Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Rugby World Cup

The Springboks' worst-case 2027 World Cup pool sees meeting with old nemesis

South Africa's Siya Kolisi (L) and Malcolm Marx watch a TMO during the Rugby Championship Test match between Argentina and South Africa at The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, south-west London on October 4, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

The idea of South Africa fearing anyone heading into the 2027 Rugby World Cup seems a touch ridiculous, given the way they have performed since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rassie Erasmus’ side stand head and shoulders above the rest of the world, are comfortably number ones in the world rankings and will have the top seeding in Band 1 when the World Cup draw takes place on Wednesday, available to watch live on RugbyPass TV.

The Springboks are the team everyone else will dread being drawn with, but even they will have a few opponents they’d rather avoid in their pool.

VIDEO

The five teams we know cannot be drawn with are the fellow Band 1 members – the All Blacks, England, Ireland, France and Argentina. Everyone else is up for grabs.

The Boks have only lost to five teams at the World Cup – three of which are in Band 1 – and boast at least a 50 per cent win record against every team in the competition, except one. That one team happens to be tournament hosts Australia, who are in Band 2 alongside Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales and Japan.

RWC 2027 Draw

Since beating Australia 27-18 in their first-ever World Cup match, South Africa have failed to beat the Wallabies in rugby’s showcase, being dumped out of the 1999 instalment in the semi-finals, and losing at the quarter-final stage 12 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

A measly 33 per cent win record is all the Boks have been able to muster against the Wallabies at World Cups. Of course, the global rugby landscape has changed since their last meeting in 2011, with a substantial gap between the Boks at the top of the world rankings and Australia in seventh. But the tournament will be on Australian soil, which has not been a happy hunting ground for the Boks. From their nine visits to Oz to face the Wallabies over the last decade, the men in green have only picked up three victories.

While Japan also lurk in Band 2, who picked up the greatest World Cup shock of all time when they defeated the Boks in the 2015 pool stages, Australia are undoubtedly the trickiest opponent South Africa could be drawn with.

As for Band 3, Georgia, Spain, Uruguay, USA, Chile, Tonga, and Band 4, Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong China, Zimbabwe, Canada, the top-ranked team in each band would be the toughest prospect for the Boks, which would be Georgia and Samoa. In truth, the Boks will be untroubled by any team in either Band, and a defeat would be the greatest shock in World Cup history.

In terms of a best-case scenario for South Africa, there is only one team in Band 2 that has never tasted victory over the Springboks: Fiji. However, Mick Byrne’s side are ranked eighth in the world, whereas Japan only just snuck into the top 12 to earn a Band 2 seeding. There was, of course, the Brighton Miracle in 2015, but November’s meeting between the two sides at Wembley showed the gulf in class as the Boks ran out 61-7 winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lowest-ranked teams from Band 3 and Band 4, Tonga and Canada, respectively, would be ideal for South Africa, but, as mentioned, the reigning champions will make light work of any team.

South Africa’s worst-case scenario for the Rugby World Cup 2027 pool draw: South Africa, Australia, Georgia, Samoa

South Africa’s best-case scenario for the Rugby World Cup 2027 pool draw: South Africa, Japan, Tonga, Canada

Four Rugby World Cup seeding bands

Band 1: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France, Argentina

Band 2: Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales, Japan

Band 3: Georgia, Spain, Uruguay, USA, Chile, Tonga

Band 4: Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong China, Zimbabwe, Canada

Related

Eddie Jones flags 'huger issues' than Etzebeth's 'minor incident' in Bok win

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has described Eben Etzebeth's apparent eye gouge of Wales' Alex Mann as "quite a minor incident" in the context of the match, highlighting Wales' development system as a graver concern in the wake of the game.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

6 Comments
N
Ninjin 8 days ago

There is no worst case For the Springboks. Worst case if for anyone grouped with the Springboks. Or anyone who might face them in the knockout phase of the comp.

J
JW 8 days ago

My guess is this is another article that fails to mention the ‘draw’ is more about which pool you are in compared to others than it is who is in it with you.


South Africa’s worst case is being drawn in a pool that matches them up against the All Blacks in a quarter final. I guess World Rugby don’t want to highlight that as the only real important aspect to this evenings draw.

N
Ninjin 8 days ago

That would be a worst case for the comp. I would love another SB vs AB final.

J
JJ 8 days ago

South Africa’s worst case scenario will be referees from either New Zealand or France!

J
JW 8 days ago

What, you gotta choose at least one or the other hemisphere. You wouldn’t have said that about NZ 5 years ago, how times change!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 11 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 17 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 57 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT