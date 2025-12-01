Northern Edition
PWR

Three talking points from Round 5 of the 2025/26 PWR season

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Gloucester-Hartpury's Mia Venner in action during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Gloucester Rugby-Hartpury at Ashton Gate on November 30, 2025 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

After a weekend away Premiership Women’s Rugby came back onto our screens with a flourish.

In every minute of the four high-octane clashes that took place we got to see individuals excel and teams flex their muscles yet again.

For the most part the league table is still taking shape, although there is a pair that have established their place at the top of the league already in Gloucester Hartpury and Saracens.

VIDEO

Here are three talking points for Round 5…

Westcombe Evans strikes in Red Roses race

At the moment that Abby Dow’s retirement from rugby was announced last week, one question emerged: who will take her place on the Red Roses‘ wing?

From this point onward the performances of fringe, out of favour and uncapped players will be analysed to the nth degree.

Last week RugbyPass heard from Loughborough Lightning’s Bo Westcombe Evans in the lead-up to Round 5. A winner of two England caps in 2024 before a devastating ACL injury, the 23-year-old did not hide that she wanted more exposure to Test match rugby.

To underline that point she scored four tries against Leicester Tigers on Saturday. Half of the tries her side registered in the East Midlands derby.

In that quartet the wing for to showcase her raw speed, rugby intelligence and strength as the team’s forwards and backs linked up in perfect harmony to rack up a 50-15 scoreline.

Others also staked their claim for an England spot. As Gloucester Hartpury’s perfect start continued, Mia Venner had a good showing and Bristol Bears’ Reneeqa Bonner provided one of the most positive performances in a heavy defeat.

You cannot count Sale Sharks out of the fight

It is not unfair to say that we have seen the good, the bad and the frustrating from Sale Sharks already this season.

We knew coming into this season the North West club were going to be more competitive.

At a mud-soaked Morson Stadium, Tom Hudson’s team drew 26-all with an Exeter Chiefs team that enjoyed the better possession and territory across 80 minutes.

There will be elements of annoyance in the performance. Heading into the final quarter of the contest Sharks led the encounter before a yellow card for Charlotte Fray and tries from Emily Robinson and Hope Rogers levelled things up. Two Holly Aitchison penalties failed to hit their mark to see the game out.

From start to finish the contest was essential viewing.

Each team will take something from the outing. Arguably Exeter will be the more frustrated of the two teams as they drew a game for the second time in three games.

While Sale are concerned, they let a 12 point lead slip in the closing stages but still ground out opportunities to win the contest. On a different day those penalty kicks hit their mark.

Saracens and Gloucester Hartpury hand out hard lessons

Ahead of the season’s big kick-off we spoke about Trailfinders Women and Bristol Bears as top four contenders.

In Round 5 both teams were reminded just how high the standard is for semi-final teams as Saracens and Gloucester Hartpury resembled steamrollers as opposed to rugby teams.

Scott Lawson’s tenure as Bears boss has not sparked into life just yet. A Round 2 win over Leicester has been followed by losses to Saracens, Trailfinders and now Gloucester Hartpury.

Even with their shiny new Black Ferns signing in Ruahei Demant, Bristol were powerless in preventing the three-time champions crossing the whitewash eight times. By the game’s end the scoreline read 54-14 in favour of Dan Murphy’s perennial winners. An immense gulf.

Gloucester Hartpury have picked up every point available to them. They lead the way. Nothing new there.

Then to West London where Trailfinders welcomed Saracens to their Sports Ground. After handsome wins against Bristol and Sale in recent weeks, any confidence gained has been duly dashed.

Alex Austerberry’s North Londoners were ruthless. To pick up a 57-5 win, Sydney Gregson, Marlie Packer, Alysha Corrigan, Lotte Sharp, Poppy Cleall, Liz Crake, Jess Breach and a May Campbell brace all crashed over the try line.

Comments

1 Comment
B
BC1812 3 days ago

I can’t see past Gloucester-Hartpury for the title. Saracens will be their final opponents. There are 5 other teams in the dogfight to make the top 4, but Trailfinders and Exeter will have to win a lot of their winter matches to build up a cushion as after 31 March and into any possible play-offs they will be depleted as they lose many of their overseas players that they rely on.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
