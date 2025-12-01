'Pressure is a privilege': the principles that guided Gloucester Hartpury to a year of wins

With their 54-14 win against Bristol Bears on Sunday afternoon Gloucester Hartpury hit a new benchmark. One year unbeaten in Premiership Women’s Rugby.

For much of the past three seasons we have run out of superlatives for the West Country club. In fact the name Gloucester Hartpury should probably be a superlative in its own right.

In their dismantling of Bristol at Ashton Gate Stadium, Dan Murphy’s side not only got to continue their perfect start to the league season but also displayed the depth in their squad with Zoe Stratford and Lleucu George named among the replacements.

The back-to-back-to-back PWR champions, remarkably, last tasted defeat exactly 365 days prior, would you believe, at the hands of Bristol. The only difference was the venue.

At full-time yesterday TNT Sports pundit Ugo Monye joked that West Country outfit were at times “mocking” their opposition as they continued to make light work of their challengers.

In response experienced lock forward Sam Monaghan simply responded that it was the internal desire to get better that extends the quality within the team.

“I think it shows the talent that we have in this group,” she said. “It’s no one’s jersey. Every week it is four whoever puts their hand up in training and performs at the weekend.

“I think we’re all just aiming to put the jersey in a better place each week. It is no one’s to keep, but we just keep challenging each other to be better.”

The desire to continually get better is the most apt way to describe all of Gloucester Hartpury’s efforts. Because after so many years of excellence, the team’s only ambition is to get better on the pitch. To be the best versions of themselves.

As desires go, it is not a bad one, and something that extends past the playing group.

Dan Murphy, who was installed as head coach after the departure of Sean Lynn for the Wales job, has much the same ambition.

It is the reason he stepped into the breach after years as an assistant at Kingsholm Stadium and the same reason he was the perfect for the job.

“When we played the first game against Sarries at home, the kick-off was at 15:00 and it was also my birthday,” Murphy told TNT Sports.

“We had some friends and family at the house. I left the house at 09:30 and went to Kingsholm and sat on my own with that pressure you just mentioned.

“Pressure is a privilege. That’s why we work in elite sport, it’s class to grow and challenge yourself. That’s how these girls get better every week. There is always a new challenge.”

Yesterday at Ashton Gate as the dust settled on a year’s winning, the notion of an unbeaten, invincible, season cropped up.

Five games in and with 25 points in the bank, the notion of such an achievement does not seem outlandish. Remember, in Round 1 they swept aside Saracens 40-14.

With Trailfinders Women coming to visit this Saturday afternoon, before their first bye week of the season in Round 7, you can certainly see it happening. Even if their head coach is taking things step by step.

“It is a challenge, but it is something you’ve got to break down into smaller sections,” Murphy said. “Trailfinders next week. They’ve been building.

“They didn’t have a great day yesterday, but I am sure there will be a reaction from them. That’s where our focus is now.”