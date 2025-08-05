Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Mystery surrounds Los Pumas after cutting veterans ahead of All Blacks

Matias Moroni of Argentina is tackled by Caleb Clarke of New Zealand during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Eden Park on August 17, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Felipe Contepomi named his first Rugby Championship squad for the first two tests, at home, against the All Blacks.

There is no place for veteran stalwart Matías Moroni, arguably the best player in the July internationals, whilst there is welcomed return for backs Juan Cruz Mallía, Santiago Chocobares, Bautista Delguy, Mateo Carreras, and forwards Marcos Kremer and Ignacio Ruiz, who were not selected due to club commitments initially and then to ensure there were rested. 

The squad, named on Monday afternoon, includes only two uncapped players in loosehead prop Boris Wenger, in as a development player having controlled his side of the scrum against Tadgh Furlong in the non-cap win against the British & Irish Lions, and flyhalf Gerónimo Prisciantelli, who missed July with a groin injury. 

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Argentina
16:10
16 Aug 25
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

With no positions given for players in the announcement, it is a mystery where the coaching staff sees the future of Santiago Carreras.

He played at flyhalf in July with little success and is efficient fullback, position well covered by debutant Benjamín Elizalde. Returning after a successful season with Toulouse is Juan Cruz Mallía, who also shone at wing for the French champions. 

All Black legend Carlos Spencer on Rugby Champs for the women’s game

All Black legend Carlos Spencer on Rugby Champs for the women’s game

It is clear that inside centre Justo Piccardo, who’ll join Montpellier after The Rugby Championship, should start with the returning Santiago Chocobares. 

The absence of Moroni, dropped for the second time in his career, is hard to read. He can play at second-five, centre and wing and is the thermometer of the team, which his courageous defence, having also become a fan-favourite in recent times. At 34, currently out of a club contract, it remains to be seen if he will reach his 100th cap or if Contepomi is already focusing on shaping his team for Australia 2027. 

Also missing are loose forward Facundo Isa (31), who had decided to sit out the 2024 international season, and returned in July, and Tomás Lavanini (32), who received a double blow – a few hours before the list was announced via press release, his French club Lyon announced they had parted ways, amicably, with the massive lock. The three have still a lot to offer. 

Gonzalo Bertranou, who was voted MLR’s MVP, had lost his place last year and when given a chance in the first test against England, he did not shine; he was later announced injured. New blood is introduced at scrumhalf – incumbent Gonzalo García will compete with Simón Benítez Cruz, who is rumoured to have signed for the renamed Newcastle Red Bulls in England’s Premiership, and Agustín Moyano, both capped in July whilst García was being rested. They are two of 20 players that came through the Super Rugby Americas pathway. 

Pedro Rubiolo, sent-off in the last test against Uruguay, was relieved to have his red-card overturned and will be available, as will be new Western Force signing Franco Molina, who will compete with Guido Petti for the two locking positions. 

Any of the six props could start in the tests, with tighthead Joel Sclavi a massive presence in the front-row. 

Julián Montoya, who after five seasons at Leicester Tigers moves to France, had a busy July window, playing more than 210 minutes in three tests. The return of Ignacio Ruiz ensures he is fully-focused as the young and hungry Perpignan hooker is more than ready to take over if the captain eases off. Unlikely, though! 

With the best players available, it will be interesting to see how the loose forwards are selected.

Pablo Matera had some positive moments in the two tests against England and the game against Los Teros, but he could miss out if Marcos Kremer, who played little rugby in recent months due to a head injury, is back to his hungry best. Juan Martín González is arguable the best loosie in the country and Joaquín Oviedo, at number eight, should be fresh after the break. 

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
4
Average Points scored
14
42
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
40%

Córdoba will host the All Blacks in a test for the first time. The second biggest city in the country, it has previously seen Los Pumas play at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, named after the six-goal hero of Argentina’s first of three FIFA World Cup wins in 1978.

It is expected that the 57,000 tickets for the first All Black game in Argentina since 2019 will be sold-out. The game on August 16th will be the fourth time New Zealand plays in the “Docta”, as Córdoba is nicknamed. They won their three previous games against the local provincial team, known as Dogos. 

With the SANZAAR contract coming to an end, it is unclear when the All Blacks will return to Argentina in the near future. 

The series finishes a week later in Buenos Aires’ Vélez Sarsfield Stadium.  

Los Pumas squad for two tests against New Zealand 

Props: Francisco Coria Marchetti, Pedro Delgado, Joel Sclavi, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Mayco Vivas, Boris Wenger (development player) 

Hookers: Julián Montoya, Bautista Bernasconi, Ignacio Ruiz 

Locks: Franco Molina, Lucas Paulos, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo 

Loose forwards: Nicolás D’Amorim, Juan Martín González, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Joaquín Oviedo,  

Scrumhalves: Simón Benítez Cruz, Gonzalo García, Agustín Moyano 

Flyhalves: Tomás Albornoz, Santiago Carreras, Gerónimo Prisciantelli 

Centres: Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Justo Piccardo 

Wings: Mateo Carreras, Bautista Delguy, Rodrigo Isgró, Ignacio Mendy 

Fullbacks: Benjamín Elizalde, Juan Cruz Mallía 

N
NK 5 days ago

Mallia didn’t just shine on the wing for ST, he’s their Swiss army knife - covers every position behind the 9. His goal kicking is impressive.

Keen to see where Contepomi is going to field him. I’d be surprised if he’s not in the XV.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Everyone’s fielding their B team against the ABs nowadays……….


No respect.

T
TokoRFC 7 days ago

Cheers for this, more info on the Argies going forward too please! Great side, awesome rugby nation.


We’re very lucky to have them in TRC, SANZAAR would be daft not to continue their contract

N
Necusil 7 days ago

From what I have read in the argentinian press Contepomi wants to try Elizalde as an outside center (13). Chocobares (12) and Cinti (13) are the starters, Piccardo (12) and Elizalde (13) the subs. Santiago Carreras can play as a fullback and Mallia move to the wing or the other way around if necessary, last year they have done that in the second half.

Vamos Argentina!!

