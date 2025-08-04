Northern Edition
British & Irish Lions 2025

Mark Evans on the bold move that could make the next Lions tour matter

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Players from Fijian Drua perform the The Cibi before the round 13 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Fijian Drua and the Moana Pasifika at CommBank Stadium on May 14, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The British and Irish Lions should dismiss talk of a money-spinning match in France and opt for a clash with Fiji in the build up to the 2029 tour of New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is the view of Mark Evans, the Fijian Drua CEO, who has spent the last three years helping the Super Rugby Pacific franchise become a viable force in the competition while installing world class training facilities in Fiji.

With debate starting about the best possible way to structure the Lions tour of New Zealand, Evans is adamant that the 10 game limit means choosing France or a game with Fiji must be made. There are also noises about a pre-tour warm up game against Japan but that will also be affected by a limited window for matches.

The recent test match with Scotland in Fiji was a welcome visit by a Tier One nation and delivering regular top flight fixtures for the Flying Fijians is key to ensuring they remain a major force. However, where those Tier One matches, including a clash with Lions, are played is less important according to Evans.

He explained: “I am a big fan of French rugby but the Lions going to France to play just doesn’t seem right to me. The big question for the 2029 Lions is would they take Fiji as the warm up game? The key thing for Fiji is to have regular Tier One opposition, the second is if that can be done while transforming the finances of the FRU that’s even better.

“Ironically, it doesn’t matter that much if a match with the Lions is played in Fiji or New Zealand – I don’t really think Fijians would mind. You could play a Lions v Fiji match in Auckland or Suva, although if you sell out the biggest stadium in Fiji (capacity 15,000) you are not going to make a lot of money. We (the Drua) play half our games in New Zealand and that’s not a problem and if the Lions want to come to Fiji then fantastic but I would think the Fiji union’s attitude may be ‘we don’t mind where we play the Lions’.

“It is up to the Lions really because New Zealand have five very competitive Super Rugby teams, there is also the NZ Maori match and then the three tests which make nine tour games. If the Lions are then going to play a money making game in France then that is your ten games. It’s hard to see where you get another fixture when you would have to grab another week from somewhere and you know how difficult that would be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New Zealand have been the most supportive of all the unions for the Islands nations and particularly Fiji and do I see them giving up a Lions game? I don’t really. The Lions missed a trick this time and would have been far better off playing Fiji in Australia who I believe are a much better draw than those composite teams.”

Ben Calveley the Lions CEO, gave this debate oxygen by putting forward various scenarios for the 2029 tour to New Zealand given the reaction to some of the less than engrossing early fixtures in Australia.

He said: “Leave the (2029) Tests alone. You are not going to do anything with those. We are really keen in doing more in the pre-tour element. You might bring different countries into that space. And then you could do the same with the tour matches. Would be interested in bringing in, for example, a Fiji or a Japan? And you can think of other countries as well. Yes we would. That is a conversation we will have with New Zealand rugby to see if that is possible.”

The French option, Evans accepts, would be a “massive earner” although the way the French domestic season is constructed the team that plays the Lions in a warm up game would likely be missing players from at least the top two teams competing in the Top14 final.

ADVERTISEMENT

That would have an impact on the quality of opposition, with any summer tour by France also likely to determine player availability.

Evans added: “The problem is France will be touring that summer so what sort of team will they put in to face the Lions with the Top 14 also a factor. Australia got this tour wrong because they took so many Wallabies out of the provincial teams and it didn’t feel like the sort of challenge a Lions tour should be. That last two tests games were brilliant.

“I was in Sydney for the Lions against Waratahs and also in Newcastle for the Wallabies against Fiji. When the Rugby World Cup is held in Australia in 2027 all the teams are going to want to play warm up games in the region. Those games could also be played in New Zealand if you want to make more money or come to Fiji which would be great for the fans.

“In the current development of Fiji it is all about regular Tier One matches which is the key. We have a High Performance centre for the Drua and we have other plans but people have to understand the economics of Fijian rugby and they try to do a lot with not very much. The real change would be a share of the broadcast revenues but that will be while yet.

“The boys and girls in Fiji realise that now with the Drua you don’t have to leave the Islands. Some will still go and we are only one team and can’t take every promising player, and while you can reduce the flow, you cannot eliminate it. At the Drua we just aim to be better on and off the pitch every year and if you look at the Fiji side then we supply around 50 per cent of the squad.”

ADVERTISEMENT
2 Comments
J
JJ 8 days ago

Lions should play 2 or 3 tests in Japan before New Zealand, Argentina before South Africa and the Pacific Islands before Australia. Do away with the meaningless provincial games, other than mid-week.

R
Red and White Dynamight 8 days ago

FRR adding a moneyspinner Test, at home, selecting a full strength France, at the end of their season ?


but but but the Top14, player welfare, developing players……..


yeah, of course they will.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 22 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 46 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 50 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 56 minutes ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 57 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments