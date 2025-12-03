Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Pools for the 2027 Rugby World Cup will leave England fans happy

Maro Itoje of England celebrates with Steve Borthwick, Head Coach of England, following the team's victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on November 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The pools for Rugby World Cup 2027 were confirmed on Wednesday following the official draw in Sydney, with England drawn in Pool F.

The World Cup will return to Australia in 2027 for the first time since England lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 2003, and the current world number threes will be quite content with their pool.

Steve Borthwick’s side have been drawn with Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe, but, due to the expanded tournament format, will not meet another side ranked in the top six (assuming results go according to rankings) until the semi-finals should they top their pool.

VIDEO

Of course, there is no guarantee there, particularly as Wales defeated England in the pool stages at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium in 2015 to effectively dump the hosts out of their own World Cup. But England currently sit eight places above 11th-place Wales in the world rankings, and on form, should feel confident.

Winning Pool F would set up a round of 16 clash with the runner-up of Pool B, likely Italy or Georgia. Should they progress to the quarter-finals, it would be against the runner-up of Pool A. While that ostensibly appears favourable, Pool A contains both tournament hosts, Australia and the All Blacks.

RWC 2027 tournament bracket

Winning Pool F would result in either England or Wales avoiding falling in reigning champions South Africa’s half of the draw in the knock-outs, assuming they leave Pool B victorious.

World Rugby chair Brett Robinson oversaw proceedings alongside former All Black Dan Carter, ex-Wallabies captain James Slipper and Olympic sevens gold medallist Alicia Lucas.

The draw followed the standard four-band format, with each pool receiving one team from each band based on the current World Rankings.

Band 1 consisted of South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France and Argentina. Band 2 featured Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales and Japan. Band 3 included Georgia, Spain, Uruguay, USA, Chile and Tonga. Band 4 was completed by Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong China, Zimbabwe and Canada.

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong China

Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa

Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

RWC 2027 pools
The pools have been drawn for RWC 2027


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

11 Comments
H
Henry 1 day ago

England should at least increase in world rankings if not win this year 🌹🌹

P
Pardoe 7 days ago

At least Wales couldn't quite lose enough games to end up the third tier of teams this time.

H
Henry 1 day ago

They still could

P
PMcD 8 days ago

I can’t wait to see all the moaning comments about ENG getting a lucky draw and why they only do well because of the draw.


I think that grossly unfair to the quality of Wales. 🤣🤣🤣

O
Owen 8 days ago

Wales will beat England don’t be cocky

M
MichaelT4 8 days ago

A pool winner never met another pool winner until the semi-finals? Nothing to do with the round of 16.

E
Eric Elwood 8 days ago

Previously with 4 pools, the 4 pool winners avoided each other until the semi finals.

Now with 6 pools that is not possible. 2 pool winners do (E and F) namely France and England.

I believe Argentina will also be pleased with the draw. They are on opposite side of the draw to France/SA/NZ and are seeded to play each other in a QF. The winner would likely play England or the second place in the NZ/Australia pool.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
