Super Rugby Pacific announce new law innovatons for 2026 season
With under two weeks remaining until the start of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, the competition has announced some new law innovations and changes to help improve the state of the game.
The competition has introduced five key law changes, after gaining support from the key stakeholders, clubs, and match officials.
Super Point has also been confirmed for the 2026 season, which sees the two teams play up to ten extra minutes in search of a winner, unless the match remains tied after the ten minutes, in which case the result is recorded as a draw.
The six-team finals series format, which was in its first year in 2025, has been slightly adjusted from last season.
In 2026, the “lucky loser”, or highest ranked losing team from the Qualifying finals, will now progress through to the semi-finals as the fourth seed, instead of just losing one position on the table.
This ensures the “lucky loser” will not host a semi-final, as the Chiefs did in 2025.
The rules and guidelines issued around the use of the TMO have been confirmed for another season, continuing its attempt at improving the flow of the game and allowing the on-field officials to make more decisive decisions.
“In Super Rugby Pacific the TMO will only intervene unprompted if the referee has overlooked an act of serious foul play (yellow card level or above), or a clear and obvious infringement leading to a try,” Super Rugby said in a press release.
“The assistance of the TMO at any other time can only be instigated by the referee, which both empowers the on-field match officials and improves the flow of the game.
“Over the last four years, more than four minutes of ‘dead time’ has been eradicated from Super Rugby Pacific games – a result of law innovation combined with strong intent from match officials.”
New law changes:
- It will no longer be mandatory for the referee to issue a yellow or red card to a player on the defending team when awarding a penalty try. Any sanction will be at the discretion of the referee. (Law 8.3)
- Accidental offsides and teams delaying playing the ball away from a ruck will result in free kicks rather than scrums. (Law 10.5 and Law 15.17)
- After the referee has called “use it” at the ruck, no additional players from the team in possession may join the ruck. (Law 15.17)
- Teams will be permitted to pass the ball back into their half before kicking a 50:22. (Law 18.8a)
- Players will be allowed to take quick taps within one metre either side of the of the mark, or anywhere behind the mark, if they are within that two-metre channel running parallel to the touchlines. (Law 20.2)
“These innovations for 2026 reflect the ongoing commitment of Super Rugby Pacific to deliver the most entertaining and engaging rugby competition in the world,” Mesley said on a Super Rugby press release.
“From the members and fans, to the players and coaches, and the referees themselves, we continue to experience resounding support for the measured steps that we’re taking to refine the game.
“We want to be a competition that encourages quick taps and faster restarts, that cuts down on unnecessary stoppages, and that embraces positive, attacking rugby.
“Super Rugby Pacific will continue to work closely with World Rugby and our stakeholders to evolve the game and produce the best version of rugby, and to strongly advocate that the innovations that are clearly working in Super Rugby Pacific be adopted more widely.”
Le commentaire de Mathieu Raynal sur des évolutions de règles perpétuelles font perdre les fondamentaux de ce sport. Son opinion est très intéressante et à contre courant de WR et SRP.
He is right, I think he was speaking before these rule announcements though. More about the depowering of the scrum and the 20 minute red card laws.
This will create controversy if it’s inconsistent.
The former I like, the latter I don’t. If a team doesn’t use it and the ball switches over, the team getting the ball should get a scrum as an attacking opportunity.
Fine, as long as the defensive players are strictly monitored to not be offside when the 9 is kicking.
Interested to see how this goes, the threat of kicking is already massive with the 50/22 law being added.
Good, hopefully after that tap the opposing team not being back 10 is also consistently called.
Overall these are intriguing additions, I will say in Super Rugby mauls are very poorly refereed and so I’m interested to see if there is any improvement on that. Also hope there are no blatant mistakes by the TMO due to “wanting to speed the game up”, there’s nothing wrong with coming to the right decision by watching the footage when a lot is on the line in my opinion.
Being able to carry it back for a 50:22 could be the biggest change though.
The 50/22 is already a lot shorter a kick than the 40/20 in league, so it can be low and hard. So say you have possession 10-15m inside the opposition half, you could have your full back stand in your own half and track across behind the backline.
If the defending winger comes up you have a call to pass it behind the line to the fullback to kick in behind them. Just the presence of the fullback would put the winger in two minds.
This could create so much space if done well.
This is a really good point, the issue isn’t using time to make sure of a game defining decisions. It’s the pedantic stuff that doesn’t need the TMO, I also hope they descern the two.
Also good point about policing the offside when the 9 is kicking. Offsides should be called of course but I feel like the 9 has so much protection and time at the moment. It ties into the punishment if they are too slow, surely its easier on the refs if it’s just a “balls out” call and leave the outcome to the players? The 9 will hurry up if a couple locks are waiting to get him.
This could be the best one yet! The only issue is that super rugby becomes further and further from test rugby every year…
But I do like all of these rules apart from the accidental offside being a free kick instead of a scrum. The scrum has become so much better recently it should be celebrated (as long as teams are willing to scrum legally). Should be doing straight put ins like the top 14 even.