Fiji and South Africa drawn together again in tough SVNS Perth pool

South Africa and Fiji players form a huddle ahead of the pool A HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's rugby match between South Africa and Fiji at the DHL stadium in Cape Town on December 6, 2025. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images)

Fiji and South Africa have been drawn in the same men’s pool for the fourth time in as many HSBC SVNS Series events this season, set to renew their rivalry along with matches against Spain and Argentina in Perth this weekend.

Perth’s HBF Park will host the fourth round of the 2025/26 season on February 7 to 8, with the circuit returning to Western Australia for the third straight year. Argentina have twice been crowned champions, while the Fijians managed a fifth-place finish at last year’s tournament.

South Africa became world champions a few months later, as they took out the winner-takes-all World Championship in Los Angeles. Fiji would also go on to secure their second Cup title of that season, defeating Kenya 21-12 at the SVNS Singapore decider in April.

VIDEO

Catch up on HSBC SVNS Series action on RugbyPass TV. You can create an account HERE.

These SVNS Series juggernauts have played out some thrillers already this season, setting the scene for another enthralling encounter on Saturday. Fiji beat South Africa 28-10 in Dubai and 24-19 in Singapore, while the Blitzboks claimed victory 24-21 in Cape Town late last year.

Fiji will take plenty of confidence into SVNS Perth after winning their second straight Singapore Sevens title, triumphing over France 21-12. But a group featuring Spain and Argentina is certainly deserving of the ‘pool of death’ label, with anyone capable of taking top spot.

Argentina are the two-time defending League Winners on the SVNS Series, and they qualified for the Cup Final at SVNS Cape Town. Luciano Gonzalez, Marcos Moneta and Santiago Alvarez have all been impressive, even when results haven’t gone their way.

Los Pumas Sevens were beaten by Spain 26-12 in the fifth-place semi-final, before bouncing back with a four-point victory against Great Britain in the battle for seventh. That was, quite uncharacteristically, their only win of the weekend.

The Argentinians had come close of a win against New Zealand, but SVNS Series rookie Kele Lasaqa raced away for a match-winner in the dying stages. They were also pipped 19-15 in a thriller against eventual Singapore finalists France.

Spain secured a third-place finish on the league standings last season and second overall at the LA World Championship, showing just how good they can be on the SVNS Series. Eduardo Lopez and Anton Legorburu Anso are SVNS Series stars to watch at Perth this weekend.

Related

Fiji produce remarkable comeback to win second straight Singapore title

Fiji have gone back-to-back as HSBC SVNS Singapore champions, producing a remarkable comeback to beat France 21-12 in the Men’s Cup Final.

Read Now

In the other men’s pool, Singapore finalists France are joined by New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain. France defeated South Africa in a semi-final for the first time to book their spot in the big dance at Singapore’s National Stadium, and they appeared to be on track for a win.

Captain Paulin Riva crossed for the team’s second try just before the half-time break but Fiji would end up completing a remarkable comeback. There’s still plenty of positives to take out of the tournament for Les Blues Sevens, with Andy Timo among the standouts.

The All Blacks Sevens defeated the Blitzboks in an entertaining battle for third place, while Henry Hutchison led the way for Australia all weekend. GB continue to improve throughout the 2025/26 Series, having already claimed some memorable wins this season.

SVNS Perth Men’s Pools

Pool A: Fiji, South Africa, Spain, Argentina

Pool B: France, New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

156
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

5
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

c
cw 23 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

👍

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 31 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Some of the European refs are a bit more lenient at the start of the games and they yellow card the same offence later in the games - it is very variable but that would have been a close call.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 37 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

‘Missing’ he was, whether selected or not. Now perhaps the coach was right about that - but it sure did look like that they needed Lowe and Aki to me.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 41 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Ok, but their backline had no X factor at all in my view. Those two have that in spades and were missed because of it. Concede though that is a view from NZ and the coach made the call on Lowe presumably on the basis they could do better without him….

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 42 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was why I asked the question last week (are any coaches in danger?) I don’t think IRE will get rid of Farrell but I do wonder if his (like Razor) assistants are lacking some experience.

POC & Sexton will likely make good coaches in the future but this is still very early in their coaching lifespan.



...

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 46 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

If we look at last year’s Irish team through their successful phase, they basically had 4 “transplant” players - JG-P, Lowe, Aki & Hansen within the team.

Are the new eligibility rules catching up with IRE? Or is this just a phase where you see a dip after a generational boom (like other teams have suffered?



...

156 Go to comments
c
cw 54 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks PMcD - been some good learning on this thread! Funny how my AB experienced conditioned me to thinking it was an automatic yellow 😂

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That’s why I think it strikes a balance. You can still get pay but there is a risk of turning the ball straight back over if the mark is taken.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah I thought the one in front of the posts where both hands were on or near ground was a no arms tackle. They did get pinged once though from memory.

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I thought Crowley made a more positive impact when he came on.

As a minimum that would be my starting 10/15 but I think he may well find himself at 10 next week, I’m not sure Prendergast has the game control at this level yet. It’s a bit too safe and predictable at the moment, needs more deception to his decisions.



...

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Not quite as agile in a phone box but has the kick and retrieve, outside swerve and power.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Good to know the pros need input too!

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

You hv to say he is hte hardest man to stop anywhere in the world.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It didn’t look promising, but in the absence of a Sexton Ire look loke thye need two playmakers on the field…

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Scary prospect how that SA replacement scrum may actually get stronger next season.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Again, spot on Tom.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think the teams looked evenly balance in terms of availability Tom, and they were playing at Thomond Park!

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks NB - nice clarification - but hmmm - room for debate there!

156 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

I think the test vs Italy in Dublin will be quite a different one, to the demolition you refer to. Italy have really progressed in the past season. They have a backline of real quality, to go with the combative pack they have usually fielded.

42 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Furlong back will help, Crowley at 10?

156 Go to comments
