 NPC title with a Crusaders contract, where he has furthered his reputation as one of the fittest players in Super Rugby and as one of the best kicking halfbacks at the All Blacks’ disposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a great finisher. He was incredible in the Super Rugby Pacific final for the Crusaders, and that’s what we need, potentially, in the next few games,” Robertson said of the 25-year-old. “Someone that’s performed recently, especially with the great kicking game he’s got, his hard work, and his speed of pass is bang on.”

As for Christie, the Robin to Aaron Smith’s Batman during the 2023 Rugby World Cup was usurped by Noah Hotham in the national setup in 2024, but now has an opportunity to show he’s still got what it takes as overseas clubs try to lure him away from New Zealand.

“That’s where he wants to be, in the All Blacks. Every time we’ve had a conversation with him, he said, ‘What else can I do better, and how can I improve to be back there?’ And he’s done everything we need, and it’s great to have him back in the team.”

Recommended

Black Ferns Sevens coach talks new challenges to historic stretch of dominance

INTERVIEW

Injured star prop targeting Rugby Championship return

Lions Tour Aussie takes: Need Skelton for South Africa, lock in Jorgensen

OPINION

The five top performers from round one of the NPC

OPINION


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

5
2

Steve Diamond maps out Newcastle's recruitment policy after Red Bull takeover

3

'Non-existent in the women's game': Men urged to follow women's lead by chief

4

Bath to host historic England A clash in November

3
5

New name, new era for Newcastle as Red Bull takeover confirmed

4
6

'They're big boys, they know': Razor addresses current 10s after Mo'unga deal

34
7

England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

31
8

Ex-Premiership head coach Paul Deacon lands job with the 'best team in the world'

Comments

67 Comments
J
JW 4 days ago

In the same context though, if you did have two unique individuals like Jonah (or anyone else), you can be guaranteed they aren’t going to share roles. They’re not both going to do the same thing as then they’ll be in competition with each other.


One is going to drop weight. One will work on his kicking, turning, and high game. One will work on his ability to play another position, etc, etc, etc.

and then if none choose the quickest next size down.

It doesn’t work like that. You are specifically describing a Sevu Reece type player.


Get discarded for who? The only ‘mediocre incumbent’ we have is Reece. All the rest are unknowns, especially Rieko.


So if you’re trying to say it’s time to drop Reece, I fully agree. Demote him to fourth/fifth in the pecking on tour, and replace him when Caleb is fit. Watch out for Fehi and a few others, but for now, I’m sure Clarke will show his still in last years great form, Narawa will prove a very versatile player, a Reece who also has skills to kick and pass, and Leroy will always be at least a ball of energy in an All Blacks match.

C
CO 4 days ago

If I had two Jonah Lomus at the peak of his powers they'd be on both wings. Likewise Doug Howlett. I don't see any validity to requiring a power won't and a ‘tricky’ wing. We just need two outstanding wings, preference would be big guys that are game breakers and then if none choose the quickest next size down.


Carter is blisteringly quick compared to the other small wings and I'd like to see him have a couple of tests, because we have mediocre incumbents and we know what they can do which isn't a lot.


At five foot eleven Carter needs high end pace to break the line and fast feet, to or get discarded.

K
Karlos G 6 days ago

‘lts great to have Him back in the team’ What a load of BS if l was Findlay Christie l would have declined and taken up one of those lucrative overseas offers.As soon as the others are healed he’ll be out and that could be within the month.Set yourself up, Go well Findlay!

S
SadersMan 6 days ago

Aaah, the mythical “lucrative overseas offers”🤣 This isn’t tiddlywinks bud. ABs test opportunities come & they go. After Christie stating emphatically in February that he wants to win his ABs jersey back this year, now’s his big chance. Good luck to him.

Y
YeowNotEven 7 days ago

I like Folou Fokotava but I think his kicking game might be a bit limited for test rugby.

Give him a decent set of forwards to run around behind and there are few better, though.

It’s is 10 I feel we are falling behind in depth chart. Love needs to get minutes running the cutter against Argentina.

