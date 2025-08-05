Black Ferns Sevens coach talks new challenges to historic stretch of dominance

Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney is feeling both relaxed and restless as he assesses New Zealand’s dominance in the 2024/25 SVNS and maps out the Black Ferns’ path to reclaiming their title in 2025/26.

To recap, the Olympic champions excelled in the 2024/25 SVNS by clinching the league title for the ninth time. They won 35 out of 37 games, including 21 consecutive victories. The Black Ferns secured cup titles in Cape Town, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore, and at the World Championship in Los Angeles, where they outscored their opponents by 33 tries to 6. In the final, they defeated their closest rivals, Australia, 31-7, mirroring the same result as in the Singapore final.

However, there is an elephant in the room. The SVNS is facing significant financial challenges that threaten its future. Could New Zealand become a victim of their own success? Is the competition becoming so one-sided that it risks losing its appeal?

“It’s a great problem to have. My role is not to grow the game, but to help the Black Ferns Sevens win and ensure we produce an even better product than last year. If every country adopts that mindset, we’ll have an amazing game,” Sweeney told RugbyPass.

“Since COVID, we’ve encountered the same commercial challenges impacting sports worldwide. In Sevens, changes to the format aimed at supporting development and reducing costs have introduced new challenges. Still, our primary role remains the same: preparing players to excel on the world stage, which can attract support and potential commercial partners. In some ways, that gives me even more energy.”

Related RugbyPass goes LIVE with Top 50 Women's Players With the Women's Rugby World Cup now only weeks away, we wanted to start a debate around who are the best women's rugby players in the world heading to the 2025 World Cup? Read Now

Immediate energy will be essential to win tournaments, as the number of teams is reduced from twelve to eight in the 2025/26 season. While Sweeney believes that more competitive matches and less spectator time in stadiums could boost interest, he expresses regret that some core teams will be lost, emphasising that the game itself doesn’t need drastic changes.

“When you see international unions that are growing have to sacrifice Sevens, that’s tough. Ireland is one of the few other teams to have won a tournament, such as the one in Perth two years ago. They produce fantastic players, and unfortunately, they won’t be on the tour next year. There’s an emotional connection to them as a core team,” Sweeney said.

“The game itself is a super game; it features different athletes operating in a unique space. Sevens is fast, open, and incredibly demanding. One aspect that sets us apart from other sports is that we play six games in a weekend and then repeat that the following weekend. That requires tremendous mental fortitude and physical capacity. I don’t think we can lose that demanding aspect.”

In the offseason, the Black Ferns have revisited past strategies to maintain their competitive edge. In June, twenty-two athletes, including sprinters, kickboxers, and rowers, were selected to participate in the Next Ferns national combine. This initiative revives the 2012 Go For Gold Program, which produced Olympic and World champions such as Tyla King, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, and Michaela Blyde.

“It’s great to expose new talent within the rugby system. The traditional pathway is school, followed by FPC, Aupiki, and then international competition,” Sweeney explained.

“The Combine allows us to scout athletes from different backgrounds who may transition into Sevens or Fifteens. We are evaluating several fitness metrics, and then we’ll test them in rugby-specific activities. If you tracked an athlete’s progress over four years, it would make for a great television program.”

For those who enjoy watching winners, the Black Ferns Sevens remain a compelling television spectacle, having won 51 of the 80 tournaments possible in their history. Since 2023, they have achieved 111 victories out of 119 matches.

“Last year was a fantastic season. The highlight was winning in Los Angeles. After an Olympic cycle and a long season, energy levels can drop across the board. If anything, ours increased,” Sweeney enthused.

“It was exciting to introduce new, young talent onto the world stage, and they played a crucial role in pinnacle tournaments. The new stadium in Hong Kong is like a massive movie theatre. While it may lack the historical character of the old stadium, it will develop its own unique atmosphere over time.”

In September, the Black Ferns Sevens will resume play in a tournament against Fijiana and Australia. Additionally, Sweeney will closely monitor the Condors Sevens and Global Youth Sevens tournaments set for November and December.

ADVERTISEMENT