Fiji keep SVNS Singapore title defence alive with dramatic win over NZ

Fiji have kept their title defnece at HSBC SVNS Singapore alive with a comeback 21-14 win over traditional rivals New Zealand in an all-time classic semi-final, which sets up a showdown with France at the National Stadium on Sunday.

France progressed to the final four at SVNS Series stops in Dubai and Cape Town before the New Year but failed to make the big dance on both occasions. Following an unbeaten 3-0 run on day one in Singapore, the chance to make history awaited Les Bleus Sevens.

South Africa were unbeaten (8-0 all-time) in SVNS Series semi-finals against the French, but that streak came to an end on Sunday evening. France secured a thrilling 12-5 victory, with a heroic defensive effort in the dying stages ultimately proving the difference.

In the first semi-final, the All Blacks Sevens raced out to an early 14-0 lead, with Frank Vaenuku leading the way with some powerful carries. Vaenuku stepped into one defender and ran through another to score the opener in the second minute and played a role in the team’s next try.

Vaenuku was dragged down just shy of the try line about three minutes later, before an infringement at the breakdown saw Fiji go down to six men for two minutes. George Bose was shown a yellow card and the New Zealanders made the most of their advantage immediately.

Akuila Rokolisoa took a quick tap, passing the ball onto Brady Rush, who didn’t have too many issues running in the five-pointer. With the successful conversion attempt, the All Blacks Sevens led 14-0 in the fifth minute.

Fiji hit back a couple of minutes later through towering SVNS Series veteran Joseva Talacolo, who skipped through some tackle attempts en route to the try line. Bose was involved in Fiji’s next score just before the break, with Viwa Naduvalo crossing in the final play of the half.

Almost suddenly, it was 14-all at the break.

Naduvalo completed a double during the second term as Fiji took the lead for the first time. There were no points scored during the next final four minutes, but there was plenty of drama which added to the spectacle.

Kele Lasaqa almost scored a much needed try with about 30 seconds remaining, with the SVNS Series rookie reeling his own offload before reaching out. Lasaqa had attempted to get an offload off to Scott Gregory while falling to the ground, but the ball went straight up.

The referees determine that Lasaqa had played the ball on the ground, ruling the try out and giving possession back to Fiji. Fiji ended up kicking the ball ahead with about 10 seconds left, instead of running out the clock, giving New Zealand one last shot.

But a knock on brought the All Blacks Sevens’ titles hopes to an end.



Fiji are now just one win away from successfully defending their SVNS Singapore crown.

The Fijians will face France in the Men’s Cup Final, after they held on for a nail-biting victory in the other semi-final. South Africa, who are the defending SVNS Series champions, played with plenty of confidence during the second half as they looked to fight their way back from a 12-0 deficit.

Paulin Riva and Simon Desert crossed for tries during the first half, as France took a 12-point lead into the half-time break. But the Blitzboks hit back immediately to start the second term, with Christie Grobbelaar diving over for a score in the eighth minute.

South Africa controlled possession during the final seven minutes, but they couldn’t quite fight their way to the try line. With less than 30 seconds left, Shilton van Wyk flew down the right sideline, but France turned possession over at the breakdown.

France held on, as they brought an end to a winless run of performances on the second day of play at SVNS events this season. The Men’s Cup Final will be played at 7:41 pm local time on Sunday evening.