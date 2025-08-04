Former All Black flyer chooses Western Force for Super Rugby return

The Western Force have put pen to paper on a deal with 19-cap All Black George Bridge, who returns to Super Rugby after three seasons at Montpellier.

Bridge enjoyed an 82-cap career at the Crusaders between 2017 and 2022, winning titles each season with the club and earning an All Blacks call-up in 2018.

Three Test showings in his rookie campaign were followed by a Rugby World Cup selection in 2019, where the now 30-year-old would claim Rieko Ioane’s No. 11 jersey.

Covid-19, injuries and the emergence of one Caleb Clarke disrupted Bridge’s post-World Cup All Blacks career, leading to his 2022 move to the Top 14.

After starting 33 of 39 games with Montpellier, Bridge has made the move to Western Australia on a two-year deal.

“George is well known to a number of people on our staff, and they can’t speak highly enough of his professionalism, approach to the game and his rugby knowledge,” Western Force head coach Simon Cron said of the signing.

“He’s got a massive left foot kick. He can play multiple positions. He’s a brilliant player. An amazing talent. He’ll add to the guys that we have in the squad.

“We know when we have injuries, it’s important we have depth so we can progress deep into Super Rugby finals.

“He’s got a huge amount to give. He’s been playing at Montpellier at Top 14 level. I know a few NZ franchises were chasing him hard, but he wanted to join the Force.

“I know George and his family were keen to come here and make Perth their chosen home, which is what we’re all about. He’ll add a lot to our environment.”

Bridge himself explained why Perth was the right landing spot for him.

“I’m excited to be moving to WA and joining the Western Force,” he said.

“They’re a club heading in the right direction, and I’m keen to take on the new challenge and contribute to the club’s success.

“I’ve always loved my time in Perth, and with friends and good connections among the staff and players, it felt like the right fit.”