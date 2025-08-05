'Intimidating' All Blacks rookie receives stirring haka after call-up

Chiefs hardman Simon Parker was the lone uncapped talent to be named in the All Blacks‘ Rugby Championship squad on Monday, with three further Test rookies included as injury cover. For Parker, the international call-up is a full-circle moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Waikato product idolised the All Blacks as a youngster. As he grew into the 197 cm, 117 kg frame that now terrorises Super Rugby opponents, his talent has been recognised and rewarded.

A New Zealand U20 selection in 2019, Parker’s rise through the ranks was disrupted by Covid, injuries and the emergence of his loose forward teammates at the Chiefs.

It was an injury to 2024 breakthrough star Wallace Sititi that opened the door for Parker to crack the Chiefs’ starting XV in 2025, where his showings kept the Hamilton-based club purring as title favourites.

Sititi’s return in round 11 didn’t spell the end of Parker’s time in the starting unit; instead, it was Samipeni Finau who dropped to an impact role as Parker shifted to blindside flanker, his preferred jersey.

An ankle injury in the qualifying final ruled Parker out for the remaining games of the playoffs and made him unavailable for selection in the All Blacks’ July series against France.

With all of that now in the past, Parker is fit and firing for his first crack in the All Blacks environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a massive privilege to get the call,” Parker told DSPN. “I actually missed the first call, we were in the team review from the weekend’s game and looked at my phone afterwards and thought ‘shoot, better quickly get back to him.’ I was sort of apologising first, and he just said ‘nah mate, it’s all good news. Welcome to the All Blacks.’

“I just zoned out for about 10 seconds, to be honest, I didn’t really have too much to say apart from saying thanks very much.”

After calling his partner and parents, Parker wandered back into the team room to rejoin his Northland Taniwha teammates. He was greeted by a stirring haka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northland Rugby (@northlandrugby) ADVERTISEMENT

“You flash back to when you’re a kid, waking up at three in the morning to watch the All Blacks and doing the haka in the shower type stuff, it really takes you back,” Parker said, having had a day to digest his selection.

For All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson, Parker’s selection adds an intimidation factor.

“He’s a big man, been consistent all year. He got an ankle injury and then came straight back out in great condition. We like his accuracy. He’s physical and intimidating.

“He came through the age groups and Under-20s, and showed a lot of promise and then was injured. He had two or three back-to-back injuries and couldn’t quite get his rhythm. Then, in the last year or two got on the field and has been incredibly professional.”

The 25-year-old’s time on the sidelines only made Monday’s call-up all the more rewarding.

“I’ve had my fair share of injuries early on. It took me out of footy for about two years, so it makes it even sweeter when this happens, how much you had to go through.

“I ruptured my plantar plate in my foot. I tried to take the rehab route first and ended up making it worse. So, ended up going under the knife for that.

“And then my return week, when I was supposed to be back, I was in training and subluxed my shoulder. Same thing, tried to run the rehab route while they figured out what was going on and ended up, after a few specialist appointments, going under the knife and getting it fixed. It’s all behind me now.”