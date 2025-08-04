Nine rookies named in Los Pumas' Rugby Championship squad
Felipe Contepomi has named a youth-infused 34-man Argentina squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship, backing an impressive contingent who have debuted this year.
That means nine Test rookies have made the cut, with two uncapped players joining seven up-and-comers who featured in Los Pumas’ July series losses to England. Loose Head Prop Boris Wenger and utility back Gerónimo Prisciantelli are the pair searching for their first taste of the international arena.
Injuries to familiar selections Emiliano Boffelli and Thomas Gallo have opened some doors, while the selections of players like 21-year-old Bristol Bears fullback Benjamin Elizalde and 22-year-old scrumhalf Augustine Moyano are a nod to the future and reward for their respective efforts in July.
After a long season in the Top 14, Ignacio Ruiz, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Chocobares, Bautista Delguy and Juan Cruz Mallía are back in the squad. The quintet were rested during July.
The likes of Matías Moroni, Tomás Lavanini, and Gonzalo Bertranou have all missed selection after big contributions to the team in recent seasons.
The South Americans’ campaign opener comes at home against New Zealand on August 16.
Los Pumas’ 2025 Rugby Championship squad
Forwards
BERNASCONI, Bautista
OVIEDO, Joaquín
CORIA MARCHETI, Francisco PAULOS, Lucas
D’AMORIM, Nicolás *
PETTI, Guido
DELGADO, Pedro
RUBOLO, Pedro
GONZALEZ, Juan Martín
RUIZ, Ignacio
GRONDONA, Santiago
SCLAVI, Joel
KREMER, Marcos
TETAZ CHAPARRO, Nahuel
MATERA, Pablo
VIVAS, Mayco
MOLINA, Franco
WENGER, Boris*
MONTOYA, Julián
Backs
ALBORNOZ, Tomás
GARCIA, Gonzalo
BENITEZ CRUZ, Simón
ISGRO, Rodrigo
CARRERAS, Mateo
MALLIA, Juan Gruz
CARRERAS, Santiago
MENDY, Ignacio
CHOCOBARES, Santiago
MOYANO, Agustín
CINI, Lucio
PICCARDO, Justo
ELIZALDE, Benjamín
PRISCIANTELLI, Gerónimo
DELGUY, Bautista
Vamos Pumas! Hopefully we can win the first match at home and put pressure on the All Blacks for the second test. The series against England was to try new players (no Albornoz and Garcia, no party), the important match versus the Lions was won!