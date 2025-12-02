The South African verdict on Bok whisperer assistant coach Tony Brown
Former Springboks flyhalf Naas Botha has credited Tony Brown with bringing “quite a bit to the table” in terms of transforming South Africa into an attacking juggernaut.
The former All Blacks first five is a renown attack specialist who for years worked under Jamie Joseph, orchestrating Japan’s rise to Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists in 2019.
After a stint as Highlanders head coach, Brown took up a role within the Springboks coaching setup in 2024, where they have put up some of their biggest scores in Test rugby in the Erasmus era.
Botha said from the outside looking in you could tell that Brown has made a difference in changing how the Boks play. The Kiwi coach has become a ‘Bok whisperer’ of sorts, getting the team to successfully try new methods.
“It’s difficult to give an answer that might make sense, because you don’t know how they coach, because you’re not in their inner circles,” Botha told DSPN.
“But from the outside, you can see there’s a difference in attitude from the players.
“You can see there’s a difference in the way we’re playing, the way we’re thinking. So I would say somewhere along the line, Tony gave some fantastic advice to Rassie regarding, sometimes let’s try this, let’s do it this way.
“Maybe some selections. He might even play a part there to say, if we want to get the ball (on the) outside, we need these kind of players.
“So I think in a big picture sort of scenario, I think Tony brought quite a bit to the table for Springbok rugby.”
Of significance to Botha was the fact that Erasmus had given Brown the chance to add to Springbok rugby, labelling him a “picky guy” that was hard to have authority under.
“I love that because if you take big companies, 99% the boss appoints somebody that thinks like him,” said Botha.
“I think that’s where Rassie is actually getting it right, is to get somebody that’s thinking totally differently. And I think that’s quite important; is you don’t want only yes guys around you.
“I think Rassie also grew over the years into accepting other guys can contribute to the betterment of the team, to the betterment of the squad, to rugby knowledge, because he’s quite a picky guy.”
I think if you take the whole Springbok coaching setup they might just be the best in the world atm. Not to mention the supporting staff who are also very good at their job.
I keep going back to the first 20 minutes of the Wallabies test in Joburg and looking past the disappointment of losing and the tactical errors the Springboks made because I saw how much the players enjoyed playing like that.
It was like the gates of hell had been opened the way the Springboks went at the Wallabies with all that power and newfound capability of playing Tony ball.
The Wallabies just did not know what the hell they were facing and were lucky that things went pair shaped for the Springboks.
Since then, what I have seen is a more subdued and tactically astute version of the Springboks, almost like they know what they have in them, but they first need to learn how to control it before they can use it again.
As for what the effects will be over the next two seasons, I expect them to have fully integrated Tony Ball and to get where they want to be within the next 12 months, as well as also building depth and experience all at the same time.
I posted here back then that about a rugby team capable of playing both Tony ball as well as traditional Springbok type rugby that “If I wasn’t a Saffa, that prospect would scare the bejesus out of me”. Since then, the Springboks annihilated the All Blacks in New Zealand, beat France and Italy when down to 14 men and put on a scrummaging masterclass in Ireland to send a very loud and clear message.
Spot on Wayneo. Wellington is looking more and more like a watershed moment in this world cup cycle. At Eden park under pressure to win, and being criticised for playing too loosely they reverted back to Pollard and their traditional strengths, but the All Blacks managed to hang on.
The courage to then not only go back to Tony ball, but to double down on it in Wellington, can’t be understated. It must have been a huge confidence boost that they cemented in the Autumn tests. Bring on the tour next year!
Read it and weep NZ!
As a reminder, it took Tony 2 seasons to get it right. So the next two will see the real affect of his contributions coming through.
The first hurdle was getting the Boks to believe they can play his style. While still doing what they do best, best. It started to click at Wellington. Now it must kick-on to the next level.
PS: Let’s also not forget about the impact of Felix Jones’ arrival after Tony’s. I suspect he brings it together between the coaches given his role.