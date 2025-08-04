Nine rookies named in Los Pumas' Rugby Championship squad

Felipe Contepomi has named a youth-infused 34-man Argentina squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship, backing an impressive contingent who have debuted this year.

That means nine Test rookies have made the cut, with two uncapped players joining seven up-and-comers who featured in Los Pumas’ July series losses to England. Loose Head Prop Boris Wenger and utility back Gerónimo Prisciantelli are the pair searching for their first taste of the international arena.

Injuries to familiar selections Emiliano Boffelli and Thomas Gallo have opened some doors, while the selections of players like 21-year-old Bristol Bears fullback Benjamin Elizalde and 22-year-old scrumhalf Augustine Moyano are a nod to the future and reward for their respective efforts in July.

After a long season in the Top 14, Ignacio Ruiz, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Chocobares, Bautista Delguy and Juan Cruz Mallía are back in the squad. The quintet were rested during July.

The likes of Matías Moroni, Tomás Lavanini, and Gonzalo Bertranou have all missed selection after big contributions to the team in recent seasons.

The South Americans’ campaign opener comes at home against New Zealand on August 16.

Los Pumas’ 2025 Rugby Championship squad

Forwards

BERNASCONI, Bautista

OVIEDO, Joaquín

CORIA MARCHETI, Francisco PAULOS, Lucas

D’AMORIM, Nicolás *

PETTI, Guido

DELGADO, Pedro

RUBOLO, Pedro

GONZALEZ, Juan Martín

RUIZ, Ignacio

GRONDONA, Santiago

SCLAVI, Joel

KREMER, Marcos

TETAZ CHAPARRO, Nahuel

MATERA, Pablo

VIVAS, Mayco

MOLINA, Franco

WENGER, Boris*

MONTOYA, Julián

Backs

ALBORNOZ, Tomás

GARCIA, Gonzalo

BENITEZ CRUZ, Simón

ISGRO, Rodrigo

CARRERAS, Mateo

MALLIA, Juan Gruz

CARRERAS, Santiago

MENDY, Ignacio

CHOCOBARES, Santiago

MOYANO, Agustín

CINI, Lucio

PICCARDO, Justo

ELIZALDE, Benjamín

PRISCIANTELLI, Gerónimo

DELGUY, Bautista

