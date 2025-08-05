Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 15
FT
7 - 41
FT
5 - 7
FT
33 - 15
FT
WOMENS
22 - 39
FT
21 - 27
FT
29 - 10
FT
Friday
02:10
Friday
08:00
Friday
21:05
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:10
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
16:10
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
British & Irish Lions 2025

Lions Tour Aussie takes: Need Skelton for South Africa, lock in Jorgensen

(Photos by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images and Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The British and Irish Lions series has come and gone, and what a crescendo we were served in Sydney on Saturday night. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallabies bashed, brawled, and scrapped their way to the biggest winning margin in the series, a full 10 points of breathing space, holding the Lions to their lowest score on tour at just 12 points, finishing the game at 22-12. 

Although several factors favoured the Wallabies, the lightning delay two minutes into the second half, the monsoonal rains that made it the wettest of wet rugby games, and the fact that the series was already decided meant the Lions were missing their killer edge. 

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus on the No.8s and Evan Roos ahead of the Rugby Championship

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus on the No.8s and Evan Roos ahead of the Rugby Championship

Nevertheless, the Wallabies played tough, won the collisions, and nailed most of their detail, and all this and more came from some of the best performances of Will Skelton, Taniela Tupou, Max Jorgensen, and Tom Hooper’s careers in a gold jersey, which didn’t hurt either. 

The Wallabies did themselves proud and, in turn, gave the Wallaby faithful reason for hope and joy. However, some hard decisions lie ahead for Joe Schmidt, and some hard truths must be accepted as well. 

Joe Schmidt must secure Skelton  

Skelton was a one-man army at Accor Stadium, Sydney had the lightning, Skelton brought the thunder. He was a man possessed in contact, hitting rucks with purpose, making carries through contact, and making sure every Lions player knew they were in a Test match. 

At halftime, Skelton was interviewed by former Wallabies second rower Justin Harrison. When asked what needed to be done in the second half, Skelton said they couldn’t take any backwards steps. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mate, we gotta keep fighting, keep fighting for each other, keep fighting for the jersey.. we don’t take no itshay,” Skelton said. 

It was a raw comment, full of emotion and pride. He was still wired from bashing Lions for 40 minutes, and if you could feel the energy through a TV screen, imagine what the 14 Wallabies next to him felt, invincible. 

If the Wallabies want any hope in South Africa, they need a leader who can back up his words with action; who won’t back down from an Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, or RG Snyman. 

If Skelton can be persuaded to stick around just for the South African leg of The Rugby Championships, then he will have done plenty to set the Wallabies on the path to a stronger Test season. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit First Nations and Pasifika for Taniela Tupou’s resurgence

Tupou rolled back the clock on Sydney, carrying powerfully, making breaks and bending opposing props to his will. Schmidt managed to get 60 minutes out of the big man, something which has not happened in years. 

His numbers were stellar as well, six carries for 19 metres, two defenders beaten, one line break and 5/5 tackles made .

Tupou is one of the most loved, marketed, and simultaneously maligned Wallabies of the last four years. 

An injury-riddled 2022-23, as well as a poor 2024 and 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign, has meant many fans have wanted the ‘Tongan Thor’ out of the Wallabies squad, an understandable yet shortsighted selection callout. 

According to scrum guru Mike Cron, the Wallabies’ scrum coach, he’s the most powerful athlete he’s ever trained, and you don’t turf that sort of talent out. 

Tupou shone whilst playing for the FNP team, getting through 50 minutes of running rugby earlier this month, and it was clear that he was happy in that environment. 

That is no coincidence. Tupou had another average Super season this year, but four days in camp with Pasifika greats, and all of a sudden, he plays big minutes and performs. That is all about the environment. 

Proud Tongan man and former Western Force player, Sam Wykes, recently said in an interview that the Wallaby environment in recent times hasn’t understood how to get the best out of some of their Pasifika talent. 

“It’s not so much about the X’s and O’s, it’s about connection… if you have some of those guys (the FNP coaches) to help with that connection piece, I have no doubt he’s (Tupou), playing like that week in week out,” Wykes told the Off the Ruck podcast. 

“That’s what we need to work on here in Australia… how do we get the right people around guys like Taniela, so we can get the best out of him all the time.” 

The connection piece spoken of here is the missing link for Tupou as he matures; the Wallabies’ coaches must dig deeper to build this trust with Tupou heading into TRC and beyond when he goes to French club Racing 92. 

Max Jorgensen is already becoming the superstar 

The 20-year-old is an absolute freak; his speed off the mark, his ability to retain velocity on an S-line and strength through the hips have meant he’s scored some of the Wallabies’ most iconic tries of the last 12 months, and that only continued on Saturday night. 

Many people thought he was rushed into the Wallaby camp in 2023, but by all accounts, what the then-19-year-old was doing in camp was too good to pass on, and now we are seeing what he did at the school level in the Test arena, which is insanity. 

Jorgensen has bulked up in the past year, and it’s clear to see he is now ready for Test level, so much so that he has all but locked down one of the wing spots in the starting XV. 

Whilst all the hype has been on Waratah clubmate Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Jorgensen has truly been the one making every post a winner during this Lions series, and it must be said, he has truly outshone his backline partner, being a core reason for the Wallabies’ relative success.

Jorgensen’s athletic ability is duly matched by his rugby IQ, a lethal combination which will see him play many a Test for the Wallabies, and although it is a fair while off, he is only contracted until the end of 2026, Rugby Australia must start planning for that now, to lock this super star down for Rugby World Cup 2027 and beyond. 

The perfect storm for a Wallabies’ victory 

While nothing should be taken away from the Wallabies, with the win being definitive, and without controversy, it must be said key factors were in their favour, and the lack of a series decider robbed the Lions of their killer instincts. 

The wet weather favoured the bigger Wallabies pack, allowing the likes of Tupou and Skelton to enjoy minimal lateral movement in defence whilst barging into defenders with loose grass underfoot.

The torrential rain meant the Lions were slower off the line in defence and were unable to show off their superior skills. 

Schmidt admitted in the post-match press conference that the 20-minute-plus lighting intermission perhaps allowed Tupou and Skelton to have enough in the tank for five extra minutes each once the game resumed. 

From the sideline, it looked like that figure was probably north of 10 minutes, with Tupou and Skelton both getting lengthy breaks after stellar first 40 minutes. 

This was also pivotal as the Lions lost both their starting locks to headknocks, captain Maro Itoje midway through the first half and James Ryan only two minutes into the second. The loss of their lineout generals really took the teeth out of the Lions’ bite in two very telling blows. 

The dead rubber would also have made it difficult for the triumphant Lions to get up for the game mentally after celebrating their win across Melbourne and then Sydney. 

This is probably more so a miscalculation from Andy Farrell, by not picking the likes of Josh van der Flier, Henry Pollock, Pierre Schoeman, and Mack Hansen, he failed to reinvigorate the group and add new meaning for the players as a group. 

This was something Joe Schmidt was forced to do with so many of his key starters injured after the second Test. 

Again, there’s no asterisk over this win, but there are reasons why the Wallabies secured the win with the biggest margin of the series in game three in Sydney. 

The British & Irish Lions tour has some of the best fans in the world

In the pubs, on the streets, and at the stadiums, the song, colour, passion, and rugby love were clear to see and hear from all the Lions fans. 

Meeting and talking with the Lions supporters sitting around us in the clubs, trains, and at the games, they were all fanatical fans fueled by Guinness and were always ready to chat about rugby. 

Many were so surprised by how non-mainstream rugby is here in Australia, but their love and passion for the game was infectious, so let’s hope it’s rubbed off on some Aussies here at home. 

Dear Lions fans, fly home safely, see you all in November when we come north (when we beat you all individually), and yet again in another 12-years-time for the next British and Irish Lions tour Down Under. 

Recommended

'The ultimate professional': Australia hooker Porecki calls time on career

'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

FEATURED

Two key players in race against time as Wallaroos name World Cup squad

Damning image of Lion emerges after series win with major backlash online

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

5
2

Steve Diamond maps out Newcastle's recruitment policy after Red Bull takeover

3

'Non-existent in the women's game': Men urged to follow women's lead by chief

4

Bath to host historic England A clash in November

3
5

New name, new era for Newcastle as Red Bull takeover confirmed

4
6

'They're big boys, they know': Razor addresses current 10s after Mo'unga deal

34
7

England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

31
8

Ex-Premiership head coach Paul Deacon lands job with the 'best team in the world'

Comments

3 Comments
H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

The last time I saw Skelton play at altitude in the republic - he moved like one of those talking trees in the Lord of the Rings.


Bring it and come.

J
John 6 days ago

😂 That’s an A-grade reference Mr Hammer, I respect it. Let’s just hope he’s a little more like the Ents at the fall of Isengard as opposed to carrying the hobbits through Fangorn. Bring on the Boks!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

This year's title is likely to be decided by a momentous double-header between the All Blacks and Springboks.

33
LONG READ

Can the All Blacks convert Tupou Vaa'i into a destructive back row enforcer?

The missing link in the All Blacks' armoury is an athletic, big-boned No 6 and Scott Robertson thinks he's found the answer

20
LONG READ

How the Springboks’ No 10 options will keep the All Blacks guessing

With three strong fly-half contenders, the Springboks' unpredictability makes life harder for their Rugby Championship opponents.

60

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 22 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 46 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 50 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 56 minutes ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 57 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments