Former All Blacks reveal the current injury that worries them most

There’s no doubt the All Blacks are without some of their key players for the Rugby Championship campaign that starts next weekend in Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyrel Lomax, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Noah Hotham and Caleb Clarke will not travel to Argentina while they recover from injury, so the All Blacks have decided to take an additional six players as injury cover, with four possible debutants in line to feature including Leroy Carter, Tevita Mafileo, Simon Parker and Kyle Preston.

On the other hand, they get World Breakthrough Men’s 15’s Player of the year Wallace Sititi back, which will bolster their loose forward stocks for the campaign, as well as Tamaiti Williams who missed the home France series through a knee injury.

Three former All Blacks have discussed the current injury list for the All Blacks, naming their injuries that they are most concerned about.

Former All Black winning first-five Stephen Donald believes that the Roigard injury is the most worrying for the All Blacks going forward.

“The Roigard thing shocked us all today, and has certainly, I guess, made us a little bit nervous about what’s ahead, and considering how bad it is, because there’s no doubt he’s our premier halfback,” Donald said on The Breakdown.

“He’s as good as anyone in the world now and I think Noah Hotham was starting to put real pressure on to be a part of that game day 23 moving forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former All Black centurion Mils Muliaina agrees with Donald, highlighting that Razor has always talked about having the depth in each position.

“Yeah, 100% I think the downside of it is that momentum the All Blacks starting to get particularly through the likes of Roigard, but Cortez is there, but then who’s the next cab off the rank,” Muliaina said on The Breakdown.

“I mean, Razor has always talked about, he wants sort of four deep. So this is a good time for them to test it out.”

60-Test former All Black Jeff Wilson believes that these two Tests against Argentina are crucial in the context of the All Blacks season, especially with the injury list they currently have.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you start talking about a stress fracture, you’re never sure exactly when a player is going to become available again, we’ve got Argentina two Tests away, we’ve got two tests against South Africa, which we know how pivotal they are in terms of the season for the All Blacks.

“Then you think about taking on a Wallabies team who are back. Your wallabies Beaver (Donald) are back, and, well, they’re saying they’re back. I’m going to counter that in a little bit, to be fair, you can’t plan for some of these things.

“You don’t know when Cameron Roigard, who is clearly, like you said, when he’s fit our best halfback, he changes the way that we play, we will have to adapt now and it’s a matter of for me, who’s the third half back going to be?