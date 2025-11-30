RugbyPass SVNS MVP tracker: NZ stars shine, Fiji and Japan make noise

RugbyPass SVNS Series writers will review each tournament this season with their MVP votes. Finn Morton, Ben Smith, Joe Harvey and Lachlan Grey weigh in with 3-2-1 votes towards the RugbyPass Men’s and Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard.

It only took Jorja Miller 15 seconds to make a point-scoring impact on the HSBC SVNS Series in 2025/26. Miller won a pilfer penalty, before some quick-thinking saw the Black Ferns Sevens vice-captain cross for the first try of the campaign.

Miller scored a double in New Zealand’s clinical 24-21 win over France in Pool A, stealing the show with a phenomenal performance. The reigning SVNS Series Player of the Year was a standout from start to finish, maintaining that form until the final whistle on day two.

VIDEO

Stacey Waaka, Kelsey Teneti and Risi Pouri-Lane made their mark with a try each in New Zealand’s 29-14 triumph over Australia, but Miller was a shining light yet again. The 21-year-old received Player of the Final honours, adding another two tries to her Dubai Sevens tally.

Four SVNS writers at RugbyPass agreed that Miller was best on ground throughout the event. In a 3-2-1 voting system, all four gave the New Zealander maximum points, while Australia’s Maddison and Teagan Levi also polled well.

Try-scoring phenomenon Maddison Levi scored five tries on day one, including a powerful score against Japan in pool play – throwing a defender to the side en route to the try line. Levi crossed for another try in the semi-finals, but almost uncharacteristically didn’t score in the decider.

Levi set a new record last season with 15 tries at the Dubai Sevens. This season, younger sister Teagan was especially impactful as a playmaking threat, recording three tries on the opening day and multiple try assists throughout the event.

Australia Sevens Women’s coach Tim Walsh revealed in a broadcast interview, which you can watch on RugbyPass TV, that Teagan is looking to become a 14-minute player. The 22-year-old is already a world-class playmaker, so this could come as a warning to opposing teams.

Miller clocked in with a maximum 12 votes, while Maddison Levi ranks in second place with five. New Zealand’s Mahina Paul is equal third with two votes after two impressive performances on day two, including a double in the 31-5 semi-final win against Japan.



Teagan Levi shares third spot, while Teneti is a spot back in equal fifth. Teneti spoke on the SVNS Series broadcast about her new role in the Black Ferns Sevens this season, stepping up as a game-driver in the absence of some experienced SVNS veterans.

Hanako Utsumi earned one vote after starring in Japan’s run to a third-place finish, while Reapi Ulunisau is perhaps unlucky to not have received more than one vote. Ulunisau scored a hat-trick on day one, and beat Miller with fast-feet to score during a clash with New Zealand on Sunday.

The men’s draw was a bit more contentious, but there was still a clear MVP from Dubai, with Akuila Rokolisoa starring as the All Blacks Sevens claimed their first title since the 2023/24 season. Rokolisoa received eight votes, two more than teammate Brady Rush in second.

Australia’s Dietrich Roache returned to the SVNS Series after missing the entire 2024/25 season with a knee injury. Roache scored tries against Spain, New Zealand and Great Britain, and recorded multiple try assists as well.

Wallace Charlie debuted for Australia at the World Championship in Los Angeles earlier this year, and the 2024 Global Youth Sevens MVP is already making a difference – with two writers giving the young talent votes, finishing with three overall.

Henry Hutchison and Maurice Longbottom also impressed from Australia, but didn’t record any votes from this particular tournament.

Viwa Naduvalo and Pilipo Bukayaro from Fiji clocked in with two votes and one point respectively. Naduvalo was especially impressive on day two, scoring a hat-trick in a semi-final defeat to New Zealand, and adding more tries to his tally in the bronze playoff.

Next up, Cape Town on December 6-7.

RugbyPass SVNS Series MVP 3-2-1 votes – Dubai

Finn Morton

Men: Akuila Rokilosa (New Zealand), Dietrich Roache (Australia), Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Teagan Levi (Australia), Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand)

Joe Harvey

Men: Brady Rush (New Zealand), Dietrich Roache (Australia), Pilipo Bukayaro (Fiji)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Maddison Levi (Australia), Hanako Utsumi (Japan)

Ben Smith

Men: Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand), Wallace Charlie (Australia), Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Mahina Maul (New Zealand), Maddison Levi (Australia)

Lachlan Grey

Men: Brady Rush (New Zealand), Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand), Wallace Charlie (Australia)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Maddison Levi (Australia), Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji)

RugbyPass Men’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand) – 8 votes

Brady Rush (New Zealand) – 6 votes

Dietrich Roache (Australia) – 4 votes

Wallace Charlie (Australia) – 3 votes

Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji) – 2 votes

Pilipo Bukayaro (Fiji) – 1 vote

RugbyPass Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Jorja Miller (New Zealand) – 12 votes

Maddison Levi (Australia) – 5 votes

Teagan Levi (Australia), Mahina Paul (New Zealand) – 2 votes

Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand), Hanako Utsumi (Japan), Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji) – 1 vote