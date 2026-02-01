Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Today
13:15
U20
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
08:10
Tomorrow
10:40
Tomorrow
14:00
U20
Sunday
09:00
Sevens

Jorja Miller stars as Black Ferns Sevens secure SVNS Singapore three-peat

Fiji and New Zealand are the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Singapore champions. Picture: World Rugby.

New Zealand have made HSBC SVNS Series history in Singapore, winning the event for the third year in a row. Jorja Miller led the way with a Player of the Final performance as the Black Ferns Sevens ran away with a relentless 36-7 win over arch-rivals Australia on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Ferns Sevens became the first Women’s SVNS Singapore champions when they defeated Australia 31-21 in 2024, before going back-to-back with a 31-7 over the same opponent in the 2025 decider on April 5.

Coach Cory Sweeney named a 13-player travelling squad for Singapore and Perth that boasted proven title-winning pedigree and experience. Risi Pouri-Lane has taken on leadership responsibilities this season as skipper, while Miller helps out as the Black Ferns Sevens vice-captain.

VIDEO

Catch up on HSBC SVNS Series action on RugbyPass TV. You can create an account HERE.

New Zealand started their quest for a three-peat in Singapore with a comprehensive 64-0 win over Great Britain. Miller was the hero in the Black Ferns Sevens’ second pool match against Canada, crossing for the match-winner with less than 30 seconds remaining.

The Black Ferns Sevens backed up those performances with big wins over France and the USA during their run to the Cup Final. Australia were also unbeaten from their four matches, which included a statement result against the Canadians in the semi-finals.

Australia’s Sariah Paki had the first hit-up in the decider, but New Zealand set the tone with some impressive work in defence. Mahina Paul and Miller held Paki up for a maul, which ultimately led to a turnover inside Australia’s half.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand executed a set-piece play to perfection with their first attacking opportunity. Braxton Sorensen-McGee played the halfback role at the scrum, with the World Rugby 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year delivering the try-assist pass to Jazmin Felix-Hotham early on.

In a blink and you’ll miss it moment, New Zealand had another reason to celebrate immediately after the restart. Miller got the ball in midfield, noticed some space, and the reigning SVNS Series Player of the Year never looked back.

Miller completed a double before the half-time break, dancing around Australia co-captain Isabella Nasser and fending off another defender. Paul also got on the scoresheet during a dominant first half, scoring the team’s fourth try in the final play before the break.

Related

Watch: Jorja Miller wins SVNS thriller with late moment of brilliance

Jorja Miller produced a moment of brilliance to see the Black Ferns Sevens home 19-12 in a HSBC SVNS Singapore thriller against Canada.

Read Now

Felix-Hotham touched down for her second try of the final in the 11th minute, before the Aussies struck back through Bienne Terita. The last try of the final was scored by Katelyn Vahaakolo, who extended New Zealand’s winning margin to 29 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada defeated the USA 24-19 in the third-place playoff, with Olivia Apps standing out as one of the players of the tournament. Krissy Scrufield, Dancy Bermudez and Apps all scored tries in regulation, but this match was destined for golden point.

Apps wasted no time securing Canada’s first podium finish of the season, racing away for the match-winning score inside the first minute of extra-time.

SVNS Perth pool draw

Pool A: New Zealand, USA, Fiji, Japan

Pool B: Australia, Canada, France, Great Britain

Recommended

Fiji keep SVNS Singapore title defence alive with dramatic win over NZ

Australia and New Zealand to renew SVNS rivalry in Singapore decider

Fiji to face All Blacks Sevens in semi-final after extra-time thriller

Canada into semi-finals, Australia score late winner against USA


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Dual Olympic gold medallist lifts lid on NZ’s shift after SVNS Cape Town

2

‘We’re in a different world’: Jilly Collins outlines the Wallaroos’ growth

1
3

'I couldn’t grasp the concept of it': Annabel Meta on front-row move and Red Roses experience

4

Premiership Women's Rugby: RugbyPass' midseason team of the year

1
5

With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

2
6

Meet Régis Sonnes: Spain's new head coach with an inspiring plan

7

'It’s a little tainted': Moloney-MacDonald reflects on World Cup experience

3
8

Amy Rule: 'We're set-piece dominated compared to Kiwi teams- I love it'

1

Comments

5 Comments
J
JJB 4 days ago

JM is a pleasure to watch, she makes playing look easy.

E
EatBreathe7s 4 days ago

Certainly from my perspective the black ferns defense stood up this weekend, everyone knows they have the ability to score points but defense sometimes is the difference at the pointy end of the competition.

B
BH 4 days ago

Jorja Miller = best female player in the world

C
Chris929 4 days ago

best 7s player. not played enough 15s to say that -dont think shes even yet played 15s against the worlds top 2.

C
Cantab 4 days ago

Black Ferns are simply going from strength to strength with Jorja Miller outstanding. Love how they are always smiling but don’t let their standards slip. On this form even Australia are left wallowing in their wake.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

13
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

2
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 49 minutes ago
Former All Black on why Jamie Joseph should be Razor's successor

Every team in the 6N apart from Scotland are using a 6/2 this weekend. If we do not at least try it it will be damning. I feel like an extra lock or loosie would be more useful in the dying stages than a specialist left wing.

I’m not sure about Lakai operating closer in. Sititi is the most physical and has great footwork so seems better suited. But they are all quite versatile, they could switch around. I don’t think Barrett at 6 is the answer. He is not fast enough and any size advantage he has will disappear immediately by arriving at a ruck half a second too late. Good teams will run at the turnover threats like Ardie and make him do a lot of tackling meaning we can’t give anything away mobility wise in the rest of the loosies. That’s where Vaai struggled too.



...

38 Go to comments
P
PB 54 minutes ago
Blues outclass Crusaders in high-scoring Onewa Domain pre-season clash

Injuries are always a possibility. Pity about Fabian Hollands injury. Hope he is back to his best soon.

8 Go to comments
N
NB 58 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I don’t see nayone in the Irish coaching booth who is going to change the plan radically EE. And Faz is by nature conservative so not sure he’d support it anyway. There is no Rassie or Tony Brown in that group.

That try was beautifully executed but it also showed how quickly tries can now be scored from these turnover situations, if you’re triggered into action by them.



...

12 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yep 78 kicks, one per minute.😲

I don’t think the lawmakers had this in mind when they changed the kick-chase guidelines to stop ‘the pocket’ around the receiver…



...

12 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener



I’ve always found it strange that teams who do knock-ons carry on fighting for the ball, even though the referee has shouted “advantage knock-on”

The reason is prob related to the article Soli… If a team knocks the ball on, there is a moment of unconscious relaxation [expecting the ref’s whistle to blow] so in effect, it becomes like defending another turnover scenario. Better to force the ref to blow up and set a scrum then.



...

12 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

France got the rub of the green with ref’s calls all night. The first try looked the result of a forward pass. Not even reviewed. France were clearly much much better, but getting a piggy back on every 50/50 call definitely does not help. It seems the plan for speeding the TMO involvement is to just not do a very good analysis.

31 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

Absolutely owned at the breakdown too. French players over the ball before another Irish player was even there on a few occasions.

31 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Excellent analysis thanks NB. French are showing what needs to be done to challenge Boks. But I cannot believe how rugby has become at this apex level a game of kick volleyball. 78 kicks - seriously? Someone observed it was like watching rugby league kick on the fifth tackle, except on every tackle! The French flare masked this horror stat. Thank god. But surely this can’t be future of our game.

12 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Ire were sadly far too compliant with their kicking game and kick-chase, but yes - that selection in the tight five does indicate Galthie is going to pick more rangy athletes than opt for the Meafous and Tuilagis of this world to start the game.

I do feel he’ll be worried that France hit that flat spot for about 35 mins after half-time, it’s something they’ve done before and a side like Eng wd be well equipped to exploit it.



...

12 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Argentina squad locked in as Las Yaguartés impress in SVNS 2

Yaguaretés. You missed the “e” a couple of times.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener



I don’t think he’s tactically astute enough to take the Irish forward.

There is a measure of truth in this HH… Maybe ‘astute’ is not the right word, but he does tend towards the conservative pole, and I think that showed with the Lions too…



...

12 Go to comments
C
Chris929 1 hour ago
With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

rugbypass seem to be running a media campaign to install emma sing into the england team! all gloucester fans presumably?

2 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Andy Farrel is the most overrated coach in international rugby.

I don’t think he’s tactically astute enough to take the Irish forward.



...

12 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks for the article and insight @NB

Have Ire got the coaches to change things as needed I wonder? I wish I wish I wish they had a Felix Jones character as a catalyst to predict and advise on what is needed instead of react. They could order that Irish chap back from Bordeaux too! 😉



...

12 Go to comments
F
Fundi 1 hour ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

It looked like Ireland hadn’t recovered from the smashing SA gave them at the end of 2025

86 Go to comments
S
Soliloquin 1 hour ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

Indeed, the impact was not ideal. 6 players in at the same time, that’s a lot.

I guess Meafou/Auradou/Neti/Montagne is not a quatuor that will take you forward in terms of explosiveness, rather help you stabilise what is.



...

86 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

Williams, Lomax, Sititi, Ofa, Aumua, Lakai - all selected for the Nov 24 test for Paris - were unavailable through injury for the first test. So not full strength in key positions in my view. But agree the team / combinations were settled by second.

86 Go to comments
S
Soliloquin 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

@NB a question for you: I have an observation that might sound dumb, but tactically, I’ve always found it strange that teams who do knock-ons carry on fighting for the ball, even though the referee has shouted “advantage knock-on” or indicated it (not everyone hears it I guess), it seems way more worth to let the other team play a bit of that advantage and kick it, while a scrum could be way more detrimental (except if you’re SA).

And it leads me to the observation from yesterday: France has often prioritised discipline over jackals and preferred conceding a turnover than a penalty. Beirne had 3 of those, and from what I recall, giving the ball back was a smarter move for the French than letting the Irish gain territory with a penalty.



...

12 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I had a gut feeling this would be a more mobile athletic team, with a UBB style of attack hitting the outside channels and it pretty much turned out that way - an absolute thing of beauty in those first 40 mins.

FRA were scintillating and whilst it lost a bit of momentum after some of the bench changes, I don’t mind that, as it was job done, game won and then saving the starting players so they are ready for the next challenge.



...

12 Go to comments
B
BC1812 2 hours ago
With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

It would be a huge backward step to move Kildunne away from Full Back where she can unleash her full attacking potential. She would be much more restricted on the wing. Sing would not have scored any of the tries that Kildunne has conjured up from nothing in the last two seasons. I don’t see any sane rationale to play a much more limited full back lacking in real pace for a possible (not guaranteed) small percentage increase in place kicking. Sing has to kick 4 conversions that others wouldn’t kick (pretty unlikely), to outweigh a KIldunne scored or inspired converted try. It would also keep a pacy winger out of the team. I would like to see one of the real wingers groomed to be the No 3 full back behind Kildunne and Rowland. Sing might be a safe pair of hands but uninspiring, though a probable starter in most other teams. For the Red Roses she is a useful back up against the lesser countries.

2 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT