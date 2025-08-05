Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

'Intimidating' All Blacks rookie receives stirring haka after call-up

Chiefs' Simon Parker runs with the ball during the Super Rugby Pacific round three match between the Chiefs and Brumbies at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on March 1, 2025. (Photo by DJ MILLS / AFP) (Photo by DJ MILLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chiefs hardman Simon Parker was the lone uncapped talent to be named in the All Blacks‘ Rugby Championship squad on Monday, with three further Test rookies included as injury cover. For Parker, the international call-up is a full-circle moment.

The Waikato product idolised the All Blacks as a youngster. As he grew into the 197 cm, 117 kg frame that now terrorises Super Rugby opponents, his talent has been recognised and rewarded.

A New Zealand U20 selection in 2019, Parker’s rise through the ranks was disrupted by Covid, injuries and the emergence of his loose forward teammates at the Chiefs.

It was an injury to 2024 breakthrough star Wallace Sititi that opened the door for Parker to crack the Chiefs’ starting XV in 2025, where his showings kept the Hamilton-based club purring as title favourites.

Sititi’s return in round 11 didn’t spell the end of Parker’s time in the starting unit; instead, it was Samipeni Finau who dropped to an impact role as Parker shifted to blindside flanker, his preferred jersey.

An ankle injury in the qualifying final ruled Parker out for the remaining games of the playoffs and made him unavailable for selection in the All Blacks’ July series against France.

With all of that now in the past, Parker is fit and firing for his first crack in the All Blacks environment.

“It’s a massive privilege to get the call,” Parker told DSPN. “I actually missed the first call, we were in the team review from the weekend’s game and looked at my phone afterwards and thought ‘shoot, better quickly get back to him.’ I was sort of apologising first, and he just said ‘nah mate, it’s all good news. Welcome to the All Blacks.’

“I just zoned out for about 10 seconds, to be honest, I didn’t really have too much to say apart from saying thanks very much.”

After calling his partner and parents, Parker wandered back into the team room to rejoin his Northland Taniwha teammates. He was greeted by a stirring haka.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Northland Rugby (@northlandrugby)

“You flash back to when you’re a kid, waking up at three in the morning to watch the All Blacks and doing the haka in the shower type stuff, it really takes you back,” Parker said, having had a day to digest his selection.

For All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson, Parker’s selection adds an intimidation factor.

“He’s a big man, been consistent all year. He got an ankle injury and then came straight back out in great condition. We like his accuracy. He’s physical and intimidating.

“He came through the age groups and Under-20s, and showed a lot of promise and then was injured. He had two or three back-to-back injuries and couldn’t quite get his rhythm. Then, in the last year or two got on the field and has been incredibly professional.”

The 25-year-old’s time on the sidelines only made Monday’s call-up all the more rewarding.

“I’ve had my fair share of injuries early on. It took me out of footy for about two years, so it makes it even sweeter when this happens, how much you had to go through.

“I ruptured my plantar plate in my foot. I tried to take the rehab route first and ended up making it worse. So, ended up going under the knife for that.

“And then my return week, when I was supposed to be back, I was in training and subluxed my shoulder. Same thing, tried to run the rehab route while they figured out what was going on and ended up, after a few specialist appointments, going under the knife and getting it fixed. It’s all behind me now.”

Comments

10 Comments
l
lK 6 days ago

Congrats to Simon Parker. That’s been quite the journey, showing huge courage and tenacity to overcome the injuries.

S
SC 7 days ago

The All Blacks now have some real size and power in their back row at 6 and 8 with explosiveness at 7


6 Va’ai, Finau

7 Savea, Lakai, Kiirifi

8 Sititi, Parker


Obviously Lakai also can cover 8 while Parker covers 6. Finau and Kirifi are specialists.


Would love to see a pack of 4 Barrett, 5 Holland, 6 Va’ai, 7 Savea, 8 Sititi with Parker and Lakai on a 5-3 bench (Va’ai covers lock) vs Argentina and vs South Africa a 6-2 bench with Tuipulotu added.

P
PoppaRick 6 days ago

Va’ai isn’t a 6 yet even if he played there against the Pumas he wouldn’t be ready for the Boks, maybe for the WC. Same scenario for Parker.

Finau was AWOL in his last 3 matches, 2 Tests and a Super Final. He’s “good “ at Super level but he is not All Black material.

The best person for the job is Ethan Blackadder if his fit he should be starting to unless there’s another Chiefs or player Razor could be a hopeful 6 for the 2031 WC. It’s clear the position isn’t picked by form.

The conspiracy theorists must be sharpening their pencils by now 🤔

T
TokoRFC 7 days ago

Interesting points about size and injuries Cantab and TK. The boks have massive men but they do seem to have a pretty large casualty ward most of the time.


Helps that they seem to be able to find a >2m tall afrikaaner on every farm however…

C
Cantab 7 days ago

Another large unit in the AB mix . Size though can come at a cost as possibly more prone to injuries.

I
IS 6 days ago

The all blacks pick smaller leaner forwards for a reason and thats so they can be fitter the same teams constantly drop a player to theor knees for a breather same with the french and northern sides

T
Tk 7 days ago

The ABs pack is really gaining some size now, it's the number of injuries that are a real concern.

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

He is a quality player and has a big future in test rugby… providing he stays injury free.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 26 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 50 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 54 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 1 hour ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments