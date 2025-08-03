Scott Robertson names his 36-man All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has named his squad for the 2025 Rugby Championship competition, kicking off next weekend at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba against Argentina.

The 36-man squad has six additional injury cover replacements, which features three possible debutants in as injury cover, with Kyle Preston, Leroy Carter and Tevita Mafileo named in the wider squad.

Christian Lio-Willie is the one to miss out from the July home series with France, with Peter Lakai and Simon Parker drafted into the squad.

Parker, the only debutant named in the full 36-man squad, had a standout season for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific, but was recovering from an injury in the latter parts of the season.

Lakai returned for Wellington on the weekend in the Bunnings NPC after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the July series against France.

Tyrel Lomax, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Noah Hotham and Caleb Clarke will not travel to Argentina while they recover from injury.

Robertson is excited for the four possible debutants, who have all been on his radar for a while now.

“While we are clearly disappointed for our men who are currently recovering from injuries, that has also created opportunities for a number of deserving players including the uncapped Tevita Mafileo, Kyle Preston and Leroy Carter,” Robertson says.

“These players have earned the opportunity through consistent performance, and we know that they will take this chance. We are excited about what they will bring to the squad.”

Robertson is quick to praise Parker as someone who had an impressive season for the Chiefs in 2025.

“Simon Parker had an impressive Super Rugby season with the Chiefs and brings a valuable skill set and physicality that we are looking forward to working with.

“He has the ability to play blindside or No. 8 and has gained experience in a number of New Zealand representative teams, so we believe he is ready for the step up.”

The All Blacks head coach is also pleased to have some of his stars back, who have managed to recover from their injuries.

“It is also fantastic to have Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi returning from their injuries, as well as welcoming Peter Lakai, Finlay Christie and Josh Lord back into the group,” Robertson said.

“We have some massively exciting and challenging games ahead of us and we are looking forward to reassembling and getting to work, starting with two tests against a very strong Los Pumas side.”

Full All Blacks squad:

*Debutants

Hookers:

Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister.

Props:

Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Tamaiti Williams.

Locks:

Scott Barrett (Captain), Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i.

Loose forwards:

Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker* (Debutant), Luke Jacobson, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai.

Halfbacks:

Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard.

First five-eighths:

Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.

Midfielders:

Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Quinn Tupaea , Anton Lienert-Brown, Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Outside backs:

Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Injury cover:

George Bower for Tamaiti Williams.

Tevita Mafileo* for Tyrel Lomax.

Josh Lord for Luke Jacobson.

Finlay Christie for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham.

Kyle Preston* for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham.

Leroy Carter* for Caleb Clarke.

Unavailable due to injury:

Ofa Tu’ungafasi; Asafo Aumua; Stephen Perofeta.

The All Blacks will travel to Argentina later this week, to prepare for the first Test of the Rugby Championship starting on the 17th of August in Cordoba.