J
JB 6 days ago

Fokotava is extremely prone to brain farts. He will run at the wrong time or try for a miracle pass. One game in particular he kicked twice, badly when the Highlanders were chasing the game and were running out of time.

d
d 6 days ago

totally agree, Aaron Smith proved that the only skills needed for a halfback were fast hands (or so the ladies said) we need to worry more about finding a 10 who can kick accurately and maybe transfer those skills to the rest of the side as well. That said Love needs to tidy up his passing before he slots into 10 at AB level. I’m not totally convinced we have better than Jordan at 14, and Love did fine at fb so put him there for now.

C
CO 7 days ago

Allblacks pack is what needs to front this series, they were off the pace last year in SA, they've bulked it up but still concerned around what they're thinking carrying Kirifi and Lakai, one should've made way for a more substantial lug. I could put my nanna at halfback and have no concerns if the pack does it's job.

J
JWH 7 days ago

Kirifi is big what are we talking about? Also, ABs pack is NOT what faltered last year against SA

S
SC 7 days ago

Kyle Preston has tremendous upside and could easily become NZ’s second best halfback, and a real rival to Roigard for the starting jersey, if given the opportunity and actually named on the bench in first test vs Argentina instead of watching from the stands Christie take forever to clear the ball from the ruck.


Whenever a halfback’s greatest strength discussed is his defence you know he is very limited. Passing, sniping around fringes, and box kicking are the first three skills that matter along with decision -making.

J
JW 6 days ago

FIn you’ve got great desire but take the Scotland jersey next mate so we can see you at the WC, Preston is up next.

O
Over the sideline 6 days ago

I think Roe should have been there instead of Christie.

T
Tk 7 days ago

Agreed. Christie is yesterday's man and is unlikely to win us a world cup. The way Preston is going he, with Roigard, just might. Be brave and give him the tests he needs to kick on.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Am I right that the ABs first choice 9 has a broken foot and their first choice 10 has a broken hand?


Discuss.

O
Over the sideline 6 days ago

No.


Dissues.

J
JWH 7 days ago

Stress fracture for Roigard so nothing too serious, should be back for the Bledisloe games I think, but he could pull a Waisake Naholo and get some voodoo magic to bring him back earlier.


As for Mounga, he isn’t the ‘first-choice’ necessarily even though he probably is the best flyhalf that is eligible to play for NZ. His status in Japan jeopardizes his position as All Blacks 10 since the ABs don’t pick overseas players. Can’t blame him though, 3 million dollars is hard to turn down (but it is something NZR could’ve matched if they weren’t so shortsighted). He got a broken hand playing in the JRLO final, which he won to make it 9 consecutive league titles he has won.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

On the plus side, if Roigard isn’t ready by Eden Park, the ABs will have at least one handy excuse available should they lose there for the first time since the Precambrian era (I believe?).

O
Over the sideline 6 days ago

You said NZ will win both matches. Why are you now “concerned”?


Geez can you just imagine SA losing to our 93rd choice half back?

J
JWH 7 days ago

Would be a pretty handy excuse but Ratima is not all bad so can’t really see an argument for losing as having the 4th best halfback in the world playing instead of the best.

C
Cantab 7 days ago

The injuries to Roigard & Hotham are worrisome as the scrumhalf is a vital position. Ratima is adequate enough without being outstanding & Christie has his weaknesses. Preston has the ability to be the best of the bunch but is yet to be tested at the highest level. Opposition sides are sure to target our lesser light halves as they will see them as vulnerable.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

I’m not worried about these injuries. I’m actually quite chilled about them.


But I would be worried about just having a stress fracture healed and then playing the springboks.


Sleepless, sweaty, nights.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

This year's title is likely to be decided by a momentous double-header between the All Blacks and Springboks.

33
LONG READ

Can the All Blacks convert Tupou Vaa'i into a destructive back row enforcer?

The missing link in the All Blacks' armoury is an athletic, big-boned No 6 and Scott Robertson thinks he's found the answer

20
LONG READ

How the Springboks’ No 10 options will keep the All Blacks guessing

With three strong fly-half contenders, the Springboks' unpredictability makes life harder for their Rugby Championship opponents.

60

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 26 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 50 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 54 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 1 hour ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments