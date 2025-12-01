Tess Feury column: Leicester's rugby sorority house, Thanksgiving and underdog belief

As final whistle blew at York Community Stadium in York, a feeling of numbness overtook me. Although a 60-0 dominant win over Samoa and the highest scoreline produced by a USA Women’s Eagles squad in over 30 years, deep down we knew it probably wasn’t enough to make it out of pool play. Our Rugby World Cup dream was now out of our hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

For months, or years for some of us, the focus had been clear: push our Eagles squad as far as possible on the World Cup stage. But sport is ruthless and this time our story ended earlier than hoped.

Throughout the tournament we had moments of brilliance, but moments aren’t enough at a World Cup. Honestly, it hurt. You don’t go into a tournament like that expecting to be home early. But you also don’t get better by sulking, only by learning.

VIDEO

There are two directions you can go after disappointment: backwards or forward. And with the challenging year of rugby I had, I knew that going backwards was not an option for me.

In the quiet after the World Cup storm, another chapter waited to begin the 2025/26 Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) season.

It was now time to carry the World Cup momentum into the PWR season. And me for, this meant vice captaining Leicester Tigers as we headed into our third premiership season as a squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Feury (@tessfeury) ADVERTISEMENT

Individually, the Rugby World Cup brought intensity and pressure, but Leicester Tigers presented energy and possibility. With Tigers, I have a chance to build something new, to challenge myself in fresh ways, and to play the kind of rugby that reminds me of why I fell in love with the sport in the first place.

Walking into our training facility on my first session back, it immediately felt different than my previous seasons. It felt lively.

This season we have a whole new coaching staff and a lot of new players. Our clubhouse got an update, and our field was reseeded. Everything is brighter and everyone is eager to do their share and make this season something worth talking about.

Our opening game of the PWR season took us away to Sale, in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,000 people. A few minutes before half time, we were already down by a couple of tries. The match was scrappy and physical, exactly what you’d expect on opening weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of nowhere, my USA team mate Kristin Bitter scooped up a loose ball and darted toward the line with real intent. One quick breakdown later, and Georgie Lingham managed to free her hands in contact and pop an offload my way. I took it at pace and finished in the corner. We had just scored our first try of the season. Pure joy.

As we headed into the changing rooms, the only word I could use to describe the mood was belief. Even though the scoreboard wasn’t in our favour, every single person in that room truly believed we were still in it.

We came out for the second half and kept our foot on the pedal. Bit by bit, we worked our way up field and into the 22. Kristin dropped the ball onto her boot and sent a low, driving cross-field kick toward my edge. Instinct took over me.

One moment I was tracking the ball and the next, I was flying through a gap at full pace, catching it on the full and running it in untouched. Again—pure joy.

Proof that this team could do it. We could score. We could fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leicester Tigers Women’s (@tigerswomens)

We went on to lose that match, but the belief and the refusal to give up inspired me far more than the final result ever could.

I want to enjoy my rugby this season and play with joy, not fear. And this squad has given me the freedom to express myself and do exactly that.

In Leicester, I’m living with 12 other teammates in what can only be described as a rugby sorority house. A big, busy, laughter-filled home with eight nationalities under one roof. It’s chaotic in the best way. Someone is always cooking, someone else is blasting music, singing, and every night turns into a mini hang out.

As one of three Americans in the house, we naturally took it upon ourselves to make sure the house celebrated Thanksgiving. Most of the girls had never experienced one, so we went all in.

Everyone picked a traditional American dish to make. The marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes and corn bread became everyone’s favourite. I even carved a turkey for the first time. We put American football on the TV and had so much fun explaining the rules and traditions.

Being away from home during the holidays can be tough, but this group has made the distance feel a little smaller. Through the shared meals, the laughs and the new traditions, this rugby house has quickly become a home for me.

As we head into another block of games, the mission remains the same—fuel our underdog story, improve week to week, and make a mark no one expected us to make. There’s a grit in this group and a belief that doesn’t need big statements or flashy predictions.

We show it in the way we train, the way we look after each other, and the way we choose to compete every single weekend, despite the challenges.

And while the memory of my World Cup journey with the USA still flickers in the background of my head, it no longer feels like an ending for me.

This season is about growth, fight, and proving that Leicester Tigers Women are here to do more than just take part. We’re here to surprise people. And with this team, and this club behind us, the belief is real.