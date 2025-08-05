A baby and a World Cup call up: A life-changing week for Bourdon-Sansus

Some weeks leave a deeper mark than others in a rugby player’s life. On Saturday 2nd August, France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon-Sansus found out she was selected for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England. It will be her second, after her first taste of the tournament in New Zealand in 2022.

But three days earlier, she’d already had the most meaningful news of her week – and her life: the birth of her son with her wife, Laure Sansus.

“Welcome Arthur,” she wrote simply on Instagram on July 29th to announce their baby’s arrival.

Suspended for the warm-up match against England in Mont-de-Marsan on August 9th, and for France’s tournament opener against Italy on August 23rd – a consequence of her post-match remarks about refereeing after the Elite 1 final lost by her club, Stade Toulousain, to Stade Bordelais, Bourdon-Sansus will have a few more days at home to enjoy her newborn.

More than a year ago, she said she already felt like the “mum of the group”, in reference to her experience in a team full of younger players. Now, the word has a different meaning.

Sansus, who retired after the last World Cup, carried the baby, making it possible for Pauline to continue playing.

During the Six Nations, Bourdon-Sansus couldn’t be there for scans and key moments. For the World Cup, a plan is being put in place with the French Rugby Union (FFR) so she can at least see her son while she’s away.

A similar arrangement was tested earlier last year with Agathe Sochat, the hooker who’s also in France’s World Cup squad. In 2024, during the Six Nations, the FFR allowed her daughter Nina – now three – to join her at the CNR in Marcoussis.

“My wife Adèle brings her here and looks after her. She’s on-site, right here at the centre,” Sochat explained to RugbyPass. “I take part in every meeting, every training, all the meals. But during the day, we get breaks, and I go see her when I can. Even 20 minutes does me a world of good.

“Having her here makes the weeks feel shorter. It’s the first time something like this has been done. It’s a huge help and I’m so grateful. From a personal wellbeing point of view, it’s a lifeline.”

That initiative was successful – and it’s now being used again. Thanks to that experience, FFR and the Bourdon-Sansus family will aim to make sure Arthur gets time with his mum during the six weeks of the tournament. And maybe, through that shared effort, the whole France squad can build something even more powerful.