Fiji produce remarkable comeback to win second straight Singapore title

Fiji have gone back-to-back as HSBC SVNS Singapore champions, producing a remarkable comeback to beat France 21-12 in the Men’s Cup Final. The Fijians trailed by 12 with four minutes left, but Player of the Final Viwa Naduvalo sparked a historic result at the National Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya qualified for the decider at the Singapore Sevens last season but their fairytale run came to an end against Fiji. It was actually the same 21-12 score as this year’s Cup Final, with Naduvalo receiving Player of the Final honours on both occasions.

Naduvalo has claimed some rare individual history with this season’s accolade, named best on ground in a SVNS Singapore Cup Final for the third time. The 29-year-old occupies top spot on the SVNS Series after three events this season, adding to that tally in the big dance.

VIDEO

Catch up on HSBC SVNS Series action on RugbyPass TV. You can create an account HERE.

Fiji had secured big comeback wins against New Zealand and South Africa during their run to the Cup Final on Sunday evening. The Fijians never gave up in those matches, and you could see them channel that belief when they needed it most against the French.

Andy Timo seemed to have helped France start the match in style, passing the ball off to Simon Desert, who crossed the try line inside the first minute. But the try was brought back by the TMO for a forward pass, keeping the scores at nil-all for a little while longer.

France still struck first in the Cup Final, with Jordan Sepho finishing off an impressive break up-field by a few players in blue. Enahemo Artaud added the extras to five Les Blues Sevens a 7-0 advantage with a couple of minutes remaining in the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naduvalo had Fiji’s best attacking opportunity of the first term, with the No. 12 racing down the right sideline before an attempted pass was bundled into touch. Instead, it was France who scored the next points of the match.

Paulin Riva was tackled just short of the try line, but the captain released possession and went again – lunging out for a try to make it a two-score game with seven minutes between them and SVNS Singapore title-winning glory.

“It’s a scoreline not many would have seen coming given Fiji’s dominance here in Singapore in recent times,” commentator Sean Maloney said during the break.

“However they trail France by 12… seven minutes to go in what has been an outstanding weekend under the roof in the National Stadium. Who’s coming away with gold?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Naduvalo gave Fijian fans a reason to cheer, with the try-scoring machine receiving a superb short ball before running away for the score. Terio Veilawa converted the try, making it a five-point game with only two minutes left.

Immediately after the restart, Kavekini Tanivanuakula showcased a strong fend and some pace to bring the teams level on the scoreboard. Fiji’s No. 1 crossed in the corner, with Veilawa’s successful conversion actually giving Fiji the lead for the first time.

Fiji finished the match in style, with Pilipo Bukayaro airborne diving into the in-goal as the full-time siren sounded. Fijian players swarmed their try-scoring teammates, as they celebrated one of the most memorable comeback wins of the season.

“Absolute scenes in Singapore,” Maloney exclaimed.

In the third-place playoff, debutant Michael Manson was the hero for the All Blacks Sevens as they recorded a hard-fought 14-12 win over the Blitzboks. The Southland speedster delivered a stunning maiden SVNS Series try on day one and this effort was of that same calibre.

Manson brought the team’s level with a superb try-scoring effort before Riley Williams gave New Zealand the lead with the conversion. The All Blacks Sevens held on, securing their second podium finish in three events this season.

SVNS Perth pool draw

Pool A: Fiji, South Africa, Spain, Argentina

Pool B: France, New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain