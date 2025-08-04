Mark Evans on the bold move that could make the next Lions tour matter

The British and Irish Lions should dismiss talk of a money-spinning match in France and opt for a clash with Fiji in the build up to the 2029 tour of New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is the view of Mark Evans, the Fijian Drua CEO, who has spent the last three years helping the Super Rugby Pacific franchise become a viable force in the competition while installing world class training facilities in Fiji.

With debate starting about the best possible way to structure the Lions tour of New Zealand, Evans is adamant that the 10 game limit means choosing France or a game with Fiji must be made. There are also noises about a pre-tour warm up game against Japan but that will also be affected by a limited window for matches.

Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia – Lizard teaser To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest now Register now Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia – Lizard teaser To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest now

The recent test match with Scotland in Fiji was a welcome visit by a Tier One nation and delivering regular top flight fixtures for the Flying Fijians is key to ensuring they remain a major force. However, where those Tier One matches, including a clash with Lions, are played is less important according to Evans.

He explained: “I am a big fan of French rugby but the Lions going to France to play just doesn’t seem right to me. The big question for the 2029 Lions is would they take Fiji as the warm up game? The key thing for Fiji is to have regular Tier One opposition, the second is if that can be done while transforming the finances of the FRU that’s even better.

“Ironically, it doesn’t matter that much if a match with the Lions is played in Fiji or New Zealand – I don’t really think Fijians would mind. You could play a Lions v Fiji match in Auckland or Suva, although if you sell out the biggest stadium in Fiji (capacity 15,000) you are not going to make a lot of money. We (the Drua) play half our games in New Zealand and that’s not a problem and if the Lions want to come to Fiji then fantastic but I would think the Fiji union’s attitude may be ‘we don’t mind where we play the Lions’.

“It is up to the Lions really because New Zealand have five very competitive Super Rugby teams, there is also the NZ Maori match and then the three tests which make nine tour games. If the Lions are then going to play a money making game in France then that is your ten games. It’s hard to see where you get another fixture when you would have to grab another week from somewhere and you know how difficult that would be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New Zealand have been the most supportive of all the unions for the Islands nations and particularly Fiji and do I see them giving up a Lions game? I don’t really. The Lions missed a trick this time and would have been far better off playing Fiji in Australia who I believe are a much better draw than those composite teams.”

Australia British & Irish Lions All Stats and Data

Ben Calveley the Lions CEO, gave this debate oxygen by putting forward various scenarios for the 2029 tour to New Zealand given the reaction to some of the less than engrossing early fixtures in Australia.

He said: “Leave the (2029) Tests alone. You are not going to do anything with those. We are really keen in doing more in the pre-tour element. You might bring different countries into that space. And then you could do the same with the tour matches. Would be interested in bringing in, for example, a Fiji or a Japan? And you can think of other countries as well. Yes we would. That is a conversation we will have with New Zealand rugby to see if that is possible.”

The French option, Evans accepts, would be a “massive earner” although the way the French domestic season is constructed the team that plays the Lions in a warm up game would likely be missing players from at least the top two teams competing in the Top14 final.

ADVERTISEMENT

That would have an impact on the quality of opposition, with any summer tour by France also likely to determine player availability.

Evans added: “The problem is France will be touring that summer so what sort of team will they put in to face the Lions with the Top 14 also a factor. Australia got this tour wrong because they took so many Wallabies out of the provincial teams and it didn’t feel like the sort of challenge a Lions tour should be. That last two tests games were brilliant.

“I was in Sydney for the Lions against Waratahs and also in Newcastle for the Wallabies against Fiji. When the Rugby World Cup is held in Australia in 2027 all the teams are going to want to play warm up games in the region. Those games could also be played in New Zealand if you want to make more money or come to Fiji which would be great for the fans.

“In the current development of Fiji it is all about regular Tier One matches which is the key. We have a High Performance centre for the Drua and we have other plans but people have to understand the economics of Fijian rugby and they try to do a lot with not very much. The real change would be a share of the broadcast revenues but that will be while yet.

“The boys and girls in Fiji realise that now with the Drua you don’t have to leave the Islands. Some will still go and we are only one team and can’t take every promising player, and while you can reduce the flow, you cannot eliminate it. At the Drua we just aim to be better on and off the pitch every year and if you look at the Fiji side then we supply around 50 per cent of the squad.”