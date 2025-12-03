The potential route to the Rugby World Cup final for the top 6 teams

The 2027 Rugby World Cup pools have now been confirmed, and teams can start plotting their routes to the deeper stages of the competition.

For the first time ever, the upcoming instalment of the competition in Australia will be expanded to 24 teams, up from 20, and therefore has undergone a change in format. Whereas the previous six iterations of the tournament since 2003 have seen four pools of five, with the winner of each pool playing a runner-up in the quarter-finals, 2027 will be slightly more complex, with six pools of four and teams qualifying for the round of 16.

Four of the best-performing third-place finishers will play the winners from Pools A, B, C and D, determined by their finish in the pool stages, whereas the winners of Pool E and F will play the runner-up from Pools D and B, respectively.

The top six teams in the world – South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France and Argentina – earned Band 1 seedings in the draw and have therefore not been pooled with one another.

So here is the route each side in the top six could expect on the way to the World Cup final. Of course, every tournament is full of upsets, but here are their journeys assuming results go according to world rankings.

South Africa

The reigning champions have been drawn in Pool B alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania, and very few would bet against them topping their pool. That will lead to a round of 16 meeting with the third place from either Pool D, Pool E or Pool F. That will likely be Uruguay or Portugal from Pool D, USA or Samoa from Pool E or probably Tonga from Pool F. Either way, a win for the Boks seems likely.

The quarter-finals are where it gets very tricky for South Africa, as they would face the winner of Pool A, which will either be tournament hosts Australia or the All Blacks. The winner of Pool E is the likely opponent in the semi-finals, which should be France, according to the current rankings. A victory over Les Bleus would send the Boks to the final again, where we assume they will meet the top-ranked side in the other half of the draw, which is currently England. A tough ask for the Springboks, but those are the three teams they defeated in the knockout stages on the way to lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in 2023.

South Africa’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final

Round of 16: Uruguay/USA/Tonga

Quarter-final: New Zealand

Semi-final: France

Final: England

The pools have been drawn for RWC 2027

New Zealand

The All Blacks have been drawn in Pool A alongside tournament hosts Australia, Chile and Hong Kong China. That offers a tantalising match-up in the pools, which will be hard to call, but on rankings and their current head-to-head record – the All Blacks have won their past 11 encounters – one would assume the three-time champions will top their pool.

That would set up a round of 16 clash with third place from Pool C, Pool E or Pool F, which will likely be Spain from Pool C, USA or Samoa from Pool E, or probably Tonga from Pool F. Victory there would bring a likely blockbuster quarter-final against reigning champions South Africa.

A victory over the Boks would earn a semi-final against France for the All Blacks, then a potential final against England, all three of whom have beaten them at the previous two World Cups.

New Zealand’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final

Round of 16: Spain/USA/Tonga

Quarter-final: South Africa

Semi-final: France

Final: England

England

England have been drawn in Pool F alongside Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe, and are in one of two pools (alongside Pool E) which, theoretically, will not meet a team in the top six until the quarter-finals. Conversely, they will not meet a third-place pool finisher at all.

Wales, of course, beat England in the pool stages of their last World Cup encounter in 2015, but England should likely progress as pool winners based on their current standings. That would mean a round of 16 clash with Pool B runner-up, which will likely be one of Italy or Georgia.

Victory in the round of 16 would lead to a meeting with the runner-up from Pool A, which will likely be tournament hosts Australia. Beating the Wallabies on Australian soil, as they did in the 2003 World Cup final, would result in a semi-final against either the winner of Pool C or the winner of Pool D, which will be one of Argentina or Ireland. That is extremely hard to call, particularly two years out, but current rankings suggest that it will be Ireland’s victory. A win there would set up a meeting with South Africa in the final, who beat England at the same stage in 2007 and 2019.

England’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final

Round of 16: Italy

Quarter-final: Australia

Semi-final: Ireland

Final: South Africa

Ireland

Ireland have been drawn in Pool D alongside Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal, which will please Andy Farrell as Scotland have never beaten Ireland under Gregor Townsend. It is in no way a foregone conclusion, but Ireland should expect to win Pool D, which would see them progress to the round of 16 where they will play third place from Pool B, Pool E or Pool F, which will likely be either Georgia from Pool B, the USA or Samoa from Pool E, or Tonga from Pool F.

A round of 16 win would bring a quarter-final against the winner of Pool C, which currently would be Argentina. A first-ever World Cup quarter-final victory for Ireland would set up a semi-final against England, before a potential final against South Africa.

Ireland’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final

Round of 16: Georgia/USA/Tonga

Quarter-final: Argentina

Semi-final: England

Final: South Africa

France

Like England, France are also in a pool where they should avoid a top six team until the quarter-final. Les Bleus are drawn in Pool E alongside Japan, the USA and Samoa, which they will feel confident about winning. That would give them a round of 16 fixture with the runner-up of Pool D, which will likely be Scotland.

A win over Scotland will set up a meeting with the winner of a clash between Pool C runner-up, likely Fiji, and Pool F runner-up, likely Wales. That is another devilish one to call, but Fiji are currently ranked higher than Wales.

Victory against the Fijians would secure a semi-final showdown with South Africa. Toppling the reigning champions could create a northern hemisphere final for the first time, either against Ireland, or, based on rankings, Le Crunch against England.

France’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final

Round of 16: Scotland

Quarter-final: Fiji

Semi-final: South Africa

Final: England

Argentina

Having earned a Band 1 seeding after qualifying in the top six, Argentina have been drawn with Fiji, Spain and Canada in Pool C, which they will be favourites to win.

Winning Pool C will book a round of 16 tie with third place from either Pool A, likely Chile, Pool E, likely USA or Samoa, or Pool F, likely Tonga, which the Pumas will back themselves to win. That would bring a quarter-final against Pool D winners, which will be Ireland as things stand.

A quarter-final victory over Ireland, which Argentina achieved the last time the two sides met at the World Cup in the 2015 quarter-finals, would set up a semi-final with England.

Defeating the English would send Argentina to their first-ever World Cup final, where South Africa will likely be waiting for them.

Argentina’s potential route to the Rugby World Cup final

Round of 16: Chile/USA/Tonga

Quarter-final: Ireland

Semi-final: England

Final: South Africa