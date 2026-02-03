Northern Edition
Wales' Gwenllian Pyrs: Mornings on the farm and afternoons on the pitch

PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 29: Gwenllian Pyrs of Wales during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match between Italy and Wales at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on April 29, 2023 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

At home in rural Wales the mornings for Gwenllian Pyrs begin long before the whistle blows on a rugby pitch.

There are sheep to check on, dogs to feed and the quiet rhythm of regular farm life that has shaped Pyrs into who she is today.

However, with over half a century of caps since making her debut in 2017, the Welsh international loosehead is used to balancing the demands of elite rugby with the realities of life on the farm, having been raised on one in Conwy, North Wales.

VIDEO

And if there is one passion alongside playing rugby and representing her country, it’s sheepdogs. Breeding and herding sheepdogs was never a hobby for her; it was simply a part of everyday life.

“I don’t really remember a time when I wasn’t involved with sheepdogs. Growing up on the farm, helping gather sheep, working the hills, being around the yard all the time,” said the 27-year-old.

“From a young age I was watching my father work and train the dogs and learning with him and then when I was nine I got my own sheepdog puppy, Eryri Fflei and she was the start of the line I’ve got now, she’s a great grandmother to Eryri Dot which I have now.

“What still draws me in is the partnership aspect – it’s about trust, communication and patience. You’re constantly learning and every dog is different like people really, everyone’s different in their own way and learns in different ways.

“There’s something really grounding about working dogs; it keeps me connected to home and to where I come from.”

Even though her rugby career has taken her far beyond the farm gates, she still finds a way of balancing elite sport with farming life, although it is no easy task.

“It can be pretty full-on at times, especially during lambing and over summer. I’m a professional rugby player now so most of my time goes to rugby, but I’m at home on the farm when I’m with the club,” said the Sale Sharks prop.

“Mornings usually start early with the dogs and farm jobs – feeding, checking sheep and getting some training done with the dogs when I can.

“Then it’s straight into rugby training, gym sessions or recovery work depending on the schedule. A lot of it comes down to being flexible – farming doesn’t always stick to a timetable. It’s busy, but I’ve grown up that way, so it feels quite normal to juggle different responsibilities.”

Her life is at a pace she’s always known – busy, physical and demanding. A few traits and skills that translate seamlessly into the professional world of rugby.

In terms of competition and mindset, her sheepdog trials share familiar echoes with rugby but both bring different kinds of pressures.

“They’re very different, but there are similarities too. Sheepdog trials are quiet and intense, it’s just you, the dog and the sheep and everything feels very exposed.

“You have a lot of time to think, which can add pressure. Rugby is obviously more physical and chaotic and you share the pressure with teammates.

“But in both, preparation is key. If you’ve put the work in beforehand, you trust yourself and in trials you trust your dog to do the job and trust what commands you give them, just like you trust your teammates on the pitch.”

It seems as though, the sense of shared responsibility was ingrained from an early age, growing up as one of ten – sport and farming were both family affairs.

“Growing up in such a big family definitely shaped me. We always used to be involved in all different kinds of sports and would go out on the field to play around.

“You learn quickly about teamwork, resilience and pulling your weight, whether that’s on the farm or in sport. There’s a strong sense of accountability; everyone has a role and you don’t want to let each other down.

“That’s something I take onto the rugby pitch, working hard for the team, being reliable and not shying away in tough moments.”

Rugby itself wasn’t always seen as a pathway. She only began taking it seriously when her local club, Nant Conway RFC, set up an under-18s girls’ team.

“Rugby wasn’t something I really saw as a pathway because I only started playing and it wasn’t a professional sport in the women’s game yet. I think the belief came gradually, through being selected, improving and being believed in by my family, friends and coaches and also realising I could compete at higher levels.

“Opportunities opened up for me along the way and I had to take them. But when I had the call offering me a full time contract, I couldn’t believe it.”

And the dream got bigger for Pyrs when her younger sister Alaw was also selected in Sean Lynn’s World Cup squad and they took to the field together- something she never thought would happen.

“Growing up, because we were eight years apart we didn’t really play sports together in competitions, only on the field back home with everyone so to share the pitch at a high level was something we never really imagined as kids.

“It was a really proud moment as a family when she got called into the squad and then received her first cap, although it was a bitter sweet moment on her first cap as she got onto the field against Scotland (during the 2025 World Cup), as I came off the field.”

Pyrs reflects on how the winless World Cup campaign for Wales was a tough pill to swallow.

“Emotionally it was a rollercoaster- pride, excitement, nerves and sometimes disappointment.

“Representing your country at that level carries immense pressure, but also an incredible privilege. Physically it’s extremely demanding. It’s hard to fully explain if you haven’t lived it – you feel the intensity, the gruelling schedule and the mental and emotional toll alongside the physical strain.

“Balancing training, matches and personal relationships adds another layer of challenge. But it’s also where you grow the most, both as a player and as a person and having good people around you makes it much easier to handle.”

For upcoming young players, especially those from rural or farming backgrounds, Pyrs has a simple message.

“I’d say don’t see your background as a limitation – it’s actually a strength and something unique you bring to the table. Growing up on a farm gives you work ethic, resilience, and practical problem-solving skills that translate really well into rugby.

“It won’t always be easy to balance both; sometimes you have to make hard choices, but if you’re committed and willing to ask for support, it’s possible.

“Most importantly, back yourself and take opportunities when they come, you don’t have to give up where you’re from to chase where you want to go.”

Wales kick off their 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign at the Principality Stadium on Saturday 11th April against Scotland.

