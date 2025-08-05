Northern Edition
International

'The ultimate professional': Australia hooker Porecki calls time on career

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 26: David Porecki of the Wallabies walks out ahead of game two of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Just 10 days after facing the British and Irish Lions in a momentous Melbourne Test, Australia and NSW Waratahs hooker David Porecki has called time on his professional career.

The 32-year-old, who missed the Wallabies’ win in the third Test in Sydney last Saturday after a cut to his heel forced his withdrawal from the starting XV, has hung up his boots with immediate effect.

The Sydney-born front-rower played just one Super Rugby match for the Waratahs in 2015 before spending five seasons in the UK with Saracens and London Irish.

He returned to NSW for the 2021 Super Rugby season and made his Wallabies debut the following year in a memorable win over England in Perth.

Porecki led Australia in three of their four pool matches at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after injury to Will Skelton, before injury ruled him out of the entire 2024 season.

But he fought his way back to fitness and form, starting the Wallabies’ first Test of the year against Fiji before winning his 21st and final cap against the Lions in Melbourne.

“To wear the Wallaby gold and Waratahs blue was a dream of mine as a boy growing up in Manly and to be able to say I did both is something I’m incredibly proud of,” Porecki said.

“Rugby has given me so much to be thankful for and has been such a massive part of my life for so long but it feels like the right time for me to turn the page and start a new chapter.

“There’s a lot of people who have supported me in my journey, and to them I’ll be forever grateful. I’m especially looking forward to spending more time with my wife Shani and kids Luca, Charlie and Billie.

“I look forward to continuing to support the game away from the field in this next stage of my life.”

Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt paid tribute to Porecki’s contribution in green and gold.

“Porky is the ultimate professional and quiet achiever,” Schmidt said. “He doesn’t say a lot, preferring to get on with the job and to lead by example, and he’s done that really well for the time that I’ve known him.

“On behalf of everyone within the team we wish him and his family all the best in this next stage of their lives.”

Waratahs head coach Dan McKellar added: “It’s a sad day when any player retires.

“I have worked closely with ‘Porky’ for a number of years and have huge respect for him, with what he brings on field with his qualities at set piece, physicality, and toughness.

“He’s never been the biggest hooker going around. He’s always played well above his weight.

“Off field, he’s a true family man and genuinely good bloke. He’ll be sadly missed throughout the walls of the Waratahs.

“But like all Waratahs players, he’ll always be welcome in this building and then within this group. But I fully understand and respect his decision.

“With any footballer, a time comes where it’s ‘I’m ready to move on to the next chapter.’

“David is obviously comfortable with that and ready to take that next step in life.  We just wish him all the best.”

