'We’ve got a big few months... this is just the start of our journey'

Hat-trick hero Helena Rowland hopes there is more to come after World Cup favourites England launched their warm-up fixtures with a 97-7 demolition of Spain.

The rampant Red Roses ran in 15 tries in Leicester as preparations for a tilt at global glory on home soil began in ruthless fashion.

A dominant display at Welford Road was marred only by a second-half red card for stand-in captain Marlie Packer following an adjudged illegal clearout on Spain’s sole try scorer Claudia Pena.

John Mitchell’s side, who were back in action for the first time since completing a Six Nations grand slam in April, play away to France next weekend before beginning their World Cup campaign against the United States on Friday, August 22 in Sunderland.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 15 Tries 1 11 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 209 Carries 90 27 Line Breaks 4 18 Turnovers Lost 18 4 Turnovers Won 4

“We’ve got a big few months coming up,” versatile back Rowland, who was making her first Test start on the wing, told BBC Sport.

“It’s all about trying to live every moment. We’ve definitely tried to keep evolving our game. Hopefully it will come together. This is just the start of our journey and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Prop Sarah Bern claimed two of England’s tries, while Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Jess Breach, Jade Shekells, Lilli Ives Campion, Emma Sing, May Campbell, Hannah Botterman, Abby Dow and Megan Jones also crossed for Test rugby’s top-ranked nation.

“I don’t score that many tries so to get three in a game is always nice,” added Rowland.

“We put in some pretty nice stuff there, glad to get it off the training park.

“There’s still plenty of things to fix up, as we knew there always would be. It’s the first game after quite a long time. It was enjoyable out there and we’ve got to focus on next week now.”