Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
22 - 17
FT
47 - 17
FT
24 - 35
FT
24 - 46
FT
49 - 17
FT
19 - 15
FT
Today
08:00
Today
10:10
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
08:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Moana Pasifika flyer joins Chiefs on a two-year deal

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 17: Kyren Taumoefolau of Moana Pasifika celebrates his try during the round 14 Super Rugby Pacific match between Moana Pasifika and Blues at North Harbour Stadium, on May 17, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Chiefs might be losing coach Clayton McMillan, Anton Lienert-Brown and Aiden Ross for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, but they’ve picked up exciting young winger Kyren Taumoefolau from Moana Pasifika.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old winger has been exceptional for Moana Pasifika in the past two years and has now inked a 2-year deal with the Hamilton-based franchise for 2026.

Taumoefolau, who has scored 12 tries for Moana Pasifika in 21 appearances, will be eligible for the All Blacks in October of 2026, after making six appearances for Tonga in 2023.

Related

All Blacks provide injury update for key player ahead of the Rugby Championship

The All Blacks are set to name their squad for the tournament on Monday, but will be without star halfback Cameron Roigard for the first couple of matches, after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during the July series with France.

Read Now

The new Chiefs addition is confident that the Hamilton-based franchise was the best option for him going forward.

“I’ve loved my journey so far and I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to achieve with Moana Pasifika,” Taumoefolau told the Chiefs in a statement.

“When it came time to make a decision about what’s next, I took a lot of time to think about what was right for me and my whanau.

“Joining the Gallagher Chiefs felt like the best option to keep growing and developing as a player, and I’m excited for the next challenge and grateful for the opportunity to be part of a team and culture that I really believe in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New Chiefs head coach Jono Gibbes, who is replacing McMillan, says that Taumoefolau is an exciting addition to their backline.

“We know that he had plenty of options both in New Zealand and abroad, so to get the opportunity to continue to grow and develop his game in the next phase of his career is very exciting for us. It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously,” Gibbes told the Chiefs.

“Kyren is a player with immense potential, and he embodies many of the values we stand for. We know he’ll thrive in the Chiefs Rugby environment, both on and off the field.”

Chiefs CEO Simon Graafhuis is looking forward to seeing the energy that the young winger will bring to an already motivated group of players and staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a player that rugby fans have enjoyed and I’m sure will love watching in Chiefs colours. We’re looking forward to his raw skill, speed and enthusiasm that he’ll bring to our environment.”

Recommended

British & Irish Lions vs Wallabies takes: Worst team since 2005, no answer for Skelton

OPINION

'What are you talking about? Did I just watch a different series'

Tom Wright backs Brumbies teammate for Wallabies honours

Joe Schmidt explains exactly why his Wallabies stint won't be extended


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

1
2

Newcastle's bullish spending splurge continues with Amanaki Mafi

3

Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

13
4

New Zealand Rugby CEO responds to 2029 Lions Tour debate

20
5

The 14 oldest superstars gearing up for the 2025/26 Top 14 season

12
6

The Rassie Erasmus verdict on U20 experiment in Bok camp

1
7

Serious doubt over 3 key England players for Rugby World Cup opener

8

Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

60

Comments

11 Comments
S
SC 5 days ago

Kyren needs to play wing for the Chiefs and not fullback.


The All Blacks already have two excellent fullbacks in the squad with Jordan and Love plus JRK and Zarn Sullivan in the wings who could become excellent test fullbacks if there are injuries to Jordan and Love.


What the All Blacks are desperately short of are wings with genuine world class pace who can burn their opposite one on one.


Reiko Ioane is the only wing with real pace and he is 28 and that pace will decline in the next year or two, if it has not already begun.

C
Chiefs Mana 5 days ago

Jordan playing fullback for crusaders and winger for ABs seemed to have a pretty good outcome - Taumoefolau will be contending with Nanai-Seturo and maybe Trask for fullback…suspect he’ll be the best option for the Chiefs.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Tour fortunes of English Lions blur selection picture for Borthwick

England supplied 10 Test Lions but strong displays by other players in Argentina gave Steve Borthwick food for thought.

21
LONG READ

Andy Farrell left with tough Ireland decisions to make after mixed Lions Tour

The Ireland head coach has played a smart hand in Australia but there are question marks over the longevity of some of his trusted lieutenants

12
LONG READ

Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Comparisons between Lions players and teams across different decades is difficult given the huge changes the game has undergone.

11

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 52 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

360 Go to comments
R
RW 56 minutes ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 59 minutes ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

360 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Squads & Team Sheets | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

13 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

13 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

11 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

61 Go to comments
P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

60 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

60 Go to comments
M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

60 Go to comments
S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

13 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

10 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'We struggled': Ex-All Black first five backs Springboks to end Eden Park streak Ex-All Black first five backs Springboks