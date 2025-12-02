Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
PWR

Linde van der Velden: 'The Netherlands definitely has the talent to play in the PWR'

EXETER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Linde van der Velden of Exeter Chiefs looks on during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears at Sandy Park on January 12, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Sometimes players take a road less trodden, and that’s certainly true for Linde van der Velden. The 30-year-old has packed down in scrums and put her head in places most wouldn’t put their elbow for Exeter Chiefs Women since they came into existence, scoring the team’s first ever Premiership try.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was a recruit of the now departed Susie Appleby, with van der Velden describing the former head coach as “the main reason I moved over to Exeter and to the Premiership. She was one of the people that made me feel so welcome and created this second home for me.”

In Appleby’s place has come Steve Slavin, under which the Devon based side have had a mixed bag of results in the opening five rounds of the PWR season, with Bristol Bears in wait this weekend.

VIDEO
Fixture
PWR
Exeter Chiefs Women
41 - 10
Full-time
Bristol Bears Women
All Stats and Data

“We’re quite happy with the start,” reflected the current Dutch national captain.

“I think overall, especially since we’ve made some changes to the coaching staff, changes with the players, and within the structure of the programme, for example, our game plan, we knew it was going to take time for that to settle and be put into games, so we’re quite happy with where we are.”

The towering second row has come to accept that the changes made at the club at the end of last season were necessary.

“I think there’s more people like me at the club that really miss her (Appleby). But she had been with us for five years and I think maybe for the programme, that change is good.

“I don’t agree with how things went down, but for a big group of us, we obviously already knew Steve. He’s taken on a bigger role, but he’s still defence coach, he’s still forwards coach. So in that sense, that hasn’t changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think for a lot of young girls coming through the system, that’s also been a focus point for us, that we want to develop more younger players, and we want to invest more time into that.

“Because there’s been years where, and I think that’s understandable too, when we just started with the Premiership, you’re trying to catch up with all these other clubs, and you’re trying to compete with them. And then I guess you can lose sight of developing younger players, and your main focus stays on the more experienced players.

Related

Three talking points from Round 5 of the 2025/26 PWR season

After a weekend away Premiership Women’s Rugby came back onto our screens with a flourish.

Read Now

“But at some point, they are going to leave, and you want people to fill those roles. And I think that’s one of the main focus points that Steve and Oli (Bishop) have brought.”

The PWR has not seen many Dutch players on its pitches since its revamp in 2017, Sam Martinez Gion and Tessa Wijmans won the Premiership with Saracens back in 2018 and Isa Prins played for Harlequins as injury cover for a few months, however, van der Velden is the only player from the Netherlands to have played consistently, which given the proximity of Amsterdam by flight from the UK is surprising.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the outside it seems like a missed opportunity that Dutch players haven’t made the move to a more professional setup and taken advantage of the PWR like other countries outside of the UK such as Canadians, Americans, and Irish players, many of whom play for Exeter.

However, digging a little deeper, it becomes clear with a smaller player pool and difficulty visa wise to obtain work in the UK after Brexit, why van der Velden is the sole representative, as she explains.

“Joining the best competition in the world has definitely changed my game and developed me so much, if you move abroad, it’s so much easier for rugby to just be your main focus point, you’re in a bubble where everybody has rugby in the first spot.

“But if you’re from a small nation like the Netherlands, where rugby is just an amateur sport that you play on the side, it would not be your priority.

“I was very lucky that I moved to the UK before Brexit happened, as visa-wise now it is actually quite difficult. You can come here (to the UK), but you have to come on a ‘Sportsperson’ visa and the visa basically means that you can only be paid by your club, so you can’t do another job. And with the Premiership contracts, the money isn’t that great.

Related

How Maisy Allen is looking to 'make an impact' for resurgent Exeter

Last season could only be categorised as frustrating for Maisy Allen.

Read Now

“So especially if you’re new to the competition and you come from a small country, there’s no way you’re going to get one of the best contracts out there. You’re going to have to probably come over and work into a better contract. So that makes it a lot more difficult.

“For example, if you want to do a job on the side, it needs to be something that you do from the Netherlands or somewhere else, but that means an online job. For some girls that’s not the job they want to do.

“So it’s not necessarily the easiest decision, but I do think there’s a lot of girls out there from the Netherlands that definitely have the talent to play in the PWR or at least be involved in a Premiership club and work their way into a team.

“But, it’s just a lot more difficult, especially with the competition that there is now. I think almost everybody that wants to play a high level of rugby wants to be in the PWR.”

With the year drawing to a close, many players will be taking stock and slowing down after a chaotic few months in the build-up to and during the Rugby World Cup, a tournament which unfortunately for van der Velden’s Holland, they did not qualify for.

The Dutch team were unable to make the final 16 of the tournament when playing in WXV 3 last year. However, they did travel to Brazil to play in their World Cup warm up games this summer.

The Exeter stalwart admits seeing many of her club team mates disappearing to the World Cup on her doorstep with games hosted at Sandy Park, was a hard pill to swallow.

Related

Hollie Cunningham: 'During that time there was a little bit of moping'

Hollie Cunningham had to wait 218 days between outings on the pitch this year.

Read Now

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t hard. It was quite disappointing.

“I think it was always something that I was quite realistic about. I knew there was an opportunity for us to qualify, but to qualify was always going to be very difficult. And when it came down to WXV, we already knew when the pools were shown that we were going to be relying on other people’s scores to be able to make it.

“We did everything we could at that time to qualify. But there were injuries and we struggled to get the same level out there. If you look at England, for example, if England had injuries this World Cup, even if there was someone else on the pitch, the level just didn’t drop.

“There’s other countries out there where you can see that the moment there’s injuries and someone else replaces the shirt, there is a difference, and we were at that point at WXV where that was a bit of a problem.

“We need to make sure that in the next qualification rounds for the next World Cup, that we’re not in the same position and that we have better depth and we have a better programme in place and more game time for the broader team.

“World Rugby has seen that we are a growing rugby country, so there’s more opportunities for us to play games. When I started playing for the Netherlands, we would play two official international games a year, maybe three. And now we’ve played in WXV, we had the European campaign this year and we went to Brazil. So that is already like eight games in one year which makes such a big difference.

Related

'Pressure is a privilege': the principles that guided Gloucester Hartpury to a year of wins

With their 54-14 win against Bristol Bears on Sunday afternoon Gloucester Hartpury hit a new benchmark. One year unbeaten in Premiership Women’s Rugby.

Read Now

As a country, the Netherlands has one big advantage compared to the Canadians, Americans and Australians, as geographically it’s such a small country, it’s only two and a half hours to drive across, which means national camps can be organised easily and regularly.

As a proud captain of her country van der Velden names speedy centre Franka Holland, the sister of All Black and 2025 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, Fabian Holland, and experienced lock Inger Jongerius, who won Rugby Europe’s Player of the Tournament award this year, as players to watch in an exciting upcoming year for the Dutch national side.

“(In the past year) we’ve grown and bonded as a team, which has given me a very hopeful and good feeling for the future.”

Holland will once again play in the Rugby Europe Women’s Championship next spring against Belgium, Portugal and Spain. And will then look to compete in the new-look WXV Global tournament in the autumn.

Recommended

Exeter fight back from 20-point deficit to hand Sale rare home defeat

Rob Baxter on the 'one challenge' Exeter have with Henry Slade

Why Exeter Chiefs have already staked a place in top four race

ANALYSIS

Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated - Exeter Chiefs

ANALYSIS


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Alev Kelter: Why LA 2028 Games could see multiple Eagles stars return to sevens

2

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

3

England U18 squad selected for three-day training camp

4

Marlie Packer: Why she's not done with international rugby just yet

1
5

Red Roses' Kildunne shortlisted for Sports Personality of the Year

6

'The road to 2029 begins now': Wallaroos confirm 10-Test schedule for 2026

7

Adelle Ferrie: 'To be able to call rugby my job, I will not be resting on my laurels'

8

Who are the contenders to replace Abby 'Wow' on England's wing?

7

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

u
unknown 14 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 54 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT