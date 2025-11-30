Commentator identifies where the Black Ferns Sevens shone in Dubai

With both Kiwi Sevens teams claiming victory in the opening HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai, it’s safe to say the momentum going into this weekend’s Cape Town leg is all in favour of the two New Zealand teams from down under.

The All Blacks Sevens side have been drawn the hosts in Pool A, South Africa, alongside Dubai bronze-medallists Fiji, and Great Britain, while for Cory Sweeney’s Black Ferns Sevens, they will once again take on the USA in pool play, as well as Great Britain and Fijiana in Pool A.

Heading into the 2025-26 SVNS Series campaign, the squad were without three of their most important and experienced players in Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Michaela Brake, therefore the Dubai tournament was crucial in giving people opportunities ahead of a long season.

HSBC SVNS Series commentator Karl Te Nana explained to Scotty & Izzy on Sport Nation that the squad have adjusted well to losing all of that experience, and that he believes the squad were “playing angry” in Dubai.

“I’ve been staying with the Women’s side here in Dubai over the weekend, Cory Sweeney spoke to our production crew before kick off, and gave us insights in how they approached this weekend. He said we’ve got to adjust, and that they’ve lost a lot of the IQ and IP with Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman-Wicckliffe and Michaela Brake.

“So they’re trying to find new ways, I think they adjusted. And to me, they played angry and I think they showed out, especially defensively and in that final against Australia, I think defensively, they reapplied a lot of pressure,” Te Nana told Sport Nation.

Not only do the Black Ferns Sevens lose Hirini’s playing skills, they also lose the on-field leadership in big moments, something that Te Nana believes will come over time for both Risi Pouri-Lane and Jorja Miller.

“Risi has captained the side before in the absence of Hirini so I think this weekend it was more just getting their sevens lungs back as they’ve been in the bottom of rucks for the last three months now in the 15’s game, so it took a little while to adjust, but in the final, she really showed up.

“I’ll be honest, on the first day, she [Miller] got them those two wins but she could sort of just play a little bit more free and a little bit wider, and then the final when you have someone like that doing special things in tough periods. I think that’s what gives everyone else confidence, and that’s what those two in particular do for each other,” Te Nana said on Scotty & Izzy.