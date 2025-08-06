Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 15
FT
7 - 41
FT
5 - 7
FT
33 - 15
FT
WOMENS
22 - 39
FT
21 - 27
FT
29 - 10
FT
Friday
02:10
Friday
08:00
Friday
21:05
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:10
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
16:10
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
TOP 14

The top five signings ahead of the new Top 14 season

Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies makes a break during the third test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

No sooner has the Top 14 finished than a new season is just about to start, as is the nature of the toughest league in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s less than five weeks until the new French season starts, which will get underway when Stade Francais host newcomers Montauban on Saturday, September 6.

As ever, teams have been busy bolstering and strengthening their squads over the summer, looking to break the grip reigning champions Toulouse have on the league, with five of the last six titles going to the French giants.

Here are the biggest signings ahead of the new season.

Fixture
Top 14
Stade Francais
06:00
6 Sep 25
US Montauban
All Stats and Data

5. Davit Niniashvili to La Rochelle

Georgian wonderkid Davit Niniashvili has spent the past few seasons torching defences in Lyon colours, but now moves to a La Rochelle side looking to reassert itself after a frustrating 2024/25 campaign where they failed to make the play-offs.

At just 23, the full-back already has a wealth of Top 14 and international experience, and arrives with a reputation as one of the most electrifying broken-field runners in Europe. The move feels like a perfect fit: Ronan O’Gara gets an instinctive runner to help add some life to a team that perhaps became too reliant on their pack last season.

With 23-year-old France scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec also moving to the west coast over the summer, La Rochelle look to have got the refresh they so desperately needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Julián Montoya to Pau

Pau have made one of the most quietly effective additions of the summer by bringing in Argentina captain Julián Montoya from Leicester Tigers.

It may not be as flashy as some of the signings across the league, but the 95-cap Puma’s level never drops. He is abrasive and uncompromising every time he runs out, which is what any team needs throughout a league campaign, and it is no surprise he almost led the Tigers to glory last year.

This could be a transformative signing for a club that’s been lingering in mid-table limbo.

3. Taniela Tupou to Racing 92

ADVERTISEMENT

Racing don’t do things by halves, and their capture of Wallaby prop Taniela Tupou — aka “Tongan Thor” — is another example of their all-star recruitment drive.

Tupou hasn’t had the smoothest couple of seasons with injury and inconsistency limiting his impact, but when he’s on form, as the British & Irish Lions experienced recently, he is as destructive as players come. His sheer explosiveness in the carry and his underrated scrummaging game make him one of the most devastating tightheads around.

If Racing can manage to keep the 29-year-old fit, he can help them snap out of the doldrums. If being the operative word.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Bayonne
14:00
5 Dec 25
Stormers
All Stats and Data

2. Joey Manu to Racing 92

A sign of Racing’s intent next season with another player on the list, this time former NRL star Joey Manu, who joins from Toyota Verblitz, where he’s been testing the rugby union waters with a large degree of success.

One of the most gifted backs in the NRL over the past decade, Manu has now got his shot at the highest level of the 15-man format. The 29-year-old has power, vision, footwork, and big-match temperament. The Top 14 can be unforgiving for league converts, but Manu looks like the type of athlete who can break the mould.

If he clicks, this could be a game-changer for Racing, and, who knows, maybe even the All Blacks down the line? It’s the ceiling this unknown quantity has that makes him such an intriguing signing.

1. Zach Mercer to Toulon

He’s back in France. Again.

After a brief and somewhat underwhelming return to England with Gloucester, Zach Mercer has opted for another French adventure — this time with Toulon, a club that seems tailor-made for his style of play.

His breakout stint with Montpellier earned him a Top 14 title and universal acclaim, winning player of the year in 2022, but an England recall never quite materialised. At 28, Mercer now returns to the league that gave him the freedom to express himself — a roaming, offloading No.8 with eyes up and hands silky enough for a fly-half.

With Facundo Isa moving to Pau over the summer, they are in need of a dynamic No.8, and Mercer fits the bill in what is an increasingly English pack with Kyle Sinckler, David Ribbans and Lewis Ludlam already at the club.

Never given the credit he deserves in England, specifically by Eddie Jones and Steve Borthwick, but he’s loved in France.

Related

'A series against the French would be one for the ages': Ex-Lions call for change

Former British & Irish Lions series winner Lawrence Dallaglio has backed the idea of touring France in the future, with his former England and Lions back-row team-mate Neil Back describing the current series with Australia as "the most one-sided tour". 

Read Now


Enter our competition and you could be the lucky winner of a signed British and Irish Lions 2025 shirt! Enter here now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

5
2

Steve Diamond maps out Newcastle's recruitment policy after Red Bull takeover

3

'Non-existent in the women's game': Men urged to follow women's lead by chief

4

Bath to host historic England A clash in November

3
5

New name, new era for Newcastle as Red Bull takeover confirmed

4
6

'They're big boys, they know': Razor addresses current 10s after Mo'unga deal

34
7

England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

31
8

Ex-Premiership head coach Paul Deacon lands job with the 'best team in the world'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

This year's title is likely to be decided by a momentous double-header between the All Blacks and Springboks.

33
LONG READ

Can the All Blacks convert Tupou Vaa'i into a destructive back row enforcer?

The missing link in the All Blacks' armoury is an athletic, big-boned No 6 and Scott Robertson thinks he's found the answer

20
LONG READ

How the Springboks’ No 10 options will keep the All Blacks guessing

With three strong fly-half contenders, the Springboks' unpredictability makes life harder for their Rugby Championship opponents.

60

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 18 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 42 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 46 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 52 minutes ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 53 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 58 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments