Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Today
08:10
Today
10:40
Today
14:00
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby Pacific announce new law innovatons for 2026 season

Crusaders' David Havili (R) and Will Jordan celebrate their victory with the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final trophy after defeating the Chiefs in the Grand Final match at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on June 21, 2025. (Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

With under two weeks remaining until the start of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, the competition has announced some new law innovations and changes to help improve the state of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competition has introduced five key law changes, after gaining support from the key stakeholders, clubs, and match officials.

Super Point has also been confirmed for the 2026 season, which sees the two teams play up to ten extra minutes in search of a winner, unless the match remains tied after the ten minutes, in which case the result is recorded as a draw.

VIDEO

The six-team finals series format, which was in its first year in 2025, has been slightly adjusted from last season.

In 2026, the “lucky loser”, or highest ranked losing team from the Qualifying finals, will now progress through to the semi-finals as the fourth seed, instead of just losing one position on the table.

This ensures the “lucky loser” will not host a semi-final, as the Chiefs did in 2025.

The rules and guidelines issued around the use of the TMO have been confirmed for another season, continuing its attempt at improving the flow of the game and allowing the on-field officials to make more decisive decisions.

Super Rugby Pacific has confirmed that the TMO will only intervene if the on-field referee has missed a clear and obvious infringement in the lead-up to a try, or if the referee misses serious foul play.

“In Super Rugby Pacific the TMO will only intervene unprompted if the referee has overlooked an act of serious foul play (yellow card level or above), or a clear and obvious infringement leading to a try,” Super Rugby said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The assistance of the TMO at any other time can only be instigated by the referee, which both empowers the on-field match officials and improves the flow of the game.

“Over the last four years, more than four minutes of ‘dead time’ has been eradicated from Super Rugby Pacific games – a result of law innovation combined with strong intent from match officials.”

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Highlanders
00:05
13 Feb 26
Crusaders
All Stats and Data

New law changes:

  • It will no longer be mandatory for the referee to issue a yellow or red card to a player on the defending team when awarding a penalty try. Any sanction will be at the discretion of the referee. (Law 8.3)
  • Accidental offsides and teams delaying playing the ball away from a ruck will result in free kicks rather than scrums. (Law 10.5 and Law 15.17)
  • After the referee has called “use it” at the ruck, no additional players from the team in possession may join the ruck. (Law 15.17)
  • Teams will be permitted to pass the ball back into their half before kicking a 50:22. (Law 18.8a)
  • Players will be allowed to take quick taps within one metre either side of the of the mark, or anywhere behind the mark, if they are within that two-metre channel running parallel to the touchlines. (Law 20.2)

Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley explains that the competition deserves to be fan-focused in its attempt to drive the game forward in this part of the world.

“These innovations for 2026 reflect the ongoing commitment of Super Rugby Pacific to deliver the most entertaining and engaging rugby competition in the world,” Mesley said on a Super Rugby press release.

“From the members and fans, to the players and coaches, and the referees themselves, we continue to experience resounding support for the measured steps that we’re taking to refine the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to be a competition that encourages quick taps and faster restarts, that cuts down on unnecessary stoppages, and that embraces positive, attacking rugby.

“Super Rugby Pacific will continue to work closely with World Rugby and our stakeholders to evolve the game and produce the best version of rugby, and to strongly advocate that the innovations that are clearly working in Super Rugby Pacific be adopted more widely.”

Recommended

Fiji and South Africa drawn together again in tough SVNS Perth pool

Ben Smith breaks down the importance of aerial dominance in Super Rugby

11 Six Nations stars who could have set the Rugby Europe Championship alight

ANALYSIS

Jorja Miller stars as Black Ferns Sevens secure SVNS Singapore three-peat

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Tigers braced for Billy Searle tug-of-war

2

Double Leinster centurion Luke McGrath holds talks with Top 14 club

3

Shaun Edwards calls France's dominance over Ireland 'very, very unusual'

9
4

Caelan Doris rattles off grocery list of Ireland shortcomings after Six Nations opener

2
5

France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

92
6

France player ratings vs Ireland | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

14
7

Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

42
8

Springbok's brother named in 35-man USA Eagles training squad

1

Comments

12 Comments
T
Top16 4 days ago

Le commentaire de Mathieu Raynal sur des évolutions de règles perpétuelles font perdre les fondamentaux de ce sport. Son opinion est très intéressante et à contre courant de WR et SRP.

S
SB 4 days ago

He is right, I think he was speaking before these rule announcements though. More about the depowering of the scrum and the 20 minute red card laws.

S
SB 4 days ago

It will no longer be mandatory for the referee to issue a yellow or red card to a player on the defending team when awarding a penalty try. Any sanction will be at the discretion of the referee. (Law 8.3)

This will create controversy if it’s inconsistent.


Accidental offsides and teams delaying playing the ball away from a ruck will result in free kicks rather than scrums. (Law 10.5 and Law 15.17)

The former I like, the latter I don’t. If a team doesn’t use it and the ball switches over, the team getting the ball should get a scrum as an attacking opportunity.


