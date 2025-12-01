Northern Edition
Autumn Nations Series

Eddie Jones flags 'huger issues' than Etzebeth's 'minor incident' in Bok win

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth leaves the field having received a red card by French referee Luc Ramos (L) during the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union test match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff on November 29, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE -use in books subject to Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) approval

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has described Eben Etzebeth’s apparent eye gouge of Wales’ Alex Mann as “quite a minor incident” in the context of the match, highlighting Wales’ development system as a graver concern in the wake of the game.

A Wales team shorn of their overseas stars suffered a record-breaking 73-0 loss to the world champions on Saturday at the Principality Stadium, offering no competition whatsoever in any department.

Speaking on his Rugby Unity podcast following the result, Jones said that Wales are now “paying the price” for letting their “development system go”.

VIDEO

Due to the match falling outside the Test window, Wales boss Steve Tandy was forced into naming a severely under-strength side. This was particularly apparent on the bench, with the uncapped Cardiff loosehead Danny Southworth and Dragons’ one-cap tighthead Christian Coleman taking on what many view as the most powerful scrummaging unit to have ever played the game.

The gulf in class was quite clear, and Jones fears it is going to be a “tough time for Wales going forward” unless they change something fast.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
0
Tries
11
0
Conversions
9
0
Drop Goals
0
69
Carries
131
3
Line Breaks
12
14
Turnovers Lost
18
3
Turnovers Won
7

“In the context of the game, I think it’s quite a minor incident,” Jones said when assessing Etzebeth’s red card.

“It’s not good for Eben, and I’m sure he regrets doing it. It looked intentful, which is not fantastic, but I think there are huger issues coming from the game. Definitely for Wales in terms of how they now fast-track their progress and how they update their development system. That would be the key thing for me.

“They’ve let their development system go quite clearly, and they’re paying the price for it now. The only way they can fix it is to try to shift all the political boundaries that are put on moving and changing the system and get on with it.

“Otherwise, it’s going to be a tough time for Wales going forward. Because the countries that have done it, we’ve seen it with Ireland, Scotland to a lesser extent, and New Zealand consistently, they are able to produce teams that are sustainably successful.

“Wales had a very successful period under Gatland, but at the end it was falling off, and they’re paying the price for it now.”

Comments

22 Comments
u
unknown 9 days ago

What a dummy 🏉🤣

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

Eddie is growing on me.


Say what you will about the man, he may talk a lot of sh1t sometimes. But he calls it as he sees it. Like me I guess.

D
Dave Didley 9 days ago

He’s mainly a decent and upstanding guy as long as you don’t lock him into a lucrative, long term contract and give him the keys to your national rugby programme for the men’s, women’s and junior game.

N
Nobrain 10 days ago

For a minor incident without intention Mariano Galarza was sent out in the firsts minutes of the first game in RWC 2015 and was mo aloud to play the rest of the cup.

C
Carlos 9 days ago

Can you imagine Lavanini or Kremer doing a Curry tackle? The angry howls to high heaven!

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

Was he or wasn’t he aloud to play the rest of the cup, Nobrain?

f
fl 10 days ago

There’s huger issues even than that. The falling rate of profit; the slaughter of over 1 trillion animals per year; the crisis in the rules-based international order; politicians wearing tan suits. Really puts everything in perspective.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

Fox hunting

D
Dave Didley 10 days ago

Double-breasted jackets, too! Obscene.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
