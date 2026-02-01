SVNS young gun joins Wallaroos camp with 26 World Cup stars

HSBC SVNS Series young gun Piper Simons has joined the Wallaroos for a training camp at Canberra’s Australian Institute of Sport this week, with 26 Rugby World Cup representatives and 14 uncapped prospects named in the managed group for 2026.

Simons debuted for the Australia Sevens side during the 2024/25 season, after impressing for New South Wales in the Next Gen 7s Series. The playmaker is one of four camp invitees selected, along with Zoe Elliott, Kaelyn Passi and Piper Flynn.

Interim Wallaroos Head Coach Sam Needs will oversee the squad for the first time in 2026, with the camp starting on Monday and concluding on Thursday. There will be another training camp at the AIS later this month on February 23 to 26.

Siokapesi Palu, Michaela Leonard and Desiree Miller are among the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup players picked for the camp. 16 NSW Waratahs representatives have been selected, while the Brumbies have 11, the Western Force have nine, and the Queensland Reds eight.

“We’re all looking forward to our first camp of 2026 and to build off the back of our time together before Christmas that helped set up the new campaign,” Needs said.

“It’s the first of two camps we have before we assemble as a squad for PAC4, and the players have been training well with some great pre-season results across the board and we can’t wait to continue to build off that momentum over the few months.

“With 2029 our landmark we’re working towards, we’ve built a great squad for the first year of the new World Cup cycle with key experience leading the way mixed in with some new players which we’re all excited to see take that next step in their rugby journey.”

The Wallaroos start their 2026 international season against Fijiana at Canberra’s GIO Stadium on March 27 before the Pacific Four Series. Australia will take on Rugby World Cup finalists Canada, the USA and New Zealand during that prestigious competition.

Rugby Australia announced last week that the Wallaroos will face the Black Ferns in a historic Anzac Day Test on the Sunshine Coast. This will be part of the Pacific Four Series and it’s also the first of two O’Reilly Cup matches during the year.

Auckland’s Go Media Stadium will host the second clash between the sides on August 22. The Wallaroos will then turn their focus to the all-new WXV Global Series from September 12, which will see them play three matches away from home.

Wallaroos managed group for 2026

Katalina Amosa (Western Force/Southern Districts)

Ruby Anderson (NSW Waratahs/Avoca Beach Rugby Club)

Dillyn Blackburn (Queensland Reds/Gympie Hammers)*

Lily Bone (ACT Brumbies/Orange City)*

Bree-Anna Browne (Queensland Reds/Brothers Rugby)

Emily Chancellor (NSW Waratahs/Sydney University)

Lori Cramer (Queensland Reds/University of Queensland)

Biola Dawa (ACT Brumbies/Wagga Reddies)

Piper Duck (NSW Waratahs/Tumut Bullettes)

Waiaria Ellis (NSW Waratahs/Blacktown Scorpions)

Chioma Enyi (ACT Brumbies/Western District Lions)*

Ashley Fernandez (ACT Brumbies/Uni-North Owls)

Grace Freeman (Western Force/Abu Dhabi Harlequins)*

Georgina Friedrichs (NSW Waratahs/Wests Bulldogs)

Martha Fua (ACT Brumbies/Blacktown Scorpions)

Caitlyn Halse (NSW Waratahs/Camden Rams)

Brianna Hoy (NSW Waratahs/Coffs Harbour Snappers)

Eva Karpani (Queensland Reds/Southern Suburbs)

Atasi Lafai (NSW Waratahs/Campbelltown Harlequins)

Kaitlan Leaney (NSW Waratahs/SCU Marlins)

Nicole Ledington (Western Force/Kalamunda Rugby Club)*

Michaela Leonard (Western Force/Tuggeranong Vikings)

Desiree Miller (NSW Waratahs/Eastern Suburbs)

Tiarah Minns (Queensland Reds/Melbourne University)

Faitala Moleka (ACT Brumbies/Blacktown Scorpions)

Manu’a Moleka (ACT Brumbies/Blacktown Scorpions)*

Ngamihi Monk (Western Force/Wanneroo Rugby)*

Tania Naden (ACT Brumbies/Uni-North Owls)

Bridie O’Gorman (NSW Waratahs/Sydney University)

Siokapesi Palu (ACT Brumbies/Rockdale Rangers)

Millie Parker (NSW Waratahs/Avoca Beach Rugby Club)*

Faliki Pohiva (NSW Waratahs/Blacktown Scorpions)

Ella Ryan (ACT Brumbies/Canberra Royals)*

Evie Sampson (Queensland Reds/Bond Pirates)*

Allana Sikimeti (Western Force/Norths Rugby)

Cecilia Smith (Western Force/Leeton Dianas)

Maya Stewart (NSW Waratahs/Nelson Bay Gropers)

Adiana Talakai (NSW Waratahs/Maroubra Magic)

Brooklyn Teki Joyce (Western Force/Southern Lions)*

Tabua Tuinakauvadra (ACT Brumbies/Orange Emus)

Caitlin Urwin (Queensland Reds/Gympie Hammers)*

Ava Wereta (Queensland Reds/Coomera Crushers)*

Amelia Whitaker (NSW Waratahs/Randwick)*

Samantha Wood (Western Force/Kalamunda Rugby Club)

Additional camp players

Zoe Elliott (Western Force)

Piper Flynn (Queensland Reds)

Kaelyn Passi (Queensland Reds)

Piper Simons (Australia Sevens)

AUSTRALIA SEVENS CONTRACTED PLAYERS

Madison Ashby

Charlotte Caslick

Bridget Clark

Mackenzie Davis

Heidi Dennis

Kiiahla Duff

Amahli Hala

Rhani Hagan

Kahli Henwood

Tia Hinds

Demi Kennewell

Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea

Maddison Levi

Teagan Levi

Isabella Nasser

Faith Nathan

Ruby Nicholas

Sariah Paki

Kaitlin Shave

Piper Simons

Sidney Taylor

Bienne Terita

