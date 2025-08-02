England handed major World Cup worry during rout of Spain

Marlie Packer’s availability for the start of the World Cup is in doubt after she was sent off in England’s crushing 97-7 demolition of Spain.

The veteran flanker, who was captaining her country in Leicester, was dismissed 19 minutes from time for an adjudged illegal clearout on Spain full-back Claudia Pena.

With the Red Roses set to play France next weekend in their final warm-up match ahead of their World Cup opener against the United States on August 22, Packer will face a disciplinary hearing to determine her fate.

Helena Rowland scored a hat-trick at Welford Road as England’s preparations for a tilt at global glory on home soil began in ruthless fashion.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 15 Tries 1 11 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 209 Carries 90 27 Line Breaks 4 18 Turnovers Lost 18 4 Turnovers Won 4

The versatile back, who was hailed as “probably the most valuable person” in the Red Roses’ squad by head coach John Mitchell after being named to start on the right wing, claimed two of seven first-half tries.

Number eight Maddie Feaunati, scrum-half Lucy Packer, wing Jess Breach, prop Sarah Bern and centre Jade Shekells also crossed in the opening 40 minutes.

Bern registered her second try early in the second period before Rowland completed her treble two minutes later and lock Lilli Ives Campion added another for Test rugby’s top-ranked nation.

Spain, who are ranked 13th in the world and will face Ireland in Pool C at the World Cup, claimed a fine 53rd-minute consolation through 19-year-old Harlequins player Pena, which was converted by fly-half Amalia Argudo.

Full-back Emma Sing stretched England’s lead before replacements May Campbell, Hannah Botterman and Abby Dow and vice-captain Megan Jones completed the scoring following the premature departure of skipper Packer.