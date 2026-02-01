Northern Edition
New Zealand’s Jorja Miller breaks clear in RugbyPass SVNS MVP race

Olivia Apps and Jorja Miller. (Photos/Gettys Images)

RugbyPass SVNS Series writers will review each tournament this season with their MVP votes. Finn Morton, Ben Smith, Joe Harvey and Lachlan Grey weigh in with 3-2-1 votes towards the RugbyPass Men’s and Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard.

There is daylight between Jorja Miller and other contenders on the RugbyPass Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard, after the Black Ferns Sevens ace polled full votes for the second time in three events this season.

Miller occupied top spot on the rankings with 14 votes from the first two stops of the 2025/26 campaign in Dubai and Cape Town. The 21-year-old received full marks after New Zealand’s run to the title in the UAE and was awarded two votes after SVNS Cape Town.

Catch up on HSBC SVNS Series action on RugbyPass TV.

At the halfway point of the six-tournament HSBC SVNS 1 season, Miller has a remarkable 12-vote lead over Australia’s Maddison Levi in second. Australia co-captain Isabella Nasser rounds out the top three with 11 votes, following a series of standout performances in South Africa last December.

The Black Ferns Sevens secured a three-peat of SVNS Singapore titles on Sunday, with Miller playing a starring role in each of those triumphs. Miller sliced through Australia’s defence to score two first-half tries in a one-sided 36-7 victory in the decider at the National Stadium.

Braxton Sorensen McGee set up Jazmin Felix-Hotham for the opener, with the try-scorer another standout during the tournament. Felix-Hotham has been awarded MVP votes for the first time this season, sharing equal fifth with Canada’s Olivia Apps.

Apps stood out in some big games for Canada, having returned to the SVNS Series for the stops in Singapore and Perth. The playmaker seems to be in career-best form, leading Canada to a season-best third-place finish in the Lion City.

In a nail-biting pool-stage match against New Zealand, which was ultimately decided by some brilliance from Miller in the final minute, Apps crossed for a double and converted one of her own tries during the 19-12 defeat.

Fast-forward to Canada’s last match of the weekend, Apps produced a moment of magic in a 24-19 extra-time victory over the USA. Apps raced more than half the length of the field, diving over for a try that will be replayed online for months and years to come.

“She’s been the player of the weekend, Olivia Apps, no doubt,” commentator Rikki Swannell explained on the broadcast as Apps scored the match-winner against the USA.

“She’s won it from the kick-off in extra-time. Liv Apps helps Canada to third place.”

Singapore was the third stop of the season, with only three tournaments left in SVNS 1 before the new-look World Championships. All eight teams from the first division will compete to become world champions, along with four sides out of SVNS 2.

Next up, SVNS Perth will be held at HBF Park on February 7 to 8.

RugbyPass SVNS Series MVP 3-2-1 votes – Singapore

Finn Morton

Men: Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji), Terio Veilawa (Fiji), Andy Timo (France)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Olivia Apps (Canada), Maddison Levi (Australia)

Joe Harvey

Men: Terio Veilawa (Fiji), Paulin Riva (France), Rob Rush (New Zealand)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Olivia Apps (Canada), Maddison Levi (Australia)

Ben Smith

Men: Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji), Nacani Boginisoko (Fiji), Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Jazmin Felix-Hotham (New Zealand), Maddison Levi (Australia)

Lachlan Grey

Men: Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji), Paulin Riva (France), Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Jazmin Felix-Hotham (New Zealand), Maya Stewart (Australia)

RugbyPass Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Jorja Miller (New Zealand) – 26 votes

Maddison Levi (Australia) – 14 votes

Isabella Nasser (Australia) – 11 votes

Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand) – 5 votes

Jazmin Felix-Hotham (New Zealand), Olivia Apps (Canada)  – 4 votes

Teagan Levi (Australia – 3 votes

Mahina Paul (New Zealand) – 2 votes

Hanako Utsumi (Japan), Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji), Maya Stewart (Australia) – 1 vote

RugbyPass Men’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji) – 12 votes

Shilton van Wyk (South Africa), Luciano Gonzalez (Argentina) – 9 votes

Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand) – 8 votes

Brady Rush (New Zealand) – 6 votes

Terio Veilawa (Fiji) – 5 votes

Dietrich Roache (Australia), Paulin Riva (France) – 4 votes

Donovan Don (South Africa), Wallace Charlie (Australia) – 3 votes

Nacani Boginisoko (Fiji), Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand) – 2 votes

Pilipo Bukayaro (Fiji), Ryan Oosthuizen (South Africa), Marcos Moneta (Argentina), Andy Timo (France), Rob Rush (New Zealand) – 1 vote

Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
{{item.title}}

ADVERTISEMENT