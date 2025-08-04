Two key players in race against time as Wallaroos name World Cup squad

Injured Australia players Charlotte Caslick and skipper Siokapesi Palu are in a race against time to play in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England after being included in the Australian squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic sevens gold medal winner Caslick, who switched to 15s this year with the ambition of playing in her first 15-a-side World Cup, underwent ankle surgery last month while Palu remains in a moon-boot, the pair having suffered injuries playing against New Zealand last month.

Naming a 32-player squad including 15 World Cup debutants, head coach Jo Yapp was hopeful the key duo would be available for one or more pool games as the world number eight side open their tournament in Salford on August 23rd against Samoa.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Australia Women Samoa Women All Stats and Data

“They’re currently still on track and we know it’s a tight timeline but the plan is that they will be coming out to the World Cup and being a part of that,” Yapp said on Monday in Sydney.

“We have two players ready and on stand-by if they don’t make the timelines they’re currently on.

“They’re currently in twice a day getting rehab, and that’s the plan for the next week and then we will make a decision on what point they come out and join us.

“We are very proud of the squad and the journey the players and staff have been on for the past two years to get to this point.

“The depth that we’ve grown has really put us in a good place and there were some tough selection choices but where we’ve landed, we’re really happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending Super Rugby Women’s champions the NSW Waratahs will be represented by 13 players, while the ACT Brumbies have eight representatives, Queensland six, with five from Western Force.

Teenage sensation Waiaria Ellis, 17, could become the youngest Wallaroo to play at a World Cup after being included in the youthful squad, which has an average age of 26.

Veterans Ash Marsters and Trilleen Pomare, who both recently passed 40 Test appearances, will add some much-needed experience in their third tournament as the Wallaroos bid to improve on a quarter-final showing at the last edition in 2021.

Following Samoa, the Wallaroos take on USA on August 31st and top-ranked tournament hosts England on September 6th to complete their pool matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallaroos Rugby World Cup squad:

Katalina Amosa

Bree-Anna Browne

Charlotte Caslick

Emily Chancellor

Annabelle Codey

Lori Cramer

Piper Duck

Waiaria Ellis

Ashley Fernandez

Georgina Friedrichs

Caitlyn Halse

Tia Hinds

Brianna Hoy

Asoiva Karpani

Lydia Kavoa

Kaitlan Leaney

Michaela Leonard

Ashley Marsters

Desiree Miller

Faitala Moleka

Layne Morgan

Tania Naden

Bridie O’Gorman

Siokapesi Palu

Faliki Pohiva

Trilleen Pomare

Cecilia Smith

Maya Stewart

Adiana Talakai

Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Caitlin Urwin

Samantha Wood