The Rugby Championship

Injured star prop targeting Rugby Championship return

Allan Alaalatoa speaks to media representatives after a Wallabies captain's run at Suncorp Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Credited with inspiring the Wallabies to their rousing third Test victory over the British and Irish Lions, injured prop Allan Alaalatoa remains hopeful of returning through the Rugby Championship.

Initially set to undergo surgery on his shoulder after injuring it in the second Test in Melbourne, Alaalatoa is instead back in Canberra completing intensive rehab in the hope of re-joining the Wallabies for the four-nation tournament.

The 31-year-old is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, meaning he has a chance of returning for the second Test against Argentina in Sydney on September 13, or the first match against New Zealand at Auckland’s Eden Park two weeks later.

Set to fly out to Johannesburg on Friday with the first Test against the world champion Springboks on Sunday August 17 (AEDT), injured halves Tom Lynagh (concussion) and Jake Gordon (hamstring) remain a possibility to be on the plane.

“I’m doing re-hab, hoping to be back at some stage throughout the Rugby Championship,” Alaalatoa said at the Brumbies’ awards night, after winning the Brett Robinson Players’ Player of the Year for a fourth time.

“I’m back at Brums now re-habbing and spending a bit of family time.

Alaalatoa drew high praise from his Test coach Joe Schmidt and Wallabies captain Harry Wilson for putting his body on the line in the second Test, which Australia lost with a try at the death.

He suffered the injury in the 14th minute but bravely remained on the field until halftime.

Schmidt revealed after the third Test that the Brumbies captain had addressed the Wallabies in the lead-up to the match, helping motivate the players after they’d blown an 18-point lead in game two.

He described Alaalatoa as a “talismanic” player.

“Allan Alaalatoa came in and spoke to the players – he hurt his shoulder in the 14th minute (in game two), played the whole first half with one wing,” Schmidt said.

“I think it was a little bit of the inspiration the players needed.

“We were flat early in the week and and we got a little bit of an upswing, but I really think Allan helped.”

Wilson, who has now led the team in 11 Tests, said seven-time captain Alaalatoa was an “integral” member of the squad and his words resonated with the playing group as they delivered one of their best performances of recent times.

“The thing with Allan, what he says he delivers, and he’s spoken to us quite a bit about being willing to put your body on the line for the team, doing whatever it takes to win,” Wilson said.

“He’s probably the most integral part of our team, our squad; he’s a leader in every facet of it, and so when he came in and spoke to us about what we need to be willing to do for each other to win a game, it really did hit home.

“Firstly, because there’s evidence of what he’s done, and secondly he’s just the most important and influential person around us, so I feel so happy that we got the result so he’ll be proud of us.”

Schmidt is expected to name his travelling squad on Wednesday. He forecast few changes.

He confirmed that players taking their career off-shore, such as forwards Taniela Tupou, Tom Hooper and Langi Gleeson, were available while halfback Nic White, who announced his international retirement in Sydney, could also make a return given the fitness cloud over Gordon.

“Whitey will rival me maybe in terms of being kind of like Johnny Farnham – you know, there’s one more tour – as Jake did pick up a little bit of a hamstring right at the end of training on Thursday,” Schmidt said.

“We’re just tracking and seeing how that goes, but we’re not going to take risks with people so we will probably announce an updated squad on Wednesday.

“It won’t be massively different because because people earn the gold jersey and and there’s some guys who did that.”

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 21 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 45 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 49 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 55 minutes ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 56 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments