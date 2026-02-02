Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

RWC 2027 schedule: 5 high-stakes matches on the road to the Round of 16

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: Quinn Tupaea of the All Blacks celebrates a try during the The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between Australia Wallabies and New Zealand All Blacks at Optus Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images)

Looking at the Rugby World Cup 2027 schedule, it won’t take long for supporters lucky enough to be out in Australia to get a proper feel for the action. Within four days of the tournament kicking off in Perth on October 1st, all 24 participating nations will have taken to the field.

Whereas in the past, supporters of some teams had to bide their time before fully investing in the action, Australia 2027 will move forward faster than Men’s Rugby World Cup joint-record try-scorer Bryan Habana in full flight.

Over those first four days, venues from Adelaide to Sydney, and every stop in between except Stadium Australia, which is being held back for the blockbuster clash between the Wallabies and the All Blacks, will be a cacophony of noise and colour.

While all 36 pool matches are bound to have countless subplots, we’ve picked out five matches, in chronological order, which, for differing reasons, are high stakes matches in their own right on the journey to the newly-introduced Round of 16.

Plan your tournament – all the fixture dates, venues and KO times can be found here>>

Saturday, October 1st, Perth Stadium: Australia vs Hong Kong China 

As befits tradition, Rugby World Cup hosts Australia have the honour of kicking off the tournament.

Only twice before have tournament hosts fallen at the first hurdle – England (12-18 vs New Zealand) in 1991 and France (12-17 v Argentina) in 2007 – and a win for debutants Hong Kong China would unquestionably be the biggest upset in Rugby World Cup history.

While most would consider the result of this match as a foregone conclusion, there is a lot at stake, not only for the hosts, as they’ll want to set their stall out from the word go, but also their opponents.

In reality, the best the Asian qualifiers can hope for is to show the rugby world that they deserve their place at the game’s marquee tournament, and a credible performance on their Rugby World Cup debut would put any dispute to bed.

Hong Kong China will become the 11th new team to compete at a Rugby World Cup since the original 16-team line-up in 1987, and for that reason alone, it’s a must-watch game.

Saturday, October 2nd, Adelaide Oval: Wales vs Zimbabwe 

Most people will expect Wales to rack up a cricket score against Zimbabwe at the home of Sir Don Bradman. But, as things stand, it’s a fixture that beleaguered Wales fans will arguably fear the most.

Zimbabwe, who’ll be making their first Men’s Rugby World Cup appearance since 1991 in Adelaide, play with real freedom, which makes them dangerous opponents, especially in a no-lose situation.

If first-game nerves get the better of Wales, Zimbabwe have the pace in their backline to capitalise on mistakes on the counterattack, as their performances in last year’s Rugby Africa Cup-winning campaign showed.

The teams have met three times previously, all in the 1990s, with Wales winning by an average margin of 29 points.

On the face of it, Wales should win by a similar margin again, if not more, but memories of Western Samoa are never far away in the minds of Welsh supporters when approaching so-called David vs Goliath clashes.

Monday, October 4th, Newcastle Stadium: Fiji v Spain 

It could be a Manic Monday in Newcastle. To be fair, it’s hard to think of a better way to start the week than watching the Flying Fijians strut their stuff.

Recognised as one of the most exciting teams on the planet for their love of keeping the ball alive and in hand, Fiji have lit up many a tournament since receiving a late invite to the inaugural tournament in 1987. Some of the best players in the world adorn the famous white jersey, and no Rugby World Cup would be complete without their presence.

Ordinarily, you’d expect this to be a banker match for the Islanders. However, Los Leones ran Fiji very close in their last meeting in Malaga in November, going down 41-33, but only after Fiji scored 10 points in the last seven minutes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Also, Spain are in form, ranking almost as high as they’ve ever been, plus they’ll be desperate to make up for lost time, as Australia 2027 will be their first Men’s Rugby World Cup since 1999.

Getting a good result against Fiji would seriously boost Spain’s chance of making it through to the Round of 16 as one of the best best third-placed sides.

RWC 2027

Friday, October 9th, Stadium Australia: Australia vs New Zealand 

There’s no looking past this one.

A seismic clash awaits as the countries that co-hosted the very first Rugby World Cup in 1987 come together in the pool stages for the first time in the tournament’s history. All four previous Rugby World Cup meetings occurred deep in the tournament, with three at the semi-final stage and the fourth, New Zealand’s 34-17 win in the 2015 final, the most recent encounter.

As they’re currently on an 11-match winning run against the Wallabies in all competitions, dating back to November 2020, New Zealand will go into the match as strong favourites and possibly with an ex-Wallaby head coach leading them.

While Joe Schmidt has ruled himself out of the running to replace Scott Robertson, Dave Rennie is reported to be firmly in the running for one of the most coveted and pressured jobs in world rugby.

Top spot in Pool A almost certainly awaits the winner.

Saturday, October 16th, Stadium Australia: England vs Wales 

England return to the scene of their greatest-ever triumph, the 20-17 extra-time win over Australia in 2003, which saw them become the first, and to date, only northern hemisphere team to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

It will be an emotional night for the supporters who saw Jonny Wilkinson drop-kick them to glory in the 82,000-capacity arena, while England team manager Richard Hill, who started the final at blindside flanker, will no doubt be taken back a couple of decades when he sets foot inside the ground again.

England will hope to return to the tournament’s biggest venue four weeks later, for the final on November 14th, and a win against Wales would undoubtedly make that task easier to navigate.

Winning Pool F would result in either England or Wales avoiding falling in reigning champions South Africa’s half of the draw in the knock-outs, assuming the two-time defending champions leave Pool B victorious.

Taking ancient rivalries into a new setting adds a different dimension to historic fixtures such as these, and Wales always seem to raise their game against England at Rugby World Cups, which only adds to the appeal.

The only time they’ve previously met in the pool stages was in 2015, when Wales defied pre-match predictions and won at Twickenham, to effectively end the host nation’s tournament.

N
Nickers 4 days ago

A loss to Australia in the pool would make NZ’s tournament slightly better.


The prize for winning the pool is the toughest possible knockout games: QF vs. SA, then a likely SF vs France.


Lose the pool and get: R16 vs Japan, QF vs England (or Italy), SF vs Ireland/Argentina.


A repeat of the 2019 world cup where winning the pool gave us a much harder road to the final.

K
Karlos G 3 days ago

Rubbish we’re either good enough to beat every team put in front of us, not strategise to drop a game, that’s a weak mindset!

I
Icefarrow 5 days ago

What a lacklustre opening to a World Cup. I’ll be shocked if Kiss even fields a second-string team, let alone a first.

P
PB 4 days ago

Hmmm and go in cold against the AB’s with his best side? That might not be particularly smart.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CM 7 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Yeah Scotland gave away a few unnecessary pens themselves. Like Turner clearing out a guy with no arms. That’s pretty unnecessary I would have thought.

10 Go to comments
c
cw 8 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yes excited about what JJ can bring too. I think I have seen that article. More balanced than most. I was perplexed that they would be worrying about what a coach does in the coaching box - anyone see Rassie or the Melbourne Storm coach in full flight!

247 Go to comments
J
JC 8 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Ya, on a one off game you’d probably fancy Fiji at the moment. Though if Wales had Morgan and Refell back over 3 games it would be tight.

7 Go to comments
G
GRB13 13 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

South Africa played with 14 men for 90% of the game.

10 Go to comments
J
JC 13 minutes ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

The most embarrassing thing about it Eric is that he won’t admit, acknowledge or have any pride in it?! Imagine coming on here denying where you come from and support. The complete lack of backbone, integrity and balls is cowardly but unsurprising. Though you’re dead right, he certainly fits a ‘type’……..

43 Go to comments
f
fl 14 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

7 quite generous for Marcus Smith!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I would have before he went to NFL, where he was a lighter, better balanced runner, he’s a bit heavier since he came back and doesn’t have the same level of agility.

247 Go to comments
u
unknown 16 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Italy 100% deserved the win.

10 Go to comments
G
GRB13 17 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I reckon Fiji 🇫🇯 would take Wales.

7 Go to comments
S
SB 22 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Yep, easy to sit in a seat and criticise.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 22 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Quesada, Galthié and Contepomi are 3 of the best international coaches in the world after Rassie.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 23 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Don’t be surprised to see them beat England now. Selecting Jamie Ritchie would give them a better chance of that.

4 Go to comments
S
SB 24 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

So impressed with the Italians.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 28 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

What I am saying is the players shouldn’t have any intent, they simply need to stop doing it. It’s just going to end in a really bad outcome.

247 Go to comments
J
JC 31 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Australia are woeful and cannon fodder. While Argentina are about the same level as Scotland, maybe Ireland. So ya, it’s pretty similar. While the rest of the pacific nations and Japan are at the Welsh level. Some easy games all round.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah well said, it’s where and how the mass is used that counts. Getting slightly less collective mass to a breakdown or maul faster than slight more bigger opponents.

Razor built some good concepts and I’m excited to see how JJ follows through with them. Weve both talked about big athletic back rows for the ABs that could still acheive at all aspects of play.



...

247 Go to comments
J
JW 39 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

It’s the age old problem of the balance of tight fives scrummaging ability. World Rugby should change scrums back to what they where and are meant to be (the use of penalties to enforce behavour has failed and should be discontinued) and then selection will be back to all shapes and sizes, but currently a Super Rugby coach could well find himself being punished by selecting Test quality props in his side, and be extention, if that continues it to going to discourage Test quality props etc from being developed as well.

Right now I think it might be worth adding scrums back into certain facets, especially if they can discover circumstances where say 1 minute add breaks/timeouts can occur without a disruption into positive sequences of play. Say for example the sequence in the England v All Black game where England had made there way to the ABs 22 but could not gain further momentum and Steward had a collision that saw the ref stop play. England were awarded the scrum and play resumed after a minute or more it took to remove Steward from the field and then proceeded to shunt the All Blacks sideways, causing the blindside and number 8 to get stuck in the scrum and the resulting blindside overlap have no cover coming across to stop them.



...

14 Go to comments
C
CM 41 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

No surprise the armchair experts came out after a loss and bagged selections. I thought Townsend picked a team that was spot on and not sure Graham, Kinghorn or DvDM would have made all that much difference. The conditions didnt allow for those guys to come into the game. Scotland lost that game at the set piece and as a result of two pieces of ill-discipline. The Ashman high tackle inside the 22 when they already had a penalty themselves, plus the Turner yellow card. If I was Finn, Id have walked up to Turner and said, ‘thanks for costing us the game’.

3 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 43 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

All the rule changes are excellent, but I doubt it will have any impact on the North Hemisphere dictatorship, which SA is part of, and their imposition of NFL rugby. They want a rigidly structured, set piece based, kick and defense dominated game that is, at its core, absolutely opposed to speed and innovation, and have legislated that for decades.

The Northern Hemisphere administrators and officials, the people who control the game in their own interests, certainly not the interests of rugby around the world, are all just different forms of Matthieu Raynal. Only the accents and the insults are different. As you can see from the comments from their supporters here.



...

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 45 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Townsend is always focussed on England. He overlooked Italy and it came back to bite him. It’s also what holds Scotland back in the Six Nations. Success needs to be more than winning the Calcutta Cup

4 Go to comments
