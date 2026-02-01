Jorja Miller stars as Black Ferns Sevens secure SVNS Singapore three-peat

New Zealand have made HSBC SVNS Series history in Singapore, winning the event for the third year in a row. Jorja Miller led the way with a Player of the Final performance as the Black Ferns Sevens ran away with a relentless 36-7 win over arch-rivals Australia on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Ferns Sevens became the first Women’s SVNS Singapore champions when they defeated Australia 31-21 in 2024, before going back-to-back with a 31-7 over the same opponent in the 2025 decider on April 5.

Coach Cory Sweeney named a 13-player travelling squad for Singapore and Perth that boasted proven title-winning pedigree and experience. Risi Pouri-Lane has taken on leadership responsibilities this season as skipper, while Miller helps out as the Black Ferns Sevens vice-captain.

VIDEO

Catch up on HSBC SVNS Series action on RugbyPass TV. You can create an account HERE.

New Zealand started their quest for a three-peat in Singapore with a comprehensive 64-0 win over Great Britain. Miller was the hero in the Black Ferns Sevens’ second pool match against Canada, crossing for the match-winner with less than 30 seconds remaining.

The Black Ferns Sevens backed up those performances with big wins over France and the USA during their run to the Cup Final. Australia were also unbeaten from their four matches, which included a statement result against the Canadians in the semi-finals.

Australia’s Sariah Paki had the first hit-up in the decider, but New Zealand set the tone with some impressive work in defence. Mahina Paul and Miller held Paki up for a maul, which ultimately led to a turnover inside Australia’s half.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand executed a set-piece play to perfection with their first attacking opportunity. Braxton Sorensen-McGee played the halfback role at the scrum, with the World Rugby 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year delivering the try-assist pass to Jazmin Felix-Hotham early on.

In a blink and you’ll miss it moment, New Zealand had another reason to celebrate immediately after the restart. Miller got the ball in midfield, noticed some space, and the reigning SVNS Series Player of the Year never looked back.

Miller completed a double before the half-time break, dancing around Australia co-captain Isabella Nasser and fending off another defender. Paul also got on the scoresheet during a dominant first half, scoring the team’s fourth try in the final play before the break.



Felix-Hotham touched down for her second try of the final in the 11th minute, before the Aussies struck back through Bienne Terita. The last try of the final was scored by Katelyn Vahaakolo, who extended New Zealand’s winning margin to 29 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada defeated the USA 24-19 in the third-place playoff, with Olivia Apps standing out as one of the players of the tournament. Krissy Scrufield, Dancy Bermudez and Apps all scored tries in regulation, but this match was destined for golden point.

Apps wasted no time securing Canada’s first podium finish of the season, racing away for the match-winning score inside the first minute of extra-time.

SVNS Perth pool draw

Pool A: New Zealand, USA, Fiji, Japan

Pool B: Australia, Canada, France, Great Britain