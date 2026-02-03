Bold Prendergast call as much-changed Ireland team head to Paris
Cian Prendergast, 25, will make his Guinness Six Nations debut and start alongside his brother, Sam, for the first time in Test rugby after Andy Farrell handed him the No.6 jersey for Thursday night’s championship opener against France in Paris.
Prendergast’s previous two starts have come at No.8, almost two years apart, in a 29-10 RWC 2023 warm-up win against England in August 2023 and the record 106-7 thrashing of Portugal in July last year.
The Prendergast brothers have appeared together for Ireland before, though, most recently when Cian was used as a replacement during the Quilter Nations Series.
The Connacht man, who has won eight caps in total, has plenty of experience around him in openside Josh van der Flier and No.8 and captain Caelan Doris, who have 130 caps between them.
Munster’s Jeremy Loughman is entrusted with the problematic loose-head position and is accompanied by hooker Dan Sheehan and tight-head Tom Clarkson in the front row.
Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne pack down behind them in the second row.
Jamison Gibson-Park will steer the ship at nine, with Sam Prendergast starting outside of him, while Stuart McCluskey partners Garry Ringrose in midfield.
Jacob Stockdale and Tommy O’Brien are the wings and Jamie Osborne has been passed fit to play at full-back.
Coach Andy Farrell has strong options available on the bench with Rónan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Jack Conan and Nick Timoney the forward replacements, with backs Craig Casey and Jack Crowley completing Ireland’s Match Day 23.
“I’ve been pleased with the application of the squad since we linked up last week and we’ve a good body of work under our belts from our training camp in Portugal as we face into an exciting test match against France. The Six Nations is an amazing tournament to compete in and it brings out the best in players,” said Farrell.
“We have played at the Stade de France many times and it’s a terrific stadium with an incredible atmosphere. We know from our experiences on the road how proud and vocal the travelling Irish support can be and it’s a huge motivator for the squad knowing that we have so many Irish supporters behind us.”
Only six players who started last year’s Championship have made it into Thursday’s XV: Beirne, van der Flier and Doris in the pack, and Gibson-Park, Sam Prendergast and Ringrose in the backs.
Ireland (v France):
15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(10)
14. Tommy O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster)(6)
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(69)
12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(23)
11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(40)
10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(13)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(46)
1. Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster)(5)
2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(35)
3. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(10)
4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(19)
5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(65)
6. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(8)
7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(75)
8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)(55)(captain)
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(43)
17. Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)(2)
18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(54)
19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(76)
20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(55)
21. Nick Timoney (Queen’s University/Ulster)(6)
22. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(24)
23. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(30)
I think Ireland will kick to touch and contest the lineouts where possible. They will keep it structured and fight the breakdown ferociously. If the scrum holds and they start well they have a great chance. They must convert in the red zone but I think that has been a large focus. If they are disciplined and keep it controlled than France will struggle to break that defense down. The bench looks very strong.
Not having “the best fullback in the world” available is a serious blow to their chances.
I’m, of course, referring to this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COrcGb_ViJY&t=1634s.
At 27:22 in the video and 10:34 on the game clock, the commentator says “The other young up-and-comer Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicks at the best fullback in the world”
6 - 2 split right call this time. If they play to their potential they can win, no problem. And of course try and keep Dupont quiet.
Edogbo not being in the 23 is a surprise.
Maybe they are a little more confident in the scrum. Should be a cracker.
Some brave and attacking calls by Andy Farrell. Ireland seem to have their very own Bomb Squad .. with 4 Lions forwards coming off the bench!