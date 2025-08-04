Two key players in race against time as Wallaroos name World Cup squad
Injured Australia players Charlotte Caslick and skipper Siokapesi Palu are in a race against time to play in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England after being included in the Australian squad.
Olympic sevens gold medal winner Caslick, who switched to 15s this year with the ambition of playing in her first 15-a-side World Cup, underwent ankle surgery last month while Palu remains in a moon-boot, the pair having suffered injuries playing against New Zealand last month.
Naming a 32-player squad including 15 World Cup debutants, head coach Jo Yapp was hopeful the key duo would be available for one or more pool games as the world number eight side open their tournament in Salford on August 23rd against Samoa.
“They’re currently still on track and we know it’s a tight timeline but the plan is that they will be coming out to the World Cup and being a part of that,” Yapp said on Monday in Sydney.
“We have two players ready and on stand-by if they don’t make the timelines they’re currently on.
“They’re currently in twice a day getting rehab, and that’s the plan for the next week and then we will make a decision on what point they come out and join us.
“We are very proud of the squad and the journey the players and staff have been on for the past two years to get to this point.
“The depth that we’ve grown has really put us in a good place and there were some tough selection choices but where we’ve landed, we’re really happy.”
Defending Super Rugby Women’s champions the NSW Waratahs will be represented by 13 players, while the ACT Brumbies have eight representatives, Queensland six, with five from Western Force.
Teenage sensation Waiaria Ellis, 17, could become the youngest Wallaroo to play at a World Cup after being included in the youthful squad, which has an average age of 26.
Veterans Ash Marsters and Trilleen Pomare, who both recently passed 40 Test appearances, will add some much-needed experience in their third tournament as the Wallaroos bid to improve on a quarter-final showing at the last edition in 2021.
Following Samoa, the Wallaroos take on USA on August 31st and top-ranked tournament hosts England on September 6th to complete their pool matches.
Wallaroos Rugby World Cup squad:
Katalina Amosa
Bree-Anna Browne
Charlotte Caslick
Emily Chancellor
Annabelle Codey
Lori Cramer
Piper Duck
Waiaria Ellis
Ashley Fernandez
Georgina Friedrichs
Caitlyn Halse
Tia Hinds
Brianna Hoy
Asoiva Karpani
Lydia Kavoa
Kaitlan Leaney
Michaela Leonard
Ashley Marsters
Desiree Miller
Faitala Moleka
Layne Morgan
Tania Naden
Bridie O’Gorman
Siokapesi Palu
Faliki Pohiva
Trilleen Pomare
Cecilia Smith
Maya Stewart
Adiana Talakai
Tabua Tuinakauvadra
Caitlin Urwin
Samantha Wood
