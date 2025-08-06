Scott Robertson explains 'hugely challenging' five-halfback situation

Five halfbacks have been included in the All Blacks‘ 42-man wider squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship, with key injuries making life a little difficult for selectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Cam Roigard and Noah Hotham are under injury clouds heading into the tournament, with Roigard suffering a stress fracture in his foot and Hotham having surgery on a high ankle sprain.

Roigard’s injury in particular will be of worry to Kiwi fans, with stress fractures being one of the more difficult injuries to manage, or predict a recovery timeline for.

With one of the most anticipated men’s contests of the year coming in round three of the competition when the All Blacks host the Springboks at Eden Park, head coach Scott Robertson will be eager to have as many of his top-form players available as possible.

“We’ve got two injuries. We’ve obviously got Cam Roigard, who’s got a fracture in his foot, and so that makes it hugely challenging, and with Noah (Hotham) with a high ankle sprain, he’s had an operation on it,” Robertson said at the squad announcement.

“And so those two will have cover. Obviously, with Kyle (Preston) coming in and Fin Christie coming in, we’ve got someone with experience, and a debutant.”

He said having Roigard and Hotham become available at some point during the Rugby Championship was “the plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The docs have been on overtime in the last couple of weeks, we’re asking for every medical opinion we can get in the world – that’s what it feels like, so we can fast track them. They’re obviously hugely important to us, and we’re trying to find any way we can to make it as quick as possible for them to return safely.”

Related 'Intimidating' All Blacks rookie receives stirring haka after call-up Chiefs hardman Simon Parker was the lone uncapped talent to be named in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad on Monday, with three further Test rookies included as injury cover. For Parker, the international call-up is a full-circle moment. Read Now

The team is working with various timelines, meaning not all of the 42 players named will fly to Argentina. 37 will be taken abroad for the two-week tour, which kicks off in Cordoba on August 16, local time.

One of four potential debutants in the touring party, Super Rugby rookie Kyle Preston, has the opportunity to cap a remarkable 12 months by completing his journey from construction worker to All Black.

The halfback was rewarded for his influence in Wellington’s 2024 NPC title with a Crusaders contract, where he has furthered his reputation as one of the fittest players in Super Rugby and as one of the best kicking halfbacks at the All Blacks’ disposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a great finisher. He was incredible in the Super Rugby Pacific final for the Crusaders, and that’s what we need, potentially, in the next few games,” Robertson said of the 25-year-old. “Someone that’s performed recently, especially with the great kicking game he’s got, his hard work, and his speed of pass is bang on.”

As for Christie, the Robin to Aaron Smith’s Batman during the 2023 Rugby World Cup was usurped by Noah Hotham in the national setup in 2024, but now has an opportunity to show he’s still got what it takes as overseas clubs try to lure him away from New Zealand.

“That’s where he wants to be, in the All Blacks. Every time we’ve had a conversation with him, he said, ‘What else can I do better, and how can I improve to be back there?’ And he’s done everything we need, and it’s great to have him back in the team.”