RugbyPass goes LIVE with Top 50 Women's Players

With the Women’s Rugby World Cup now only weeks away, we felt like doing some reflection on the past seven months, and wanted to start a debate around who are the best women’s rugby players in the world heading to the 2025 World Cup?

There have been many players giving stand out performances who have thrown their their hats into the ring, whether it’s Aoife Wafer barging her way to the try line in the Women’s Six Nations or Portia Woodman-Wickliffe mesmerising us with her pace and footwork in the Pacific Four Series, or Desiree Miller scoring an unbelievable solo effort for the Waratahs in this year’s Grand Final.

We’ve enjoyed watching every moment in the build up to the pinnacle event in our sport, and we believe these incredible athletes deserved to be recognised.

So for the hard part, ranking the players. See if you agree with our selections as we count down from 50-1 in our Top 50 list.

