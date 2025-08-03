Moana Pasifika flyer joins Chiefs on a two-year deal

The Chiefs might be losing coach Clayton McMillan, Anton Lienert-Brown and Aiden Ross for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, but they’ve picked up exciting young winger Kyren Taumoefolau from Moana Pasifika.

The 22-year-old winger has been exceptional for Moana Pasifika in the past two years and has now inked a 2-year deal with the Hamilton-based franchise for 2026.

Taumoefolau, who has scored 12 tries for Moana Pasifika in 21 appearances, will be eligible for the All Blacks in October of 2026, after making six appearances for Tonga in 2023.

The new Chiefs addition is confident that the Hamilton-based franchise was the best option for him going forward.

“I’ve loved my journey so far and I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to achieve with Moana Pasifika,” Taumoefolau told the Chiefs in a statement.

“When it came time to make a decision about what’s next, I took a lot of time to think about what was right for me and my whanau.

“Joining the Gallagher Chiefs felt like the best option to keep growing and developing as a player, and I’m excited for the next challenge and grateful for the opportunity to be part of a team and culture that I really believe in.”

New Chiefs head coach Jono Gibbes, who is replacing McMillan, says that Taumoefolau is an exciting addition to their backline.

“We know that he had plenty of options both in New Zealand and abroad, so to get the opportunity to continue to grow and develop his game in the next phase of his career is very exciting for us. It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously,” Gibbes told the Chiefs.

“Kyren is a player with immense potential, and he embodies many of the values we stand for. We know he’ll thrive in the Chiefs Rugby environment, both on and off the field.”

Chiefs CEO Simon Graafhuis is looking forward to seeing the energy that the young winger will bring to an already motivated group of players and staff.

“He’s a player that rugby fans have enjoyed and I’m sure will love watching in Chiefs colours. We’re looking forward to his raw skill, speed and enthusiasm that he’ll bring to our environment.”