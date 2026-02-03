'So you keep on telling me': Farrell tackles Ireland queries head-on

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has backed Jacob Stockdale to make the most of his first Guinness Six Nations appearance in five years.

The in-form Ulster player received a major vote of confidence from Farrell after being selected on the left wing ahead of James Lowe for Thursday evening’s tournament opener away to France.

Stockdale, 29, was named player of the championship in 2018 but has been a peripheral figure for most of the Farrell era.

“He’s back to being himself this year, that’s for sure,” the head coach said of Stockdale.

“I think if you speak to him, he’d be delighted that he’s just simplified things and got down to what he’s good at, and that’s beating people.

“And we’ve seen that plenty, certainly this season. Jacob is playing well. He deserves his chance.”

With Hugo Keenan sidelined, Stockdale was touted as an option at full-back but Jamie Osborne will wear the number 15 jersey at Stade de France for his first outing since damaging a shoulder in the autumn win over Japan.

Ireland are hampered by a host of injury issues, notably at prop.

Jeremy Loughman has been given the nod at loosehead in the absence of Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle, with Thomas Clarkson starting at tighthead.

Farrell, who expects first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong to overcome a calf problem in time for the round-two meeting with Italy, said: “Everyone who doesn’t get a chance or drops out of the squad is always trying to fight to get back in and fight hard enough to earn the right to take responsibility in the big game.

“That’s the Six Nations, the opening game, which is here in Paris. It doesn’t really get any bigger than that. It’s a fantastic opportunity, isn’t it?”

Brothers Sam and Cian Prendergast will start together at Test level for the first time.

Leinster fly-half Sam, 22, has been retained ahead of Jack Crowley and Harry Byrne, while Connacht captain Cian, 25, lines up at blindside flanker.

“It’s lovely,” Farrell said of the Prendergasts. “You can tell that they try to keep it on the down low in front of all their team-mates, but I’m sure behind the scenes, along with their parents, they’re as proud as punch.

“We feel he (Cian) has matured a lot. The captaincy is certainly helping him at Connacht as well. We were delighted with how he took his chance in the autumn.”

Ireland won successive Six Nations titles before being dethroned by France last year following a comprehensive 42-27 round-four loss in Dublin.

Farrell temporarily handed the reins to assistant coach Simon Easterby in 2025 in order to prepare for the British and Irish Lions’ triumphant tour of Australia.

Asked if this was his most challenging Six Nations since succeeding Joe Schmidt after the 2019 World Cup, Farrell replied: “Well, so you keep on telling me, yeah, so I’ll take that.

“It’s obvious why you guys (the media) say that, and who’s the favourites and all of that.

“But it really doesn’t matter. To us, all we control is the controllables.

“We want to be as good a team as we can possibly be. If we’re pulling in the right direction and chasing that down, we need to prove to ourselves that we can also be the best team in the competition.”

