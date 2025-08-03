Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

Who are the surprise inclusions in France squad for 2025 World Cup?

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 22: Members of the France team sing their national anthem before the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2025 match between Ireland and France at Kingspan Stadium on March 22, 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Sevens star Carla Neisen and last-minute call-up Makarita Baleinadogo were the surprise inclusions in France’s 32-player squad for Rugby World Cup 2025, announced by coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz on Saturday.

Neisen, an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo, and captain of Les Bleues squad at the Paris Games last year, was last involved in a Rugby World Cup in Ireland in 2017, and was part of France’s Women’s Six Nations’ Grand Slam-winning side the following year, but has limited her 15-a-side activity in recent years to her club side, Blagnac, when she has not been on the HSBC SVNS circuit.

A few weeks ago, the 21-cap centre told Midi Olympique: “It’s a very special feeling to be back. I wasn’t expecting it. When David Ortiz called me to tell me that I might be in the extended squad, I thought it must be some kind of waiting list. I didn’t think I would necessarily be among the 38 selected for the preparation [squad].”

Hooker Laure Touyé, prop Clara Joyeux, experienced flanker Émeline Gros, scrum-half Océane Bordes, fullback – and, like Neisen, a France sevens regular – Lili Dezou, and winger Mélissande Llorens Vignières were the players who had travelled to a high-altitude training camp in Tignes in July to miss out, as the extended squad was cut to 32 for the tournament in England; while backrow Romane Ménager made herself unavailable for selection in May to recover from concussion.

Another notable absentee is loosehead prop Ambre Mwayembe. The former Grenoble player, who joined Toulouse at the end of the season, suffered a broken ankle in training on Thursday, two days before the squad was announced.

In her place, Mignot and Ortiz have called up uncapped 23-year-old Baleinadogo, daughter of former Fiji centre Daniele Baleinadogo, and one of 11 players from French champions Stade Bordelais in the squad. She was not in the original 38-player squad.

Baleinadogo’s Stade Bordelais’ team-mate Khoudedia Cissokho and Lyon’s teenage backrow Marie Morland are the other two uncapped players in a squad that features the backbone of the team that finished second in this year’s Women’s Six Nations, after losing a thrilling Grand Slam decider against England at Twickenham 43-42.

Hookers Manon Bigot and Agathe Gérin are the only players aged over 30 in the squad.

Co-captains Manae Feleu and Marine Ménager will lead the team in England, while the Pauline Bourdon Sansus – Carla Arbez halfback partnership will be reformed, once the scrum-half has served her two-match suspension for comments about refereeing standards in the domestic Elite 1 competition at the end of May.

She will miss the warm-up match against England in Mont-de-Marsan on Saturday 9th August, and France’s opening Rugby World Cup match against Italy in Exeter on Saturday 23rd August.

Alexandra Chambon – the only other specialist scrum-half in the squad – will start those games.

France squad for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Forwards
Makarita Baleinadogo, Rose Bernadou, Axelle Berthoumieu, Manon Bigot, Yllana Brosseau, Léa Champon, Khoudedia Cissokho, Annaëlle Deshaye, Charlotte Escudero, Madoussou Fall Raclot, Manae Feleu, Téani Feleu, Agathe Gérin, Hina Ikahehegi, Assia Khalfaoui, Taïna Maka, Marie Morland, Séraphine Okemba, Elisa Riffonneau

Backs
Kelly Arbey, Carla Arbez, Emilie Boulard, Pauline Bourdon Sansus, Morgane Bourgeois, Alexandra Chambon, Joanna Grisez, Nassira Konde, Marine Ménager, Carla Neisen, Lina Queyroi, Lina Tuy, Gabrielle Vernier


Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 57 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

360 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

360 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Squads & Team Sheets | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

13 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

13 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

11 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

61 Go to comments
P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

60 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

60 Go to comments
M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

60 Go to comments
S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

13 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

10 Go to comments