After the referee has called “use it” at the ruck, no additional players from the team in possession may join the ruck. (Law 15.17)

Fine, as long as the defensive players are strictly monitored to not be offside when the 9 is kicking.


Teams will be permitted to pass the ball back into their half before kicking a 50:22. (Law 18.8a)

Interested to see how this goes, the threat of kicking is already massive with the 50/22 law being added.


Players will be allowed to take quick taps within one metre either side of the of the mark, or anywhere behind the mark, if they are within that two-metre channel running parallel to the touchlines. (Law 20.2)

Good, hopefully after that tap the opposing team not being back 10 is also consistently called.


Overall these are intriguing additions, I will say in Super Rugby mauls are very poorly refereed and so I’m interested to see if there is any improvement on that. Also hope there are no blatant mistakes by the TMO due to “wanting to speed the game up”, there’s nothing wrong with coming to the right decision by watching the footage when a lot is on the line in my opinion.

T
TokoRFC 4 days ago

Being able to carry it back for a 50:22 could be the biggest change though.


The 50/22 is already a lot shorter a kick than the 40/20 in league, so it can be low and hard. So say you have possession 10-15m inside the opposition half, you could have your full back stand in your own half and track across behind the backline.


If the defending winger comes up you have a call to pass it behind the line to the fullback to kick in behind them. Just the presence of the fullback would put the winger in two minds.


This could create so much space if done well.

T
TokoRFC 4 days ago

Also hope there are no blatant mistakes by the TMO due to “wanting to speed the game up”, there’s nothing wrong with coming to the right decision by watching the footage when a lot is on the line in my opinion.

This is a really good point, the issue isn’t using time to make sure of a game defining decisions. It’s the pedantic stuff that doesn’t need the TMO, I also hope they descern the two.


Also good point about policing the offside when the 9 is kicking. Offsides should be called of course but I feel like the 9 has so much protection and time at the moment. It ties into the punishment if they are too slow, surely its easier on the refs if it’s just a “balls out” call and leave the outcome to the players? The 9 will hurry up if a couple locks are waiting to get him.


T
TokoRFC 5 days ago

After the referee has called “use it” at the ruck, no additional players from the team in possession may join the ruck. (Law 15.17)

This could be the best one yet! The only issue is that super rugby becomes further and further from test rugby every year…


But I do like all of these rules apart from the accidental offside being a free kick instead of a scrum. The scrum has become so much better recently it should be celebrated (as long as teams are willing to scrum legally). Should be doing straight put ins like the top 14 even.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

156
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

5
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

c
cw 24 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

👍

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 32 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Some of the European refs are a bit more lenient at the start of the games and they yellow card the same offence later in the games - it is very variable but that would have been a close call.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 38 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

‘Missing’ he was, whether selected or not. Now perhaps the coach was right about that - but it sure did look like that they needed Lowe and Aki to me.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 42 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Ok, but their backline had no X factor at all in my view. Those two have that in spades and were missed because of it. Concede though that is a view from NZ and the coach made the call on Lowe presumably on the basis they could do better without him….

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 43 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was why I asked the question last week (are any coaches in danger?) I don’t think IRE will get rid of Farrell but I do wonder if his (like Razor) assistants are lacking some experience.

POC & Sexton will likely make good coaches in the future but this is still very early in their coaching lifespan.



...

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 47 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

If we look at last year’s Irish team through their successful phase, they basically had 4 “transplant” players - JG-P, Lowe, Aki & Hansen within the team.

Are the new eligibility rules catching up with IRE? Or is this just a phase where you see a dip after a generational boom (like other teams have suffered?



...

156 Go to comments
c
cw 55 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks PMcD - been some good learning on this thread! Funny how my AB experienced conditioned me to thinking it was an automatic yellow 😂

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That’s why I think it strikes a balance. You can still get pay but there is a risk of turning the ball straight back over if the mark is taken.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah I thought the one in front of the posts where both hands were on or near ground was a no arms tackle. They did get pinged once though from memory.

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I thought Crowley made a more positive impact when he came on.

As a minimum that would be my starting 10/15 but I think he may well find himself at 10 next week, I’m not sure Prendergast has the game control at this level yet. It’s a bit too safe and predictable at the moment, needs more deception to his decisions.



...

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Not quite as agile in a phone box but has the kick and retrieve, outside swerve and power.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Good to know the pros need input too!

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

You hv to say he is hte hardest man to stop anywhere in the world.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It didn’t look promising, but in the absence of a Sexton Ire look loke thye need two playmakers on the field…

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Scary prospect how that SA replacement scrum may actually get stronger next season.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Again, spot on Tom.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think the teams looked evenly balance in terms of availability Tom, and they were playing at Thomond Park!

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks NB - nice clarification - but hmmm - room for debate there!

156 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

I think the test vs Italy in Dublin will be quite a different one, to the demolition you refer to. Italy have really progressed in the past season. They have a backline of real quality, to go with the combative pack they have usually fielded.

42 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Furlong back will help, Crowley at 10?

156 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT