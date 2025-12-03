Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Rugby World Cup

‘We know we can beat them’: Wallabies’ World Cup pool fate revealed

By Finn Morton reporting from Sydney
Australia face the haka during The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies at Sky Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The Wallabies are on an 11-Test losing streak against the All Blacks that dates back to November 2020, but they aren’t backing down from the challenge that awaits – drawn in Pool A alongside their arch-rivals ahead of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia and New Zealand will meet in pool play at the sport’s showpiece event for the first time, with Wednesday’s draw pitting the two Southern Hemisphere heavyweights against Chile and tournament newcomers Hong Kong China.

It’s been more than five years since the Wallabies defeated the All Blacks, claiming a tense two-point victory at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 7. The Wallabies have lost by an average margin of 15 points in their last 11 meetings with their Trans-Tasman foe.

VIDEO

RWC 2027 Pool A graphic

The All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup for another year with two wins in The Rugby Championship, but the match at Eden Park was fairly close deep in the second half, before lively halfback Cam Roigard raced away for the match-sealing effort.

There were shades of promise and potential from a Wallabies side that beat the British & Irish Lions and the Springboks in Johannesburg earlier in 2025. Captain Harry Wilson is confident the Wallabies “know we can beat” the All Blacks.

“We’re obviously stoked to get the All Blacks. They’re a team we love versing, we verse them quite a lot. In a World Cup, if you want to win it, you’ve got to beat the best teams and they’re obviously one of the top teams in the world,” Wilson told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously that’s been disappointing but… this year, in both Tests, we had opportunities. The game was there with 15 minutes to go and we didn’t nail them.

“Hopefully, where we’re going as a team, we can keep improving and in the next year or two, start winning some of those big moments which we haven’t won so far.

“I know as a group, we know we can beat them. We’ve shown to ourselves how capable we are but we’ve just got to pull together for 80 minutes.”

Related

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw announcement delivers worrying showdown for All Blacks

The Rugby World Cup 2027 pools were confirmed in Wednesday’s draw in Sydney, which placed the tournament hosts Australia in the same group as their rivals, the All Blacks.

Read Now

The Wallabies have played the All Blacks more than 180 times, but are yet to take on either of their other confirmed World Cup opponents. This will be Hong Kong China’s first Rugby World Cup appearance, while Chile qualified for the last tournament in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Schmidt will be succeeded by Les Kiss as the Wallabies head coach well before the World Cup, with the changeover happening after the first three rounds of the inaugural Nations Championship during next year’s July international window.

Schmidt coached Ireland against New Zealand at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, before serving as an All Blacks assistant two years ago. The current Wallabies coach spoke candidly after Australia’s World Cup fate was confirmed.

“It’s really exciting. The Wallabies will play [New Zealand] four times in the lead-up and it gives you a great opportunity to really plot a path to get up and organise for that game,’ Schmidt said.

“Chile and Hong Kong China, they’re two newcomers that will challenge you in a different way; challenge you to keep that level of performance to a certain height so that when you hit the round of 16, you hit the ground running.

“I’m excited about the pathway that we can plot in between now and the next time we play New Zealand, but then also beyond that.

“I know that Les [Kiss] is pretty excited about where the team can get to… we didn’t have a good November and it’s impossible to hide that we didn’t have a good November. There ere glimpses though and we can still build on those glimpses after a bit of an emotional rollercoaster of a year.

“Les is pretty excited to get started. Had a couple of good conversations with him today.”

Recommended

Trans-Tasman clash headlines Pool A: RWC 2027 head-to-head records

ANALYSIS

Pools for the 2027 Rugby World Cup will leave England fans happy

BREAKING

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw announcement delivers worrying showdown for All Blacks

BREAKING

Reynders feels 'gratitude' ahead of Cape Town return

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Nicky Smith joins Leicester exodus as PREM rivals swoop for Wales star

2

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
3

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
4

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
5

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
6

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
7

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

8 Comments
J
JJ 7 days ago

New Zealand will throw their pool game to allow Australia to meet the Boks in the quarter-final. Given that Australia have normally won those games at the World Cup, could we have another Bryce Lawrence to guarantee an Aussie win?

S
SB 8 days ago

The reward of this would likely be a meeting with the Springboks in the quarter finals.

r
rs 8 days ago

Italy is the reward, SA is the punishment. Not that Italy are pushovers anymore, should be a spicy WC. England, France & Ireland should hit the semi’s pretty fresh, if not potentially a little cold. Whoever survives out of SA, NZ and AUS should be pretty battle hardened for the semi’s, if can manage fatigue well, could be another Southern Hemisphere showdown for the final

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'We should applaud to the rafters the news that rugby on ITV is back with a bang.'

Top-level rugby wants to grow and putting the Nations Championship on free-to-air with ITV in a bumper deal is a fillip for the sport

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 27 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 33 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT