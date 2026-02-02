Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Boks' title defence starts with top 10 clash: 2027 World Cup schedule released

South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi (C) kisses the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

World Rugby have announced the fixtures for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with reigning champions South Africa getting their campaign underway against Italy in the pick of the opening round matches.

Rugby’s showcase will return to Australia for the first time since 2003, and will be expanded to comprise 24 teams for the first time ever. A total of 52 matches will be played across seven host cities over six weeks in October and November 2027, culminating in the final at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on November 13.

Rassie Erasmus’ side, who are aiming to become the first side to win the World Cup three times in a row, have been drawn in Pool B alongside Georgia and Romania, whom they will face over the following two weekends after taking on the Azzurri, who are currently ranked 10th in the world.

VIDEO

Tournament hosts Australia will get proceedings underway on Friday, October 1, against Hong Kong China in Perth, before their mouth-watering Pool A clash with the All Blacks eight days later in Sydney. The Wallabies will bring their pool stage action to a close against Chile the following Saturday in Brisbane. The All Blacks, meanwhile, will get their tournament started against Chile, and will finish against Hong Kong China.

The Trans-Tasman meeting will be part of a blockbuster middle weekend of the pool stages, with Ireland facing Scotland on Sunday, October 10, in Perth in Pool D. Andy Farrell’s side will get their campaign started against Portugal, and will face Uruguay a week after facing Scotland. Gregor Townsend’s side, of course, will do the opposite, starting against Uruguay and closing against Portugal.

Rugby World Cup 2027 Match Schedule
Rugby World Cup 2027 Match Schedule

England and Wales will headline the third weekend of the pool stages with their Six Nations clash in Pool F. Leading up to that encounter, England will face Tonga in Brisbane and Zimbabwe in Adelaide before facing their rivals in Sydney, where they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup 24 years earlier.

Just hours before England and Wales meet, Argentina and Fiji will do battle in Pool C in what promises to be another enticing clash. The Pumas will face Canada on the opening weekend, while Fiji will play Spain.

In Pool E, France will play the USA and Japan before facing Samoa in the final match of the pool stages. At the same time, the Springboks will play Romania to bring the curtain down on the pool stages on Sunday, October 17, ahead of the Round of 16 six days later.

The knockout stages will run for the following four weekends, before the final in Sydney on Saturday, November 13.

Unlike previous World Cups, this instalment will have no midweek matches, with all games being played between Friday and Monday, with every team guaranteed a minimum of five days between matches.

First tickets go on sale during a Presale on February 18 at 12:00 AEDT for registered fans.

Plan your tournament – all the fixture dates, venues and KO times can be found here.

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

S
SteveD 9 hours ago

Which bunch of wallies thought this arrangement up? And the SA times seem pretty daft too, well at least the first one against Italy at 05:45 SA time with the other ones a bit later in the morning. At least the final (and presumably the QFs and SFs as well) will be at 20:00 Oz time, 11:00 SA.

J
John Campbell 3 days ago

Yes, the opening match will be a bit of an anticlimax for the spectators who came to attend the celebrations

B
Benjamin 4 days ago

The most underwhelming opening match of a RWC all-time. Unless you build some geo-political tension around it. Sydney get the Wallaby v All Blacks blockbuster. RugbyAU looking after its own backyard, again. Poor decision.

B
BH 4 days ago

Springboks to drop the match against Italy and then totally dominate the rest of the tournament leading to a 5th title!? You heard it here first, folks!

J
John Campbell 4 days ago

Too many mismatches with embarrassing scores are expected

J
JB 4 days ago

That and the fact that the two heavywights most likely clash in the QF’s. whats the point of the ranking system if NZ(2) or SA(1) might not be in the SF’s

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

C
CM 6 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Yeah Scotland gave away a few unnecessary pens themselves. Like Turner clearing out a guy with no arms. That’s pretty unnecessary I would have thought.

10 Go to comments
c
cw 6 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yes excited about what JJ can bring too. I think I have seen that article. More balanced than most. I was perplexed that they would be worrying about what a coach does in the coaching box - anyone see Rassie or the Melbourne Storm coach in full flight!

247 Go to comments
J
JC 7 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Ya, on a one off game you’d probably fancy Fiji at the moment. Though if Wales had Morgan and Refell back over 3 games it would be tight.

7 Go to comments
G
GRB13 12 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

South Africa played with 14 men for 90% of the game.

10 Go to comments
J
JC 12 minutes ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

The most embarrassing thing about it Eric is that he won’t admit, acknowledge or have any pride in it?! Imagine coming on here denying where you come from and support. The complete lack of backbone, integrity and balls is cowardly but unsurprising. Though you’re dead right, he certainly fits a ‘type’……..

43 Go to comments
f
fl 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

7 quite generous for Marcus Smith!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I would have before he went to NFL, where he was a lighter, better balanced runner, he’s a bit heavier since he came back and doesn’t have the same level of agility.

247 Go to comments
u
unknown 15 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Italy 100% deserved the win.

10 Go to comments
G
GRB13 16 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I reckon Fiji 🇫🇯 would take Wales.

7 Go to comments
S
SB 21 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Yep, easy to sit in a seat and criticise.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 21 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Quesada, Galthié and Contepomi are 3 of the best international coaches in the world after Rassie.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 22 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Don’t be surprised to see them beat England now. Selecting Jamie Ritchie would give them a better chance of that.

4 Go to comments
S
SB 23 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

So impressed with the Italians.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

What I am saying is the players shouldn’t have any intent, they simply need to stop doing it. It’s just going to end in a really bad outcome.

247 Go to comments
J
JC 30 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Australia are woeful and cannon fodder. While Argentina are about the same level as Scotland, maybe Ireland. So ya, it’s pretty similar. While the rest of the pacific nations and Japan are at the Welsh level. Some easy games all round.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah well said, it’s where and how the mass is used that counts. Getting slightly less collective mass to a breakdown or maul faster than slight more bigger opponents.

Razor built some good concepts and I’m excited to see how JJ follows through with them. Weve both talked about big athletic back rows for the ABs that could still acheive at all aspects of play.



...

247 Go to comments
J
JW 38 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

It’s the age old problem of the balance of tight fives scrummaging ability. World Rugby should change scrums back to what they where and are meant to be (the use of penalties to enforce behavour has failed and should be discontinued) and then selection will be back to all shapes and sizes, but currently a Super Rugby coach could well find himself being punished by selecting Test quality props in his side, and be extention, if that continues it to going to discourage Test quality props etc from being developed as well.

Right now I think it might be worth adding scrums back into certain facets, especially if they can discover circumstances where say 1 minute add breaks/timeouts can occur without a disruption into positive sequences of play. Say for example the sequence in the England v All Black game where England had made there way to the ABs 22 but could not gain further momentum and Steward had a collision that saw the ref stop play. England were awarded the scrum and play resumed after a minute or more it took to remove Steward from the field and then proceeded to shunt the All Blacks sideways, causing the blindside and number 8 to get stuck in the scrum and the resulting blindside overlap have no cover coming across to stop them.



...

14 Go to comments
C
CM 40 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

No surprise the armchair experts came out after a loss and bagged selections. I thought Townsend picked a team that was spot on and not sure Graham, Kinghorn or DvDM would have made all that much difference. The conditions didnt allow for those guys to come into the game. Scotland lost that game at the set piece and as a result of two pieces of ill-discipline. The Ashman high tackle inside the 22 when they already had a penalty themselves, plus the Turner yellow card. If I was Finn, Id have walked up to Turner and said, ‘thanks for costing us the game’.

3 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 42 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

All the rule changes are excellent, but I doubt it will have any impact on the North Hemisphere dictatorship, which SA is part of, and their imposition of NFL rugby. They want a rigidly structured, set piece based, kick and defense dominated game that is, at its core, absolutely opposed to speed and innovation, and have legislated that for decades.

The Northern Hemisphere administrators and officials, the people who control the game in their own interests, certainly not the interests of rugby around the world, are all just different forms of Matthieu Raynal. Only the accents and the insults are different. As you can see from the comments from their supporters here.



...

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 44 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Townsend is always focussed on England. He overlooked Italy and it came back to bite him. It’s also what holds Scotland back in the Six Nations. Success needs to be more than winning the Calcutta Cup

4 Go to comments
