Sevens

Commentator identifies where the Black Ferns Sevens shone in Dubai

Jorja Miller of New Zealand tackles Bienne Terita of Australia in the Cup Final during the HSBC Sevens tournament on November 30, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

With both Kiwi Sevens teams claiming victory in the opening HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai, it’s safe to say the momentum going into this weekend’s Cape Town leg is all in favour of the two New Zealand teams from down under.

The All Blacks Sevens side have been drawn the hosts in Pool A, South Africa, alongside Dubai bronze-medallists Fiji, and Great Britain, while for Cory Sweeney’s Black Ferns Sevens, they will once again take on the USA in pool play, as well as Great Britain and Fijiana in Pool A.

Heading into the 2025-26 SVNS Series campaign, the squad were without three of their most important and experienced players in Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Michaela Brake, therefore the Dubai tournament was crucial in giving people opportunities ahead of a long season.

HSBC SVNS Series commentator Karl Te Nana explained to Scotty & Izzy on Sport Nation that the squad have adjusted well to losing all of that experience, and that he believes the squad were “playing angry” in Dubai.

“I’ve been staying with the Women’s side here in Dubai over the weekend, Cory Sweeney spoke to our production crew before kick off, and gave us insights in how they approached this weekend. He said we’ve got to adjust, and that they’ve lost a lot of the IQ and IP with Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman-Wicckliffe and Michaela Brake.

“So they’re trying to find new ways, I think they adjusted. And to me, they played angry and I think they showed out, especially defensively and in that final against Australia, I think defensively, they reapplied a lot of pressure,” Te Nana told Sport Nation.

Not only do the Black Ferns Sevens lose Hirini’s playing skills, they also lose the on-field leadership in big moments, something that Te Nana believes will come over time for both Risi Pouri-Lane and Jorja Miller.

“Risi has captained the side before in the absence of Hirini so I think this weekend it was more just getting their sevens lungs back as they’ve been in the bottom of rucks for the last three months now in the 15’s game, so it took a little while to adjust, but in the final, she really showed up.

“I’ll be honest, on the first day, she [Miller] got them those two wins but she could sort of just play a little bit more free and a little bit wider, and then the final when you have someone like that doing special things in tough periods. I think that’s what gives everyone else confidence, and that’s what those two in particular do for each other,” Te Nana said on Scotty & Izzy.

1 Comment
C
Cantab 10 days ago

The performances of both the men’s and women’s teams augers well for this year’s competition. The men appear to have recaptured the mojo that was sadly lacking last year. The women continue the good work of last season despite the absence of 3 star players and a hearty well done to their replacements who ably continued the momentum.

u
unknown 12 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 52 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
