The potential route to the Rugby World Cup final for the top 6 teams
The 2027 Rugby World Cup pools have now been confirmed, and teams can start plotting their routes to the deeper stages of the competition.
For the first time ever, the upcoming instalment of the competition in Australia will be expanded to 24 teams, up from 20, and therefore has undergone a change in format. Whereas the previous six iterations of the tournament since 2003 have seen four pools of five, with the winner of each pool playing a runner-up in the quarter-finals, 2027 will be slightly more complex, with six pools of four and teams qualifying for the round of 16.
Four of the best-performing third-place finishers will play the winners from Pools A, B, C and D, determined by their finish in the pool stages, whereas the winners of Pool E and F will play the runner-up from Pools D and B, respectively.
The top six teams in the world – South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France and Argentina – earned Band 1 seedings in the draw and have therefore not been pooled with one another.
So here is the route each side in the top six could expect on the way to the World Cup final. Of course, every tournament is full of upsets, but here are their journeys assuming results go according to world rankings.
South Africa
The reigning champions have been drawn in Pool B alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania, and very few would bet against them topping their pool. That will lead to a round of 16 meeting with the third place from either Pool D, Pool E or Pool F. That will likely be Uruguay or Portugal from Pool D, USA or Samoa from Pool E or probably Tonga from Pool F. Either way, a win for the Boks seems likely.
The quarter-finals are where it gets very tricky for South Africa, as they would face the winner of Pool A, which will either be tournament hosts Australia or the All Blacks. The winner of Pool E is the likely opponent in the semi-finals, which should be France, according to the current rankings. A victory over Les Bleus would send the Boks to the final again, where we assume they will meet the top-ranked side in the other half of the draw, which is currently England. A tough ask for the Springboks, but those are the three teams they defeated in the knockout stages on the way to lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in 2023.
South Africa’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final
Round of 16: Uruguay/USA/Tonga
Quarter-final: New Zealand
Semi-final: France
Final: England
New Zealand
The All Blacks have been drawn in Pool A alongside tournament hosts Australia, Chile and Hong Kong China. That offers a tantalising match-up in the pools, which will be hard to call, but on rankings and their current head-to-head record – the All Blacks have won their past 11 encounters – one would assume the three-time champions will top their pool.
That would set up a round of 16 clash with third place from Pool C, Pool E or Pool F, which will likely be Spain from Pool C, USA or Samoa from Pool E, or probably Tonga from Pool F. Victory there would bring a likely blockbuster quarter-final against reigning champions South Africa.
A victory over the Boks would earn a semi-final against France for the All Blacks, then a potential final against England, all three of whom have beaten them at the previous two World Cups.
New Zealand’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final
Round of 16: Spain/USA/Tonga
Quarter-final: South Africa
Semi-final: France
Final: England
England
England have been drawn in Pool F alongside Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe, and are in one of two pools (alongside Pool E) which, theoretically, will not meet a team in the top six until the quarter-finals. Conversely, they will not meet a third-place pool finisher at all.
Wales, of course, beat England in the pool stages of their last World Cup encounter in 2015, but England should likely progress as pool winners based on their current standings. That would mean a round of 16 clash with Pool B runner-up, which will likely be one of Italy or Georgia.
Victory in the round of 16 would lead to a meeting with the runner-up from Pool A, which will likely be tournament hosts Australia. Beating the Wallabies on Australian soil, as they did in the 2003 World Cup final, would result in a semi-final against either the winner of Pool C or the winner of Pool D, which will be one of Argentina or Ireland. That is extremely hard to call, particularly two years out, but current rankings suggest that it will be Ireland’s victory. A win there would set up a meeting with South Africa in the final, who beat England at the same stage in 2007 and 2019.
England’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final
Round of 16: Italy
Quarter-final: Australia
Semi-final: Ireland
Final: South Africa
Ireland
Ireland have been drawn in Pool D alongside Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal, which will please Andy Farrell as Scotland have never beaten Ireland under Gregor Townsend. It is in no way a foregone conclusion, but Ireland should expect to win Pool D, which would see them progress to the round of 16 where they will play third place from Pool B, Pool E or Pool F, which will likely be either Georgia from Pool B, the USA or Samoa from Pool E, or Tonga from Pool F.
A round of 16 win would bring a quarter-final against the winner of Pool C, which currently would be Argentina. A first-ever World Cup quarter-final victory for Ireland would set up a semi-final against England, before a potential final against South Africa.
Ireland’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final
Round of 16: Georgia/USA/Tonga
Quarter-final: Argentina
Semi-final: England
Final: South Africa
France
Like England, France are also in a pool where they should avoid a top six team until the quarter-final. Les Bleus are drawn in Pool E alongside Japan, the USA and Samoa, which they will feel confident about winning. That would give them a round of 16 fixture with the runner-up of Pool D, which will likely be Scotland.
A win over Scotland will set up a meeting with the winner of a clash between Pool C runner-up, likely Fiji, and Pool F runner-up, likely Wales. That is another devilish one to call, but Fiji are currently ranked higher than Wales.
Victory against the Fijians would secure a semi-final showdown with South Africa. Toppling the reigning champions could create a northern hemisphere final for the first time, either against Ireland, or, based on rankings, Le Crunch against England.
France’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final
Round of 16: Scotland
Quarter-final: Fiji
Semi-final: South Africa
Final: England
Argentina
Having earned a Band 1 seeding after qualifying in the top six, Argentina have been drawn with Fiji, Spain and Canada in Pool C, which they will be favourites to win.
Winning Pool C will book a round of 16 tie with third place from either Pool A, likely Chile, Pool E, likely USA or Samoa, or Pool F, likely Tonga, which the Pumas will back themselves to win. That would bring a quarter-final against Pool D winners, which will be Ireland as things stand.
A quarter-final victory over Ireland, which Argentina achieved the last time the two sides met at the World Cup in the 2015 quarter-finals, would set up a semi-final with England.
Defeating the English would send Argentina to their first-ever World Cup final, where South Africa will likely be waiting for them.
Argentina’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final
Round of 16: Chile/USA/Tonga
Quarter-final: Ireland
Semi-final: England
Final: South Africa
World Rugby have screwed the pooch with this RWC 2027 format and “bogus” draw. Just imagine, the Boks can cruise through their 3 group games as training runs lose 2 and win 1 and end 3rd in pool B, then still fresh - play (and beat) the Scots or the Irish in the round of 16. Next, face Argentina in the QF followed by England or Australia in the SF. Setting up a final against the All Blacks. Bokbefok, this would really be something.
We need two upsets in the group stages to balance out the draw somewhat. Firstly, Australia should use their home ground advantage and catch the All Blacks cold and secondly I’d like to see Scotland can pip Ireland to top their group. Neither of these are out of the realm of possibility.
If this happens, likely matchups would then see RSA vs Aus, Eng vs NZ, Arg vs Sco, France vs Ireland and Fiji vs Wales. These would all be fairly balanced matchups (if you give Aus a boost for home ground advantage), with the first 3 happening in the Quarter-Finals and the latter 2 in the round of 16.
Would have been ideal if France vs Ireland was the other Quarter, but not really possible with the way the draw panned out, but the winner of that round of 16, would then have a significantly easier quarter (Wales/Fiji).
For the conspiracy theorists:
Was the 2023 draw different?
Yes. The 2023 world cup separated out the 4 top seeds, 4 second band etc seeds as would logically follow with a 4 pool situation.
Who were the top seeds?
So the 4 top seeds were SA/NZ/ENG/WAL
WTF were Wales doing there?
The rankings for the 2023 draw were supposed to be frozen 3 years out when top 4 were SA/NZ/ENG/IRE
Due to the fact that some countries played less rugby than others during Covid year of 2019-2020 it was decided to use the rankings at the end of the 2019 tournament ergo 4 years before.
As there was much improvement after 2019 by the likes of France, Ireland, Scotland etc. It means that the top 5 could end up fighting for 4 QF places if Murphy’s Law applied to the draw. We can agree Murphy’s Law applied
What was different in 2027?
6 Pools of 4 so 6 pool winners. They copied the soccer model of 6 pool winners which didn’t fit the knockout 2^^x model. It doesn’t matter in soccer as all the top 6 and beyond are contenders. In rugby the depth is not as defined and it would have been better to apply a different albeit more complicated system to accommodate that.
That would be more susceptible to questions, conspiracy theories perhaps.
They are the facts as far as I’m aware.
It is long way to the start of RWC and many things can happens. There is this new competition and will be a Rugby Championship in 2027. We are talking injuries, suspensions , change of coaches, ect. With the picture we have today I agree with most of the comments on ABs and SA having a heavier road than France and England. But I think that you must develop depth in order to make it to the finals and there I think SA has an advantage.
It is a shame there is not a Plate and Bowl comp. Just 2 extra games.
Agree. Great idea. It would accelerate the development of up and coming teams.
England struck gold. Only 2nd choice pack needed til SF
No, they will be playing Australia or New Zealand in the QF.
And we're back to the usual World Rugby fiasco. From what I can see this is almost as bad as 2023, which is quite an achievement for the fish-heads. They must be very proud.
The two teams they have punished, then the two teams they have privileged.
1. New Zealand. Equal worst draw in RWC history, as bad as SA's in 2023, which was atrocious. They have to play what will likely be a hard game against Australia, possibly first up, the best and most physically demanding of the band 2 teams, a team that will improve between now and 2027. If NZ win, in the worst single piece of draw management in RWC history, as likely number 2 or 3 in the world they will have to play likely number 1 South Africa in a quarter final, which will be apocalyptic. Then a semi against another physically punishing team, France, likely number 4 or 5. Then likely number 3 or 2 England. If they reach the final they will be exhausted, having played 3 hard games. England won't be as tough as SA, but given that England will be very fresh, there will be little possibility of winning.
If NZ lose against Aussie they will likely have to play number 3 or 2 England in the quarter. Win there and they should however get into the final, only having to play a wildly erratic Argentina or a badly fading Ireland. They will also be a lot better shape in the final, having only played 2 hard games and not played SA. They could win on that route.
2. South Africa. In principle they have a tough pair of pool opponents, Italy and Georgia, but in all likelihood both will focus on each other rather than them. They will however be in the same situation as NZ after that, with likely world number 2 or 3 NZ in a quarter, then likely 4 or 5 France, then likely 2 or 3 England in the final, having played 2 hard games, and having had to beat NZ in a quarter. They won't be in as poor a state as NZ, but will be well behind England. And unlike NZ, there is no possibility of them being pushed to the other, much easier side of the draw.
3. England. Far and away the winner in the draw. If Wales don't make a major improvement in the next two years their group will be a joke. A round of 16 game against Italy will likely be only marginally more difficult. They will have a hard game against Australia or NZ in the quarter, but they will only have to play a wildly erratic Argentina or a badly fading Ireland in the semi. To get to the final they will only have to play one hard game, and will be in a very good state.
4. Argentina. A competitive group game against Fiji will be followed by an easy round of 16 game, then a quarter against a badly fading Ireland. A hard game likely against England will follow, but to get to the final that is the likely only hard game they will have to play.
In order to rectify this fiasco and save their blushes, World Rugby will be hoping that
A. NZ fade to fourth or worse, so they won't end up with a 1 v 2 or 3 quarter final farce. Unlikely.
B. France fall apart, and are well outside the Top 4 and are no real threat to the survivor of SA v NZ. Unlikely.
C. Wales improve significantly and are a proper opponent for England. Unlikely.
D. Italy make significant improvements and provide a much tougher game for England than they currently are capable of giving them. Unlikely.
E. Argentina and Ireland make significant improvements and impose a hard game in England in the semi. Unlikely.
South Africa 50% chance of winning RWC 2027, down 10%, England 40%, up 30%, NZ 10%, down 20%.
When Irish people and French complained about the draw in 2023 they were scorend and ridiculed by SA/NZ fans (after the QFs).
In 2023 both Ireland and Scotland had a tougher draw than SA (they had to play each other 6 days before the QF.)
Even though Ireland and France improved massively since 2019-2023, the actual rankings from 2019 were used. That meant Ireland and France with zero Knock Out winning caps in their team had to play triple world champs with 100s KO winning caps and full of world cup medalists.
You won’t get sympathy here.
Kind of agree and would put England as favourite right now. 2 from 2 in australia. Not since 1991 has a team beaten nz and gone on to win next week.
Worse, possibly just before an elimination game against Samoa or Tonga, brutal teams that always jump half a dozen rankings because this is the only period they get together.
Conversely South Africa might have it hard, because they might get softer opponents all through till the QF’s (which could of course be the toughest game), and we all remember that classic nail bitter of a game against Tonga when they won the Cup. Maybe they do get Tonga in Ro16 and get knocked out because theyre not ready for it?
What a horrific draw and world cup structure. Every pool is so easy, there will be no surprise knock outs.. and even if there was a chance of something interesting happening, they’d be into the pointless round of 16. The first 70% of the world cup will be so meaningless it wont even be worth watching.
What is world rugby up to
Disagree, 3 of the pools have great contests, for top spot, and all (?) for second. But yes, when the bands at 6 big, you can get miss matches like 1 vs 12 here. Very small chance but it’s just unlucky for SA.
Remember also that we have a wider (1 to 6 instead of 1 to 4) average between rankings, but get a knockout within a much more narrow and competitive margin in exchange for it.
Basically like any WC (any sport) ever.
Ouch that’s a nightmare draw for South Africa, lucky for everyone else theyve been handicapped.
Whats with the third placed finishers playing multiple different teams? If i believed it I’d have to change my mind and select whoever is playing two QFs at once.
Lets hope the guys from E and F finish first and second!
Common guys spell it out. Lacking the relevant information all the way through this media drive. Terrible.
Do we assume that the 3rd place finishers are assigned in order starting at Pool A? New Zealand or Australia will be hoping that either Wales or Tonga and finish top on points (3rd best), and that they take top draw for a good match up in Ro16. Perhaps even more importantly, doing so will take away the chance that SA can have any decent hit out before their elimination QF, as thankfully (for NZ and Aus) Samoa is on the other side. Perhaps Uruguay will be a good hitout by then though?
So 1 and 2 in the world meet in QF. What genius came up with this. World rankings are just a waste of time
Lots of complaining last year too until after the QFs then it changed to ‘complainers are whingers’.
In 2023 the rankings from literally the day after RWC 2019 were used so provably a waste of time. I would be in favour of keeping the top 4 apart until the semi. There is not the depth of strong teams like in soccer, so if you have a hard quarter final someone will have an easy one (France in this case).
Who knows which teams will be 1 and 2 in two years? As the picture we have today you are right, but things can change quickly .There are a lot of games to be played until the next RWC. The Rugby Championship will be played only a couple of month before the RWC, and that means injuries, suspensions , ect. So let’s wait and see.
Exactly it amazes me how moronic they are. Maybe it’s just to get a different winner for a change. England will be happy but it’s a way away so who knows where the teams will be at come 2027. Global rugby, tactics and player pools are very dynamic now days.
Haha I think we went on about this enough in every article, but I think I said it was like a 12% chance of happening…
France, England and Argentina three top seeds with considerably easier draws overall.
I thought the seeding system was supposed to push the top teams to opposite sides of the draw? And now we see South Africa and NZ in a likely QF. So as usual world rugby have stuffed it up just like last time.
Rassie will probably put in a twelve-man side against the Ities so they lose and miss the ABs in the QFs. But at least the whinging poms will again have an easy route to the final where hopefully they’ll get thrashed by the Boks once more. The smell coming from Wallieland is overwhelming.
No. Only ever two sides to the draw, more teams, more teams on your side of the draw = high chance of a matchup.
I’m not really too sure why they do it, theres far more to it than above of course, but holding a “draw” is done to spice things up? Perhaps it’s an obscurity tactic, idk. But for what you would want to happen, theyd need 12 bands to 2. Not 4 bands of 6.
What a ridiculous scenario for pool A! Whoever wins between Australia and the ABs gets the route from hell with SA first up, followed by France, and then England. Arguably teams 1, 2 and 3 in the World. Once again, it pays to lose a pool game. Aus & NZ might as well play their 2nd stringers for their match up and help the opposition score. What a shame. I can’t see either NZ or Aus getting through that line up, unfortunately.
Argentina could genuinely make their first final.
They can even afford their usual slow start. They don't need to get motoring until the quarters.
If they keep developing there is every chance for them.
Ireland will have trouble getting beyond the QF again
Irish provinces outside of Leinster getting strong again and Leinster “B” maturing.
This is not the time for Ireland to be ripping it up. Build slowly and peak in 2027.
Agree.
Always!
Poms have the easiest route - said it all along they will contest the Final.
I’d say Ireland have it easier. Rd 16 USA etc vs Italy. QF Argentina vs Australia at home. Then they meet. Aus at home will be very tough.
France. Their semi opponents will be off the back of a titanic quarter, perhaps as the two topped ranked teams.
They'd be softened up for a hungry France.
We need to know who the refs will be!
This is equally important in plotting a deep run in the tournament.
Ireland hinting at hiring an ex ref into the coaching box. They need a Felix Jones too.
Thats a headache for another day 🤣