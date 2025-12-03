Northern Edition
Sevens

Reynders feels 'gratitude' ahead of Cape Town return

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 05: Zander Reynders #21 (C) of South Africa celebrates with Ricardo Duarttee #5 after scoring the winning try during the men's pool A match against Argentina on day one of the HSBC SVNS Singapore at the National Stadium on April 05, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

It has been almost an entire year since Zander Reynders made his Springboks Sevens debut in Cape Town.

Now 24-year-old is looking to savour the experience as a regular feature in Philip Snyman’s squad at DHL Stadium this weekend as HSBC SVNS returns to the Western Cape.

Selected for last year’s tournament after a strong individual performance in the Dubai invitational tournament, Reynders was selected to replace vastly experienced Ryan Oosthuizen who was concussed in the desert.

That first tournament was a mesmeric one as Reynders helped the Blitzboks claim a first tournament win in Cape Town since the inaugural 2015 event.

“Being back here makes me realise how fortunate I am and how much gratitude I feel,” Reynders said.

“Last year was a bit of a rush for me, so I am very happy that I can enjoy the whole experience of the Cape Town Sevens this time around, knowing what to expect much better and having a more settled understanding of my role in the team.

“That is probably the biggest thing for me, growing into my role and what responsibilities I have in the squad and once that settled in, I could also start enjoying the game a bit.

“The team made it easy for me, there is good leadership in the squad, and we have a good bond in the team. Coach Philip also is very good in the way he expresses himself, so this time it is a calm Zander that will be running out on Saturday.”

Across the rest of last season Reynders became a regular feature in green and gold. All while completing his final exams in Computer Science at the University of Pretoria.

He played in every remaining HSBC SVNS tournaments and helped the Blitzboks to World Championship glory in Los Angeles.

Coming into their home leg of the season Reynders and his teammates are bruised. A challenging tournament in Dubai saw them finish fifth overall after they finished third in Pool A.

As a result they have a tougher group this weekend. Playing Dubai winners New Zealand, third-place Fiji and seventh-place Great Britain.

“We are playing New Zealand and Fiji in our opening two games – both are big and physical,” Reynders said.

“That means that we as forwards will have to counter that and make sure we dominate up front. If we can get momentum up front and control there, our backs will have space to play and express themselves. And we have seen how devastating they can be.”

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 21 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 27 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
