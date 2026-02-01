Canada handed tough test as SVNS Perth pools revealed

Canada secured a podium finish for the first time in this season’s HSBC SVNS Series when they beat the USA 24-19 in Singapore on Sunday. Olivia Apps scored the match-winner in extra-time, capping off the playmaker’s phenomenal return to the world’s premier sevens circuit.

Apps is one of four 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup silver medallists back on the SVNS Series for events in Singapore and Perth. With the quartet giving Canada a noticeable lift during their run to a third-place finish in the Lion City, their upcoming showdown with Australia is not to be missed.

Perth will host the fourth stop of the SVNS Series, with the circuit returning to Western Australia for the third straight year on February 7 to 8. Australia are the defending champions, as they brought an end to a title-drought on home soil about 12 months ago.

Catch up on HSBC SVNS Series action on RugbyPass TV. You can create an account HERE.

Australia and New Zealand will go into the event as the favourites, with the arch-rivals meeting in all three Cup Finals this season. The Black Ferns Sevens claimed silverware in Dubai late last year and they overcame an improved Canada side en route to the title in Singapore.

Canada fell to the eventual champions 19-12 on Saturday, with some Jorja Miller brilliance proving the difference inside the final minute. The Canadians also faced Australia, losing by 25 points in a one-sided semi-final at the National Stadium.

Apps, Carissa Norsten and Kennedi Stevenson all delivered some heroics across the weekend, which has the Canadians primed for another big tournament in Perth. They have been drawn in Pool B along with hosts Australia, France and Great Britain.

New Zealand headline Pool A, with the SVNS Series leaders set to take on the USA, Fiji and Japan. The USA defeated the Black Ferns Sevens at the Dubai Sevens in November, before the New Zealanders bounced back against that same opponent a week later in Cape Town.



Miller leads the way on the RugbyPass SVNS Series MVP leaderboard after another phenomenal weekend, both individually and as a collective with the Black Ferns Sevens. Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Kelsey Teneti and captain Risi Pouri-Lane also stood up in key moments last weekend.

Japan proved earlier this season that they’re capable of some great things and upsets on the SVNS Series, claiming a third-place finish at the Dubai Sevens. They were beaten 66-0 by Australia at the Dubai Sevens in December 2023 but are now a force on the circuit.

New Zealand leads the way on the overall standings with 58 points out of a possible 60, while arch-rivals Australia are second with 56. The USA rounds out the top three after a best-ever finish in Singapore, with Canada not too far behind.

SVNS Perth Women’s Pools

Pool A: New Zealand, USA, Fiji, Japan

Pool B: Australia, Canada, France, Great Britain