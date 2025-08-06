Trailfinders Women sign second Black Fern for next season

Trailfinders Women have secured a second Black Fern to their ranks for next season, signing World Cup winner Georgia Ponsonby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Zealand hooker joins fellow Black Fern Alana Borland in making the switch to West London and the PWR after the Rugby World Cup.

Speaking about her move, Ponsonby said: “I’m stoked to be joining Trailfinders. It’s an evolving team with exciting talent and a great culture.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

“Being based in London adds to the excitement, and I’m looking forward to enjoying everything the club and city has to offer.”

Trailfinders Women’s Head Coach Barney Maddison added: “Georgia is a world-class rugby player, and we’re thrilled to bring her into the environment.

“She’s a proven high performer whose experience with the Black Ferns will add some real value to the group.

“Georgia also has a fantastic connection with Alana [Borland], and I’m excited to see that relationship brought over here to Trailfinders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trailfinders’ PWR fixtures will be announced on Wednesday 6th August.

Ponsonby has been named on the RugbyPass Top 50 list. View the RugbyPass Top 50 Women’s Players here.