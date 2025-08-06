Scott Robertson explains 'hugely challenging' five-halfback situation
Five halfbacks have been included in the All Blacks‘ 42-man wider squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship, with key injuries making life a little difficult for selectors.
Both Cam Roigard and Noah Hotham are under injury clouds heading into the tournament, with Roigard suffering a stress fracture in his foot and Hotham having surgery on a high ankle sprain.
Roigard’s injury in particular will be of worry to Kiwi fans, with stress fractures being one of the more difficult injuries to manage, or predict a recovery timeline for.
With one of the most anticipated men’s contests of the year coming in round three of the competition when the All Blacks host the Springboks at Eden Park, head coach Scott Robertson will be eager to have as many of his top-form players available as possible.
“We’ve got two injuries. We’ve obviously got Cam Roigard, who’s got a fracture in his foot, and so that makes it hugely challenging, and with Noah (Hotham) with a high ankle sprain, he’s had an operation on it,” Robertson said at the squad announcement.
“And so those two will have cover. Obviously, with Kyle (Preston) coming in and Fin Christie coming in, we’ve got someone with experience, and a debutant.”
He said having Roigard and Hotham become available at some point during the Rugby Championship was “the plan.”
“The docs have been on overtime in the last couple of weeks, we’re asking for every medical opinion we can get in the world – that’s what it feels like, so we can fast track them. They’re obviously hugely important to us, and we’re trying to find any way we can to make it as quick as possible for them to return safely.”
The team is working with various timelines, meaning not all of the 42 players named will fly to Argentina. 37 will be taken abroad for the two-week tour, which kicks off in Cordoba on August 16, local time.
One of four potential debutants in the touring party, Super Rugby rookie Kyle Preston, has the opportunity to cap a remarkable 12 months by completing his journey from construction worker to All Black.
The halfback was rewarded for his influence in Wellington’s 2024 NPC title with a Crusaders contract, where he has furthered his reputation as one of the fittest players in Super Rugby and as one of the best kicking halfbacks at the All Blacks’ disposal.
“He’s a great finisher. He was incredible in the Super Rugby Pacific final for the Crusaders, and that’s what we need, potentially, in the next few games,” Robertson said of the 25-year-old. “Someone that’s performed recently, especially with the great kicking game he’s got, his hard work, and his speed of pass is bang on.”
As for Christie, the Robin to Aaron Smith’s Batman during the 2023 Rugby World Cup was usurped by Noah Hotham in the national setup in 2024, but now has an opportunity to show he’s still got what it takes as overseas clubs try to lure him away from New Zealand.
“That’s where he wants to be, in the All Blacks. Every time we’ve had a conversation with him, he said, ‘What else can I do better, and how can I improve to be back there?’ And he’s done everything we need, and it’s great to have him back in the team.”
We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now
In the same context though, if you did have two unique individuals like Jonah (or anyone else), you can be guaranteed they aren’t going to share roles. They’re not both going to do the same thing as then they’ll be in competition with each other.
One is going to drop weight. One will work on his kicking, turning, and high game. One will work on his ability to play another position, etc, etc, etc.
It doesn’t work like that. You are specifically describing a Sevu Reece type player.
Get discarded for who? The only ‘mediocre incumbent’ we have is Reece. All the rest are unknowns, especially Rieko.
So if you’re trying to say it’s time to drop Reece, I fully agree. Demote him to fourth/fifth in the pecking on tour, and replace him when Caleb is fit. Watch out for Fehi and a few others, but for now, I’m sure Clarke will show his still in last years great form, Narawa will prove a very versatile player, a Reece who also has skills to kick and pass, and Leroy will always be at least a ball of energy in an All Blacks match.
If I had two Jonah Lomus at the peak of his powers they'd be on both wings. Likewise Doug Howlett. I don't see any validity to requiring a power won't and a ‘tricky’ wing. We just need two outstanding wings, preference would be big guys that are game breakers and then if none choose the quickest next size down.
Carter is blisteringly quick compared to the other small wings and I'd like to see him have a couple of tests, because we have mediocre incumbents and we know what they can do which isn't a lot.
