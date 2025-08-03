Scott Robertson names his 36-man All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has named his squad for the 2025 Rugby Championship competition, kicking off next weekend at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba against Argentina.
The 36-man squad has six additional injury cover replacements, which features three possible debutants in as injury cover, with Kyle Preston, Leroy Carter and Tevita Mafileo named in the wider squad.
Christian Lio-Willie is the one to miss out from the July home series with France, with Peter Lakai and Simon Parker drafted into the squad.
Parker, the only debutant named in the full 36-man squad, had a standout season for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific, but was recovering from an injury in the latter parts of the season.
Lakai returned for Wellington on the weekend in the Bunnings NPC after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the July series against France.
Tyrel Lomax, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Noah Hotham and Caleb Clarke will not travel to Argentina while they recover from injury.
Robertson is excited for the four possible debutants, who have all been on his radar for a while now.
“While we are clearly disappointed for our men who are currently recovering from injuries, that has also created opportunities for a number of deserving players including the uncapped Tevita Mafileo, Kyle Preston and Leroy Carter,” Robertson says.
“These players have earned the opportunity through consistent performance, and we know that they will take this chance. We are excited about what they will bring to the squad.”
Robertson is quick to praise Parker as someone who had an impressive season for the Chiefs in 2025.
“Simon Parker had an impressive Super Rugby season with the Chiefs and brings a valuable skill set and physicality that we are looking forward to working with.
“He has the ability to play blindside or No. 8 and has gained experience in a number of New Zealand representative teams, so we believe he is ready for the step up.”
The All Blacks head coach is also pleased to have some of his stars back, who have managed to recover from their injuries.
“It is also fantastic to have Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi returning from their injuries, as well as welcoming Peter Lakai, Finlay Christie and Josh Lord back into the group,” Robertson said.
“We have some massively exciting and challenging games ahead of us and we are looking forward to reassembling and getting to work, starting with two tests against a very strong Los Pumas side.”
Full All Blacks squad:
*Debutants
Hookers:
Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister.
Props:
Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Tamaiti Williams.
Locks:
Scott Barrett (Captain), Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i.
Loose forwards:
Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker* (Debutant), Luke Jacobson, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai.
Halfbacks:
Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard.
First five-eighths:
Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.
Midfielders:
Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Quinn Tupaea , Anton Lienert-Brown, Timoci Tavatavanawai.
Outside backs:
Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.
Injury cover:
George Bower for Tamaiti Williams.
Tevita Mafileo* for Tyrel Lomax.
Josh Lord for Luke Jacobson.
Finlay Christie for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham.
Kyle Preston* for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham.
Leroy Carter* for Caleb Clarke.
Unavailable due to injury:
Ofa Tu’ungafasi; Asafo Aumua; Stephen Perofeta.
The All Blacks will travel to Argentina later this week, to prepare for the first Test of the Rugby Championship starting on the 17th of August in Cordoba.
We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now
Stoked to see Parker but surprised to see Dalton miss out. The AB breakdown improved when Dalton came on in the third test and this AB squad is short on offensive breakdown soldiers. Kirifi continues to ride his luck while showing he doesn’t have the size and power to compete in Test rugby.
As good a player as Kirifi is, his lack of size will hamper his effectiveness in tests. I would’ve Papali’i to be in before Kirifi. The Springboks get away with a small flanker, Kirifi needs some good games to cement his place; hope he reaches his potential.
Papali’i is underrated with ball in hand. He is so damaging and plays with ferocity and speed. I think they’re testing out other newer players like Parker and Lio-Willie just to improve their depth.
Yeah, they didn’t mention Dalton missing out, just Lio-Willie. Probably because he was only injury cover in the FRA Series. Well spotted. It seems he’s missed out to Lord who’s injury cover for Luke.
As for Kirifi, I still think he’s got a role to play going forward. Our version of Kwagga Smith. I mean he’s the same height as Kwagga, 10kgs heavier, & 5 years younger. And the fact that he’s debuting at age 28 means he comes with high Rugby IQ & loads of maturity. He’s a keeper, for me.
Selectors are very obviously prioritising size in the forwards now. I am looking forward to seeing how parker goes and hope that Preston gets a chance too.
Do they go full noise available 23 for game 1?
De Groot Cody Fletcher
Barrett Holland
Tupou Wallace Ardie
Ratima Beaudie
Jordie Billy
Reiko Jordan Sevu
Bower Samisoni Tosi Finau Kirifi
Christie Jim Dmac
I’d have Love in at 15 and move Jordan to wing. Love has the better kicking game for 15 and Jordan has been fantastic on the wing. A stronger combo all round, and the other wing options just aren’t banging at the door.
Great team though I’d toss Sevu for Narawa.
I think you nailed the starting XV but don’t see that bench.
16 Taukeo’aho, 17 Williams, 18 Tosi, 19 Parker, 20 Lakai, 21 Christie, 22 Tavatavanawai, 23 Love
Williams is expected to be fit for first test. But I expect they will manage him and have him play him the last 30 minutes off the bench along with Tosi. Two monster reserve props who are mobile, along with Taukeo’aho.
Lakai played too well vs France’s top team in November not to be on the bench and is younger, bigger, more explosive than Kirifi.
Parker is bigger, tougher, meaner than Finau.
Ruben Love outperformed McKenzie in Hamilton and will get the bench 10/15 spot.
Ah koi lil bit unlucky imo but guess Lord got that height but jeesh he hasn’t played much this year again but he did look good other night, on that his locking partner Fiti Sa looked good smidge shorter than Josh but still well over the 2m and a heap heavier than Josh i would imagine , only young but Chiefs need to give him some game time next year
Interesting in the presser Razor mentioned Leroy and splitting the bench and some of his history at 9 in a general question around Leroy playing 13 yesterday and his versatility…a lot more specific answer for me from Razor than he would normally give imo, I personally hope Leroy gets a chance to practice at 9 with the team and see wassup, sounds tasty to me Carter coming on at 65 minutes for Cam to bring that 7s speed and hustle bustle to the game
Carter is injury cover. He won’t see the matchday 23 unless Ioane is injured.
Carter has played most of his rugby as a 9
Didn’t think Parker clicked that well for Northland, will be interesting to see what he can accomplish in black. Excited to see some play against Argentina.
Just quietly to get pulled early in a shield challenge as if get him some game time is a bit stinky but I’m looking forward as well tho admittedly a Finau cheerleader
I was gonna say the same thing. Then again, first game back after what, 6 weeks, in a well beaten team. As Razor said, he wants him to play again this week. A great ABs journey story. I hope he’s a keeper. Injury-prone?
Generally a solid looking squad considering a number of injured players. No doubt further tweaks can be expected in coming weeks.
Kyle Preston, Leroy Carter, in the mix 👍
So they’re taking 31 plus 7 injury cover to ARG. Realistically. Christie in the 23 both tests.
Doubt it.
How come Parker is in now and not for the French series? Do they think CLW didnt mrasure up?
He was injured for the French tests.
He was injured in the SRP semifinal, and the Chiefs really missed him in the final. Parker plays blindside for the Chiefs and is a very different player to Lio-Willie. The return of Lakai and Sititi are more likely to have pushed CLW out of the squad. I'm very happy to see Parker in the mix, a big blindside who plays a lot tighter than Finau. Thought maybe Vaa’is’ switch to blindside in the first two tests was part of a move to get greater size in the backrow and add more oomph to rucks and mauls. Parker does both.
Parker was injured
He was injured.
Lio-Willie redundant with Sititi there perhaps? As a pure 8.