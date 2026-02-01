Fiji and South Africa drawn together again in tough SVNS Perth pool

Fiji and South Africa have been drawn in the same men’s pool for the fourth time in as many HSBC SVNS Series events this season, set to renew their rivalry along with matches against Spain and Argentina in Perth this weekend.

Perth’s HBF Park will host the fourth round of the 2025/26 season on February 7 to 8, with the circuit returning to Western Australia for the third straight year. Argentina have twice been crowned champions, while the Fijians managed a fifth-place finish at last year’s tournament.

South Africa became world champions a few months later, as they took out the winner-takes-all World Championship in Los Angeles. Fiji would also go on to secure their second Cup title of that season, defeating Kenya 21-12 at the SVNS Singapore decider in April.

These SVNS Series juggernauts have played out some thrillers already this season, setting the scene for another enthralling encounter on Saturday. Fiji beat South Africa 28-10 in Dubai and 24-19 in Singapore, while the Blitzboks claimed victory 24-21 in Cape Town late last year.

Fiji will take plenty of confidence into SVNS Perth after winning their second straight Singapore Sevens title, triumphing over France 21-12. But a group featuring Spain and Argentina is certainly deserving of the ‘pool of death’ label, with anyone capable of taking top spot.

Argentina are the two-time defending League Winners on the SVNS Series, and they qualified for the Cup Final at SVNS Cape Town. Luciano Gonzalez, Marcos Moneta and Santiago Alvarez have all been impressive, even when results haven’t gone their way.

Los Pumas Sevens were beaten by Spain 26-12 in the fifth-place semi-final, before bouncing back with a four-point victory against Great Britain in the battle for seventh. That was, quite uncharacteristically, their only win of the weekend.

The Argentinians had come close of a win against New Zealand, but SVNS Series rookie Kele Lasaqa raced away for a match-winner in the dying stages. They were also pipped 19-15 in a thriller against eventual Singapore finalists France.

Spain secured a third-place finish on the league standings last season and second overall at the LA World Championship, showing just how good they can be on the SVNS Series. Eduardo Lopez and Anton Legorburu Anso are SVNS Series stars to watch at Perth this weekend.



In the other men’s pool, Singapore finalists France are joined by New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain. France defeated South Africa in a semi-final for the first time to book their spot in the big dance at Singapore’s National Stadium, and they appeared to be on track for a win.

Captain Paulin Riva crossed for the team’s second try just before the half-time break but Fiji would end up completing a remarkable comeback. There’s still plenty of positives to take out of the tournament for Les Blues Sevens, with Andy Timo among the standouts.

The All Blacks Sevens defeated the Blitzboks in an entertaining battle for third place, while Henry Hutchison led the way for Australia all weekend. GB continue to improve throughout the 2025/26 Series, having already claimed some memorable wins this season.

SVNS Perth Men’s Pools

Pool A: Fiji, South Africa, Spain, Argentina

Pool B: France, New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain