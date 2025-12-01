Northern Edition
PWR

'Pressure is a privilege': the principles that guided Gloucester Hartpury to a year of wins

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Gloucester Hartpury's Head Coach Dan Murphy during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Gloucester Hartpury at Ashton Gate on November 30, 2025 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

With their 54-14 win against Bristol Bears on Sunday afternoon Gloucester Hartpury hit a new benchmark. One year unbeaten in Premiership Women’s Rugby.

For much of the past three seasons we have run out of superlatives for the West Country club. In fact the name Gloucester Hartpury should probably be a superlative in its own right.

In their dismantling of Bristol at Ashton Gate Stadium, Dan Murphy’s side not only got to continue their perfect start to the league season but also displayed the depth in their squad with Zoe Stratford and Lleucu George named among the replacements.

The back-to-back-to-back PWR champions, remarkably, last tasted defeat exactly 365 days prior, would you believe, at the hands of Bristol. The only difference was the venue.

At full-time yesterday TNT Sports pundit Ugo Monye joked that West Country outfit were at times “mocking” their opposition as they continued to make light work of their challengers.

In response experienced lock forward Sam Monaghan simply responded that it was the internal desire to get better that extends the quality within the team.

“I think it shows the talent that we have in this group,” she said. “It’s no one’s jersey. Every week it is four whoever puts their hand up in training and performs at the weekend.

“I think we’re all just aiming to put the jersey in a better place each week. It is no one’s to keep, but we just keep challenging each other to be better.”

The desire to continually get better is the most apt way to describe all of Gloucester Hartpury’s efforts. Because after so many years of excellence, the team’s only ambition is to get better on the pitch. To be the best versions of themselves.

As desires go, it is not a bad one, and something that extends past the playing group.

Dan Murphy, who was installed as head coach after the departure of Sean Lynn for the Wales job, has much the same ambition.

It is the reason he stepped into the breach after years as an assistant at Kingsholm Stadium and the same reason he was the perfect for the job.

“When we played the first game against Sarries at home, the kick-off was at 15:00 and it was also my birthday,” Murphy told TNT Sports.

“We had some friends and family at the house. I left the house at 09:30 and went to Kingsholm and sat on my own with that pressure you just mentioned.

“Pressure is a privilege. That’s why we work in elite sport, it’s class to grow and challenge yourself. That’s how these girls get better every week. There is always a new challenge.”

Yesterday at Ashton Gate as the dust settled on a year’s winning, the notion of an unbeaten, invincible, season cropped up.

Five games in and with 25 points in the bank, the notion of such an achievement does not seem outlandish. Remember, in Round 1 they swept aside Saracens 40-14.

With Trailfinders Women coming to visit this Saturday afternoon, before their first bye week of the season in Round 7, you can certainly see it happening. Even if their head coach is taking things step by step.

“It is a challenge, but it is something you’ve got to break down into smaller sections,” Murphy said. “Trailfinders next week. They’ve been building.

“They didn’t have a great day yesterday, but I am sure there will be a reaction from them. That’s where our focus is now.”

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 9 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 15 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 55 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
