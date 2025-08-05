The five top performers from round one of the NPC

The NPC is back, drawing enthusiastic crowds around the motu. Waikato opened the season with an epic Eden Park comeback. Canterbury humbled the defending champions, Wellington, while Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay signalled their intent to be among the top contenders.

Who were the standout performers in the first round of the NPC?

Oli Mathis (Waikato)

In the 150th meeting between Auckland and Waikato, Auckland was denied their 100th win when Waikato made a dramatic comeback, winning 36-35 after being down 32-12.

The visitors’ resurgence was sparked by All Blacks Sevens livewires Oli Mathis and Tepaea Cook-Savage. In the 61st minute, Mathis scored from a powerful and routine lineout drive, cutting the deficit to 32-19.

Seven minutes later, Mathis sprinted 20 meters down the right wing touchline, and Cook-Savage followed up with a lightning-rod surge that broke through the defence.

Earlier in the match, Mathis’ clever grubber kick set up Waikato’s first try for Josh Moorby, when they were trailing 14-0.

Although Auckland captain and openside flanker Anton Segner earned three Duane Monkley Medal points for his indefatigable performance, which included a try, a turnover, and a lineout steal in the opening quarter, Mathis finished stronger, recording 15 tackles with no misses, compared to Segner’s nine tackles and three misses.

Brayden Iose (Manawatu)

The inspirational Turbos captain marked his 50th appearance with a rare 38-25 win over visiting North Harbour. Despite conceding a greater share of possession and territory, Manawatu won a tight tussle, with Iose instrumental in creating two tries late in each half.

In the 39th minute, a full-length dive he effected on the North Harbour halfback resulted in a charge down. The ball bounced onto the Manawat? side, just five meters away from the North Harbour line. Shortly after this, Taniela Filimone scored his first of two tries, bringing the score to 15-5.

In the 77th minute, the same duo connected once more. Manawatu was leading 31-25 when Iose made a searching run and delivered a quick offload, finding an opening near the halfway mark. Replacement Sam Coles skinned past several defenders, and then former All Black Ngani Laumape linked with Filimone.

Iose made 14 tackles without a miss and carried nine times, beating four defenders in his first game of first-class rugby since suffering a lower leg injury in the Hurricanes’ 24-20 Super Rugby Pacific win over the Highlanders in Wellington on May 16.

Manawatu, who had only won three of their last 34 games, had not won an opening-round fixture since a 39-21 triumph against Counties in 2021. Brett Cameron, who played on Friday night, scored 29 points in the match.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Taranaki)

Taranaki retained the Ranfurly Shield for the third time in 2025, marking Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ 50th appearance with a resounding 23-3 triumph over Northland in New Plymouth.

The fullback was rampant, ranking inside the top two for metres gained, linebreaks and defenders beaten while helping set up all three tries for Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Josh Jacomb and Adam Lennox. Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has won 36 times and scored 21 tries in Amber and Black. He won a Premiership title in 2023

Taranaki have won 54 of their 107 matches for the Log o’ Wood. Their current tenure began in October 2024, when they defeated Tasman 42-29. In that match, Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens suffered a neck fracture, which required emergency surgery to repair it.

He returned to the field in April for the Highlanders. He produced seven strong, 80-minute Super Rugby Pacific performances, which earned him selection for the Barbarians match against the Springboks on June 28.

Johnny McNicholl (Canterbury)

Canterbury made 100 more tackles than Wellington and emerged as clear victors over the defending champions at Jerry Collins Stadium.

Evergreen fullback McNicholl was a significant attacking threat for the visitors. Down 10-7 in the 55th minute, he made a break from halfway, followed by a precise kick that led to a try for the tireless flanker Cory Kellow, who made 19 tackles. Just five minutes later, McNicholl intercepted the ball and burst the length of the field, extending Canterbury’s lead to 19-10. He had also opened the scoring with a sixth-minute strike.

With Premiership titles in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016, McNicholl was a key player in the Canterbury dynasty that secured nine titles and won 102 out of 128 matches over a decade between 2008 and 2017. He has played 64 games for Canterbury, winning 51 times and scoring 33 tries.

Leory Carter (Bay of Plenty)

Where can’t he play? Following a breakout Super Rugby Pacific campaign as a converted halfback playing on the wing for the Chiefs, Carter delivered an outstanding performance at centre during the Steamers’ biggest-ever victory over Tasman.

At the hour mark, the game was still in the balance, with Bay of Plenty leading 13-7. From a scrum, Carter fended off former All Black midfielder David Havili and sprinted 40 meters for a try that broke the game open, allowing Bay of Plenty to secure a 37-7 triumph, just their second in nine games against the Mako.

Overall, Carter carried the ball a dozen times, gaining 86 meters and beating six defenders. He was also forced to make 13 tackles as Tasman targeted the smaller former All Blacks Sevens star.

Openside flanker Veveni Lasaqa earned three Duane Monkley points, leading the Steamers’ tackle count with 13 and proving to be a significant threat with the ball in hand. The Highlanders re-signed the 22-year-old for two seasons during Super Rugby Pacific.

“Veveni brings energy, excitement, and a real edge to our loose forwards,” said Coach Jamie Joseph.

“He’s only scratched the surface of what he can become – we’re thrilled he’s backing himself and trusting us.”

ADVERTISEMENT