At five foot eleven Carter needs high end pace to break the line and fast feet, to or get discarded.
‘lts great to have Him back in the team’ What a load of BS if l was Findlay Christie l would have declined and taken up one of those lucrative overseas offers.As soon as the others are healed he’ll be out and that could be within the month.Set yourself up, Go well Findlay!
Aaah, the mythical “lucrative overseas offers”🤣 This isn’t tiddlywinks bud. ABs test opportunities come & they go. After Christie stating emphatically in February that he wants to win his ABs jersey back this year, now’s his big chance. Good luck to him.
I like Folou Fokotava but I think his kicking game might be a bit limited for test rugby.
Give him a decent set of forwards to run around behind and there are few better, though.
It’s is 10 I feel we are falling behind in depth chart. Love needs to get minutes running the cutter against Argentina.
Fokotava is extremely prone to brain farts. He will run at the wrong time or try for a miracle pass. One game in particular he kicked twice, badly when the Highlanders were chasing the game and were running out of time.
totally agree, Aaron Smith proved that the only skills needed for a halfback were fast hands (or so the ladies said) we need to worry more about finding a 10 who can kick accurately and maybe transfer those skills to the rest of the side as well. That said Love needs to tidy up his passing before he slots into 10 at AB level. I’m not totally convinced we have better than Jordan at 14, and Love did fine at fb so put him there for now.
Allblacks pack is what needs to front this series, they were off the pace last year in SA, they've bulked it up but still concerned around what they're thinking carrying Kirifi and Lakai, one should've made way for a more substantial lug. I could put my nanna at halfback and have no concerns if the pack does it's job.
Kirifi is big what are we talking about? Also, ABs pack is NOT what faltered last year against SA
Kyle Preston has tremendous upside and could easily become NZ’s second best halfback, and a real rival to Roigard for the starting jersey, if given the opportunity and actually named on the bench in first test vs Argentina instead of watching from the stands Christie take forever to clear the ball from the ruck.
Whenever a halfback’s greatest strength discussed is his defence you know he is very limited. Passing, sniping around fringes, and box kicking are the first three skills that matter along with decision -making.
FIn you’ve got great desire but take the Scotland jersey next mate so we can see you at the WC, Preston is up next.
I think Roe should have been there instead of Christie.
Agreed. Christie is yesterday's man and is unlikely to win us a world cup. The way Preston is going he, with Roigard, just might. Be brave and give him the tests he needs to kick on.
Am I right that the ABs first choice 9 has a broken foot and their first choice 10 has a broken hand?
Discuss.
No.
Dissues.
Stress fracture for Roigard so nothing too serious, should be back for the Bledisloe games I think, but he could pull a Waisake Naholo and get some voodoo magic to bring him back earlier.
As for Mounga, he isn’t the ‘first-choice’ necessarily even though he probably is the best flyhalf that is eligible to play for NZ. His status in Japan jeopardizes his position as All Blacks 10 since the ABs don’t pick overseas players. Can’t blame him though, 3 million dollars is hard to turn down (but it is something NZR could’ve matched if they weren’t so shortsighted). He got a broken hand playing in the JRLO final, which he won to make it 9 consecutive league titles he has won.
On the plus side, if Roigard isn’t ready by Eden Park, the ABs will have at least one handy excuse available should they lose there for the first time since the Precambrian era (I believe?).
You said NZ will win both matches. Why are you now “concerned”?
Geez can you just imagine SA losing to our 93rd choice half back?
Would be a pretty handy excuse but Ratima is not all bad so can’t really see an argument for losing as having the 4th best halfback in the world playing instead of the best.
The injuries to Roigard & Hotham are worrisome as the scrumhalf is a vital position. Ratima is adequate enough without being outstanding & Christie has his weaknesses. Preston has the ability to be the best of the bunch but is yet to be tested at the highest level. Opposition sides are sure to target our lesser light halves as they will see them as vulnerable.
I’m not worried about these injuries. I’m actually quite chilled about them.
But I would be worried about just having a stress fracture healed and then playing the springboks.
Sleepless, sweaty, nights.