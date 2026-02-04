Amy Rule: 'We're set-piece dominated compared to Kiwi teams- I love it'

Exeter Chiefs had a rocky start in the PWR after bringing in new coaches Steve Salvin and Oli Bishop just before the season began.

Even with the early changes, now at the half way stage of the league, Black Ferns prop Amy Rule says the Chiefs are beginning to find their identity and build some momentum.

On Sunday in round nine, Chiefs whitewashed Leicester 36-0 for their biggest win of the season. Before that, they lost a tight tussle 12-24 to high-flying Saracens, even though Canadian captain Alex Tessier scored two tries. In the match before that loss, Exeter thrashed Bristol 41-10, their highest score of the 2025/26 season.

“We’re set-piece dominated, especially when compared to Kiwi teams,” said the 35 times capped Black Fern. “Lots of scrums, mauls, and unseen stuff in the tight to try and gain an edge. Naturally, I love it. That’s not to say we don’t have good backs. It’s actually hard to pick standouts. One to 40 in this squad are outstanding.”

When pushed to name standout players, Rule picked Dutch lock and captain Linde van der Velden and fly half Liv McGoverne as two who have made a big impact.

“Linde is a weapon – very physical, direct, and demanding. It’s been great working with her since I haven’t played with Dutch players before. I know Liv from Canterbury. I love how she plays. She has a feisty side but stays cool, calm, and collected at the same time.”

If Exeter had stayed more composed against Loughborough Lightning and Sale, they could have won both games instead of drawing them earlier in the season. Exeter were ahead 33-26 against Loughborough near the end, but veteran half back Meg Davy scored, and Scottish international Helen Nelson converted, resulting in a draw.

Against Sale, Exeter rallied from 26-21 down to secure a tie. USA international prop Hope Rogers crashing over for a 75th-minute try. Rule had scored earlier.

“Draws suck. It’s the worst ending. Both teams lose,” Rule complained. “In both games, we were guilty of leaving points on the field and concentration lapses. It shows how close the competition is. You can’t afford to switch off.”

At least Exeter got bragging rights by beating Trailfinders 24-12 in the first round. Trailfinders have Rule’s close Black Ferns teammates Georgia Ponsonby and Alana Borland née Bremner.

“It was the first time in years I’ve played against Alana and G-Pons. There was definitely more banter and niggle in that game. Losing would have been unbearable,” Rule said with a laugh.

A 47-31 defeat to unbeaten Gloucester was no laughing matter. Red Roses Rugby World Cup winner Tatyana Heard scored three tries for the victors.

“That was a tough test early on. They’re definitely the benchmark, a pretty complete outfit,” conceded Rule. “We challenged them, and I believe our squad has the belief, talent, and work ethic to win it all.”

Rule felt the same way about the Black Ferns during the 2025 Rugby World Cup. But it didn’t work out. The 2022 champions lost 34-19 to Canada in the semi finals, then beat France 42-26 to finish third.

“A World Cup isn’t just about the month of the tournament. It’s four years of work, so losing was devastating,” Rule said. “I think we had the right people, culture, and game plan. Canada was just incredible that day.”

After 17 wins in 25 Tests, Black Ferns Director of Rugby Alan Bunting stepped down after the World Cup. Whitney Hansen will take over in 2026. Hansen helped the Black Ferns win the 2022 Rugby World Cup and has worked with Rule at the Super Rugby Aupiki team, Matatu.

“I can’t speak highly (enough) of Whitney. She’s a people person first and foremost. Additionally, she’s a coach who’s ten steps ahead. She’s always pushing boundaries, forcing players to think outside the square, which is challenging and fun at the same time,” Rule said.

The Black Ferns will have to be innovative to stop the Red Roses juggernaut, who’ve won 63 of their last 64 Tests, including a world record 33 in a row.

Black Ferns Ponsonby, Borland, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Ruahei Demant, Maia Ross, and Rule are trying to close the gap by playing in the elite PWR in England.

New Zealand is geographically isolated and has limited similar competition. But the seasons are opposite, and there are many Kiwi expats in London. Could a New Zealand team based in London join the PWR in the future?

“That’s an interesting idea. I guess the first question is who would pay for it and whether it’s realistic for some players to move across the world for a few months,” Rule said.

“There’s no doubt that playing in this competition is really valuable, and I hope more Kiwis join in the future. For now, we have to be creative with what we have. We proved in 2022 that we can do it. Hopefully, Australia will keep growing, which will help Aupiki too.”