Matatu announce Blair Baxter as new Super Rugby Aupiki head coach

Assistant coach Blair Baxter of Matatu looks on ahead of the round two Super Rugby Aupiki match between Matatu and Hurricanes Poua at Apollo Projects Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Super Rugby Aupiki franchise Matatu have announced their new head coach for the 2026 season, naming former head coach Blair Baxter as Whitney Hansen’s successor.

Baxter’s second stint as head coach of Matatu will commence at the start of the 2026 season, following a couple of seasons as an assistant under Hansen.

Hansen, who has been the team’s director of rugby for the past few seasons, was appointed as the new Black Ferns head coach last year.

Baxter was part of the China’s Womens Sevens program as an assistant before coaching the New Zealand U18 Girls to the Global Youth Sevens title in late 2025.

The 45-year-old has recently been serving as Game Development Manager at Heartland Rugby club Mid Canterbury, showcasing his wide range of experience and skills in different roles.

Matatu also acknowledged that under his leadership and coaching, they won the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki competition, which to this day shapes the standards in the Lincoln-based franchise.

Sarah Munro, the General Manager of Matatu, says that Baxter’s coaching appointment was made with the belief that he’s the best person to lead the team into 2026.

“Blair has been part of our journey from the very beginning,” Munro said.

“His deep understanding of our kaupapa, his genuine care for our athletes, and his proven ability to lead at the high-performance level make him the right person to guide us forward into 2026. This is an exciting step for our club.”

S
SB 5 days ago

Those are cool sunglasses he is wearing in the photo.

